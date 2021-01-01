« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:14:26 pm »
What was the Jonjo Shelvey fall out with the manager thing about,i missed it?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:55:11 pm
Who's watching what, guys?

Brentford v Forest or Brighton v Wolves?

 :)

FC Köln vs Freiburg  :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
2-0 Brighton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:14:26 pm
What was the Jonjo Shelvey fall out with the manager thing about,i missed it?

Apparently Cooper and Shelvey had a falling out over the player not being included in the squad against us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Brighton looking much too slick to this version of Wolves
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:18:34 pm »
Remember back in the day people wanted to keep Shelvey here instead of Hendo?  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:23:39 pm »

Brighton [1] - 0 Wolves; Deniz Undav 6' - https://dubz.co/c/5c1b3c

Brighton [2] - 0 Wolves; Pascal Gross 13' - https://dubz.co/c/8bd4b7

Brighton [3] - 0 Wolves - Pascal Gross great goal 26' - https://dubz.co/c/17c61a

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm »
Great 3rd goal for Brighton. Wolves are already on the beach ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:23:39 pm

Brighton [1] - 0 Wolves; Deniz Undav 6' - https://dubz.co/c/5c1b3c

Brighton [2] - 0 Wolves; Pascal Gross 13' - https://dubz.co/c/8bd4b7

Brighton [3] - 0 Wolves - Pascal Gross great goal 26' - https://dubz.co/c/17c61a

Brighton look good (sadly).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:31:56 pm
4-3 suggests an end-to-end classic but West Ham have been shocking and their goals have come from nothing.

Like the Gerrard Final.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:28:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:27:27 pm
Great 3rd goal for Brighton. Wolves are already on the beach ...

The magic 37pts.
