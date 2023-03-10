No chance we win all of our remaining games for me. Weve been incredibly inconsistent all season (and even against Forest) - very unlikely that swings around. Were not the team we were a year ago.
They are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions, this is going to be a tough game. If we win I reckon it'll be a single goal.We need the 3 points badly, nothing less.
Ciara, can't you just two foot your bestie out of the game tonight?
But hes overrated and shite - nothing to worry about! My Husband was at the WHU v Newcastle game, but home and in bed when the 5th goal went in. Hoping for more of the same tonight!
Crosby Nick never fails.
No Konate is a worry.Also not keen on Henderson starting so many games in a row.
Konate picking up these niggling injuries constantly really reinforces the need for another top quality center back. Doubt we can play Trent the same way without Konates pace and power to support him.
Konate and Henderson have both been vital in their movements to allow Trent to flourish inside, would be mad to start the game with both of them missing imo
