That was a good performance. They came from behind to win away. Still some concerns around our attack. Just doesn’t seem that fluid. Also thought we were too easy to get through on the break at times. Several times our players were in good positions to stop it but didn’t. Anyway, I just wanna see us win every remaining game and get a bit of confidence going into next season.



The new system doesn’t suit Hendo though. Ironically it seems like a position Bellingham would thrive in.