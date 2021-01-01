« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April  (Read 4293 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,392
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm »
All must win now

I think if we win all of our last games going into the final day we will at least be within 3pts of Newcastle who are away to Chelsea

We could even be better off.

But we must win all
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:12:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm
All must win now

I think if we win all of our last games going into the final day we will at least be within 3pts of Newcastle who are away to Chelsea

We could even be better off.

But we must win all

One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games, we will be at least level with Newcastle and Man Utd going into the last day, if not ahead ...
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:12:48 am
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games, we will be at least level with Newcastle and Man Utd going into the last day, if not ahead ...

Would'nt that mean they both need to fck up 3/7 games, and by fck up only lose. I think the ship has sailed but haven't given up hope yet. We no doubt cannot afford to drop any more points till the end.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:25:21 am
Would'nt that mean they both need to fck up 3/7 games, and by fck up only lose. I think the ship has sailed but haven't given up hope yet. We no doubt cannot afford to drop any more points till the end.

Stop trying to argue with facts.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:35:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:12:48 am
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games ...

;D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,373
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
Top 4s long gone sadly  but it is important we get into the Europa league
Logged

Offline tommackay7

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:42:43 am »
i also think we still need to be very aware of what Brighton and villa are doing when looking at the table
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,918
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:47:53 am »
The first real test for this new Frankenstein system we're going with, should tell us a lot.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • return of the king
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:50:50 am »
I think if we did win all our remaining games we'd be in touching distance of top four, but probably still fall short. However, the important thing for me is to end the season with momentum. 11 games with no loses and mostly wins would give our confidence and belief a real boost before next season, something to build on during the summer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,176
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Closer we get less confident I am. Id take a draw right now.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,867
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
I can't even imagine us winning this one.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,335
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:30:25 am
I can't even imagine us winning this one.

We had a good win at West Ham two years ago during our terrible run, which again you couldnt see coming beforehand. I think our defeat their last season was our first one at the Olympic stadium. Were capable of going there and winning. Theres obviously a world where they bully us a bit too. Its hard to know really but the last two and a bit games have shown reasons why we can feel a bit more optimistic.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:30:25 am
I can't even imagine us winning this one.

That's the spirit.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • Seis Veces
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
West Ham being out of the relegation running allows them to play with a bit more freedom, but they are where they are for a reason. Key is a quicker start than we've made in the last two games, though 8 of the 9 goals in those matches were in the 2nd half. Don't let Antonio bully us at the back like he has the power to do and keep Bowen quiet, that'd be nice. I seem to remember their midfield outplaying ours at Anfield earlier in the season, no doubt down to Rice. Interesting to see if Thiago returns to the starting line up.

I think Diaz is building up to a start, but not tonight. Can't imagine he'll change Salah/Gakpo/Jota. Get Jota the chances before the end of the season and I think he might just take a few more, he'll be back with confidence after those last two outings for sure. In general, just hope we can get some shots away throughout the game as opposed to being restricted until the 2nd half, Fabianksi's a pretty average shot stopper at this stage of his career, let's take some chances here.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:55:48 am »
One of those fixtures that you never know how it may end up. Was not so confident yesterday but positivity has returned today. Think we scrape a win here.

Also think we will take a chance at top 4 until the final day, it's how we roll!

The difference having more experienced players back in the squad cannot be underestimated. We have a bunch of great young lads who can fill in when needed, but to rely on them as regularly as we have has blown up our season. All things considered, much to look forward to from here on in.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,619
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:04:14 am »
Thanks for the OP jack.

Tough one to call this. We werent great against Forest and West Ham have suddenly found a little bit of form. Still like to think we can get the 3 points, a draw wont be a surprise but to lose would still be disappointing.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Really hoping Konate is fit and starts, Antonio will take up the bully zone on the right side while others will run at VVD rather than try to win close battles physically. I don't see Matip or Gomez being able to cover the right side space and take Antonio head on.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,337
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:25:45 am »
Need to win tonight before we can think any further ahead or worry about Newcastle results.

Got West Ham just as they've hit form, after what up to now had been a poor season for them which is typical. Antonio hitting form as well in time for us and they're always a real threat in the air. They still need results to stay up, although one win would see them safe.

Fully expected us to beat Leeds and Forest but this will be tough. If we want any chance of 4th we can't afford any margin for error. For a top 6 finish a draw will be fine as long as we win our home games (Villa/Spurs to play).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:30:25 am
I can't even imagine us winning this one.

As weve won our last two , why on earth cant you imagine us winning this one
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 11:54:07 am
As weve won our last two , why on earth cant you imagine us winning this one

I think we're yet to win in this white kit in the PL.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,887
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:48:22 pm »
Tricky one this. But there's definitely an air of optimism and positivity in the air with our recent wins and with Jota, Thiago and Diaz all back. Can see us sneaking a 2-0 here.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:12 am
We had a good win at West Ham two years ago during our terrible run, which again you couldnt see coming beforehand. I think our defeat their last season was our first one at the Olympic stadium. Were capable of going there and winning. Theres obviously a world where they bully us a bit too. Its hard to know really but the last two and a bit games have shown reasons why we can feel a bit more optimistic.

Thanks Jack. OP sets it up nicely.

That would be my fear. Then again the only thing I would be wary off is this. We have a better goalie, a better defence a better attack. Midfield could be a problem and we need height to counter their "Moyes-Wimbleton" tactics.
I feel better about this now even if they are "in form". An entertaining 3-1 to the Reds.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:50:50 am
I think if we did win all our remaining games we'd be in touching distance of top four, but probably still fall short. However, the important thing for me is to end the season with momentum. 11 games with no loses and mostly wins would give our confidence and belief a real boost before next season, something to build on during the summer.

This. Reckon well give it a right go and miss out by a point or two. Sadly. Now prove me wrong, you beautiful Reds. 
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
not too confident if Konate is out
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,730
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:47:19 pm
not too confident if Konate is out

Wait what, did I miss this?  Is he injured?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:57:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:52:39 pm
Wait what, did I miss this?  Is he injured?
a small doubt apparently.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,792
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:52:39 pm
Wait what, did I miss this?  Is he injured?

There is a doubt about him but Klopp is hopeful.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,730
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:08:36 pm »
Thanks.  Hopefully he's available, we need that beef.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
Something nice about the fact that if Gakpo, Jota and Salah don't fire we now have Nunez and Diaz to release (not forgetting Bobby for a few last goes as well0
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Palace game aside, and maybe Fulham recently I think, West Ham have been really slow starters - often going behind in games - sometimes by more than one. But then rally themselves for a bit of a comeback.

I think they have gained an enormous amount of confidence again, and a bit of form - not unlike ourselves. Rice and perhaps Bowen are driving a lot of that, Coufal since he has come back in has been quite good - not hard when he was replacing the dreadful Kehrer. The rest are still so up and down with their form. I don't think there is room for Antonio and Soucek in that squad from next season, maybe a few of the defenders and the manager too, but they are pulling themselves out of trouble so have to been respected at this stage. I think Europe has helped them actually, they should find themselves in a position where they can start to focus on the semi-final next month.

On this season's form, Antonio hasn't even been Championship level - he has been dire. But now finding form. Not sure if he can start another game though, but not sure why Moyes would change a confident side.

Not sure how this one goes at all. Mood amongst their fans is a lot better now, so maybe there'll be something of an atmosphere.

Needs a much better performance than Saturday if we are to get anything, and I think it'll be harder than Leeds. Really big test for us this one and will tell us a lot about how this season could play out for us.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,782
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm »
Typical of West Ham to be on the up just when they are playing us. Really depends which Liverpool team turns up for this. I am not hopeful but some of our players like Jota and Trent seem to be hitting some form. I hope we win.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,645
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm »
Hopefully they're focused on the Conference League more now that they're mostly out of relegation danger and plan accordingly.

We've still got a lot to play for, so let's have a strong professional performance and set ourselves up well for the run in.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:20:44 pm »
I just hope for a nice comfortable win. 3/4-1 will do.

Feel slightly nervous though.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
We did have an extra day recovery but it's still worth bring in some fresh legs and protecting a few. I'd go Thiago for Jones on the left hand side of midfield, Milner for Henderson on the right hand side of midfield, and Nunez for Jota on the left of attack.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
If Konate is not available, and we want to continue to experiment with Trent in midfield, we could bring in both Matip and Gomez and play 4231 with Gomez at RB, or 3223 without wingbacks (like we've been playing recently in possession, but with Joe in the back 3 instead of Robbo). Doubt that we'll take either of those options, though.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
I wouldn't be shocked to see Jota given a break, he hasn't been back long and covers a lot of ground in games. The last thing we want to do is run him into the ground again.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,373
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
Can we start Thiago and Nunez pls  too easy?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
It wont be easy but I think well win this. I want to see more of Jones and a return for Thiago. If hes ready to start, I really want to see Diaz play with Salah and Jota. I hope thats our front three going forward.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,792
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:05:57 pm
Can we start Thiago and Nunez pls  too easy?

Not sure Nunez is playing well enough to start a game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 