A brilliant opening post Sheer MagnetismThe way this season has played out I have given up on feeling confident, anything could happen on Sunday but at least its at Anfield so hopefully we can give Spurs a proper game but if Lloris is not back I expect Forster to play a blinder against us.The match officials especially Tierney and Coote will need to be alert to usual Kane gymnastics, get that right and we should have to much for them.Any win will do.