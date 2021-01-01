All must win now I think if we win all of our last games going into the final day we will at least be within 3pts of Newcastle who are away to Chelsea We could even be better off. But we must win all
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games, we will be at least level with Newcastle and Man Utd going into the last day, if not ahead ...
Would'nt that mean they both need to fck up 3/7 games, and by fck up only lose. I think the ship has sailed but haven't given up hope yet. We no doubt cannot afford to drop any more points till the end.
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games ...
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]