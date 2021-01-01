Palace game aside, and maybe Fulham recently I think, West Ham have been really slow starters - often going behind in games - sometimes by more than one. But then rally themselves for a bit of a comeback.



I think they have gained an enormous amount of confidence again, and a bit of form - not unlike ourselves. Rice and perhaps Bowen are driving a lot of that, Coufal since he has come back in has been quite good - not hard when he was replacing the dreadful Kehrer. The rest are still so up and down with their form. I don't think there is room for Antonio and Soucek in that squad from next season, maybe a few of the defenders and the manager too, but they are pulling themselves out of trouble so have to been respected at this stage. I think Europe has helped them actually, they should find themselves in a position where they can start to focus on the semi-final next month.



On this season's form, Antonio hasn't even been Championship level - he has been dire. But now finding form. Not sure if he can start another game though, but not sure why Moyes would change a confident side.



Not sure how this one goes at all. Mood amongst their fans is a lot better now, so maybe there'll be something of an atmosphere.



Needs a much better performance than Saturday if we are to get anything, and I think it'll be harder than Leeds. Really big test for us this one and will tell us a lot about how this season could play out for us.