What a dishonest couple of arseholes the two Coles were about that penalty How the fuck can you look at they and think that that's handballl.Moyes screaming at the ref at the end. What a nob. You could see what they all really thought when they were looking on the monitor on their bench 'oh fuck it isn't really but let's kick up a stink anyway'
Bring on those other cockney pricks now.
They made themselves look like complete dummies,dummies who don't give a shit about the rules."He should've blown because then the crowd would've gotten excited and they wouldn't have dared go back on the decision"
That was a good performance. They came from behind to win away. Still some concerns around our attack. Just doesnt seem that fluid. Also thought we were too easy to get through on the break at times. Several times our players were in good positions to stop it but didnt. Anyway, I just wanna see us win every remaining game and get a bit of confidence going into next season. The new system doesnt suit Hendo though. Ironically it seems like a position Bellingham would thrive in.
D'you mean Millwall or Leyton Orient?
Yeah, Haalands leaning into the ball with his arm to stop the shot against Arsenal was far more deserving of a penalty, people have forgotten ball to hand and distance, they just see the slo mo and the ball and arm and think that deserves a free hit
Earlier on bbc 5 live they were suggesting that Thiago handball was a stone wall pen saying his arm was in an un natural position. Having watched it back what the hell is he supposed to do. He was falling over. Unreal bullshit from the anyone but Liverpool brigade.
Our dear leader was at the game tonight.
