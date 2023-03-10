« previous next »
West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April

disgraced cake

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #80 on: Today at 05:31:28 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:22:45 pm
No chance we win all of our remaining games for me. Weve been incredibly inconsistent all season (and even against Forest) - very unlikely that swings around. Were not the team we were a year ago.

I agree on winning them all, can't see it. Four wins is the most we've strung together in the league this season.

Judging by this thread it looks like some would argue this may be our toughest fixture left this season. Can certainly understand that logic given how poor our away form has been this season. I never worry about home form, wouldn't be surprised if we won the last four at Anfield by any means, but this one has the making of a toughie. Really, I'd like to think the quality will show in front of goal, though. West Ham are surely safe now and while I think that allows them a freedom they can benefit from, I like to think we'll be able to punish them. Newcastle scored five there ffs, and bar that and the Spurs game wouldn't really think of them as being high scorers. I suspect same front 3 that started on the weekend with Diaz and Nunez to come off the bench at some stage, and ideally Thiago back in from the start.
MNAA

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #81 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm
West Ham in good form unfortunately for us. Tough game ahead. Hoping for a good outcome
keeby

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #82 on: Today at 05:38:55 pm
My starting 11....

                                     Alison

                Trent       Konate   Van Dyke      Robertson

                         Henderson            Fabinho
                                         Thiago   
           
               Salah                Jota                Gakpo


With fresh legs Jones/Diaz/Nunez coming on later
SamLad

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #83 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm
I think we'll see Thiago and Fab start, but for the 3rd spot MF it seems we have options, none of which are great:

- Hendo (played a lot recently)
or
- Jones (post-injury minutes still being managed carefully)
or
- start Harvey

I'd go for Jones myself.
A Red Abroad

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #84 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm
Great OP jackh.  :thumbup

Need to win this.  :)
A Red Abroad

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #85 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:57:56 am
They are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions, this is going to be a tough game. If we win I reckon it'll be a single goal.

We need the 3 points badly, nothing less.

 :o  :(
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #86 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm
The only issue with WHU prioritising Europe is that their semi-final isn't until May 11th and I think they have 4 games before then, including tonight.

From their point of view, I think they'll want to be absolutely sure of safety and this would be a game for them to target.

LFC (h) - Wed
Palace (a) - Sat
City (a) - Wed
United (h) - Sun
Alkmaar (h) - Thurs

I think that City game might see some rotation from them, with United at home a good precursor for the Europa game.

I think maybe Ings for Antonio might be a possibility tonight.
SamLad

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #87 on: Today at 05:52:49 pm
they'll rest a bunch of players vs MU.  of course.
Samie

Reply #88 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm
Ciara, can't you just two foot your bestie out of the game tonight?
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:22:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Ciara, can't you just two foot your bestie out of the game tonight?

But hes overrated and shite - nothing to worry about!

My Husband was at the WHU v Newcastle game, but home and in bed when the 5th goal went in. Hoping for more of the same tonight!
Crosby Nick

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:27:03 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:22:19 pm
But hes overrated and shite - nothing to worry about!

My Husband was at the WHU v Newcastle game, but home and in bed when the 5th goal went in. Hoping for more of the same tonight!

Im going to get my Rice grumbling in early! Hes better than he was when I said he wasnt great, and with how hes playing and how weve been playing in midfield this season hed clearly improve us. But I still dont necessarily want us to sign him (other options are available).

Going to be some wailing and gnashing of teeth later on here if he plays well and we dont win!
Caston

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #91 on: Today at 06:39:11 pm
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo
Caston

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #92 on: Today at 06:39:52 pm
No Konate is a worry.

Also not keen on Henderson starting so many games in a row.

Spanish Al

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #93 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm
Thought Thiago would have come in for this one. Also thought Gomez would be more suited to the rcb role in this new system so be interesting to see how Joel gets on.
DelTrotter

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:41:36 pm
Matip could barely move v Chelsea, hopefully we aren't having him do what Ibou has been doing. A CB is nearly as desperate as midfielders this summer, Ibou is just never fit for any decent period.
Samie

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:45:17 pm
Samie

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #96 on: Today at 06:45:54 pm
tubby

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #97 on: Today at 06:46:42 pm
Klopp does tend to stick with winning teams if we don't have an intense schedule, not surprised by the line up.
William Regal

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #98 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:39:52 pm
No Konate is a worry.

Also not keen on Henderson starting so many games in a row.

Konate and Henderson have both been vital in their movements to allow Trent to flourish inside, would be mad to start the game with both of them missing imo
Samie

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #99 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm
Also this is the last game that monstrosity of an away kit is used.
amir87

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #100 on: Today at 06:48:46 pm
Konate picking up these niggling injuries constantly really reinforces the need for another top quality center back. Doubt we can play Trent the same way without Konates pace and power to support him.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #101 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm


Wanker
Fromola

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #102 on: Today at 06:51:17 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:48:46 pm
Konate picking up these niggling injuries constantly really reinforces the need for another top quality center back. Doubt we can play Trent the same way without Konates pace and power to support him.

We needed Konate tonight, it's going to be a slog. On his recent performances we may as well have played Phillips than Matip. Bowen and Antonio will feel confident to get at us.
RyanBabel19

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #103 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm
Konate injury is frustrating but hopefully Matip can step up

Suprised to see the same midfield but the team they've put out is beatable

Quick start and an early goal would be perfect
Caston

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
Reply #104 on: Today at 06:52:20 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Konate and Henderson have both been vital in their movements to allow Trent to flourish inside, would be mad to start the game with both of them missing imo

Konate yes. But not seeing how Henderson is vital.

