« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best place to watch a match without tickets?  (Read 156 times)

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Best place to watch a match without tickets?
« on: Today at 07:45:36 am »
This season has been the worst ever for the online ticketing system and increasingly difficult to obtain spares with it difficult to pass on.

Where is the best place to watch games around the ground or city centre?

Thanks In Advance
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • JFT97
Re: Best place to watch a match without tickets?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 