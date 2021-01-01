Please
Topic: Best place to watch a match without tickets? (Read 156 times)
theshirtmyfatherwore
Main Stander
Posts: 116
we had dreams and songs to sing.
Best place to watch a match without tickets?
«
on:
Today
at 07:45:36 am »
This season has been the worst ever for the online ticketing system and increasingly difficult to obtain spares with it difficult to pass on.
Where is the best place to watch games around the ground or city centre?
Thanks In Advance
jonnypb
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,157
JFT97
Re: Best place to watch a match without tickets?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:08:28 am »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262676.0
