That was a good performance. They came from behind to win away. Still some concerns around our attack. Just doesnt seem that fluid. Also thought we were too easy to get through on the break at times. Several times our players were in good positions to stop it but didnt. Anyway, I just wanna see us win every remaining game and get a bit of confidence going into next season.



The new system doesnt suit Hendo though. Ironically it seems like a position Bellingham would thrive in.