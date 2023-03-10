No chance we win all of our remaining games for me. Weve been incredibly inconsistent all season (and even against Forest) - very unlikely that swings around. Were not the team we were a year ago.



I agree on winning them all, can't see it. Four wins is the most we've strung together in the league this season.Judging by this thread it looks like some would argue this may be our toughest fixture left this season. Can certainly understand that logic given how poor our away form has been this season. I never worry about home form, wouldn't be surprised if we won the last four at Anfield by any means, but this one has the making of a toughie. Really, I'd like to think the quality will show in front of goal, though. West Ham are surely safe now and while I think that allows them a freedom they can benefit from, I like to think we'll be able to punish them. Newcastle scored five there ffs, and bar that and the Spurs game wouldn't really think of them as being high scorers. I suspect same front 3 that started on the weekend with Diaz and Nunez to come off the bench at some stage, and ideally Thiago back in from the start.