Author Topic: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67

Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,395
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
What a dishonest couple of arseholes the two Coles were about that penalty

How the fuck can you look at they and think that that's handballl.

Moyes screaming at the ref at the end. What a nob. You could see what they all really thought when they were looking on the monitor on their bench 'oh fuck it isn't really but let's kick up a stink anyway'
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,590
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
They made themselves look like complete dummies,dummies who don't give a shit about the rules.

"He should've blown because then the crowd would've gotten excited and they wouldn't have dared go back on the decision"
Offline eAyeAddio

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,040
  The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm
Bring on those other cockney pricks now.
D'you mean Millwall or Leyton Orient?

You can't possibly mean Spurs, because being from north London they aren't Cockneys.  :-)

Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,395
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm
That lad is famously thick

And Joe Cole isn't far behind him either


Making out that to the every day fan that's a penalty 😂 the further back you go in footbsll years the less that is a Penalty. It's preposterous to even talk about that being a penalty
Offline Black Bull Nova

  emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,495
  The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #284 on: Today at 12:04:45 am
Yeah, Haalands leaning into the ball with his arm to stop the shot against Arsenal was far more deserving of a penalty, people have forgotten ball to hand and distance, they just see the slo mo and the ball and arm and think that deserves a free hit
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,993
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #285 on: Today at 12:07:09 am
unrelated aside, and i said this before the lack of a penalty (obviously correct, under recent rule change), but I thought the game was really well refereed
Online KirkVanHouten

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,188
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #286 on: Today at 12:11:07 am
That was a good performance. They came from behind to win away. Still some concerns around our attack. Just doesnt seem that fluid. Also thought we were too easy to get through on the break at times. Several times our players were in good positions to stop it but didnt. Anyway, I just wanna see us win every remaining game and get a bit of confidence going into next season.

The new system doesnt suit Hendo though. Ironically it seems like a position Bellingham would thrive in.
Offline duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,646
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #287 on: Today at 12:15:17 am
Well find out soon enough
Offline kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,470
  Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #288 on: Today at 12:17:12 am
You'd have to have some hearing to hear from Leyton mate.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,815
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #289 on: Today at 12:56:59 am
T-shirt line saved him, I think.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,815
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #290 on: Today at 12:58:55 am
But the "they" was former West Ham defender James Collins.  There really are loads of pundits these days.  Some must only roll out of bed for a couple of games each season.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,815
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #291 on: Today at 01:04:10 am
Final stunning insight from me before I go to bed... West Ham have been a different beast since Newcastle took the piss out of them.  Three wins and a draw in the league and a comfortable passage to the Conference League semi finals.  Digging out a result there is the stuff of 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Spurs might have a no-manager bounce on Sunday but it feels like a great opportunity for us to make it four wins on the bounce and, if nothing else, strengthen our position for some kind of European football next season.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 318
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #292 on: Today at 01:19:49 am
Two away wins on the bounce. Utopia.

Gakpo and Trent absolutely top quality.

Jones makes a huge difference simply by not being a crab.

The MacAlister link worries me.
Online jckliew

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,707
Re: PL: West Ham 1 v 2 Liverpool Paquetta 12 Gakpo 17 Matip 67
Reply #293 on: Today at 02:01:04 am
Probably thinking: we don't need any more midfielders. Hendo and Milly can do another season.
