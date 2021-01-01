« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April  (Read 2639 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,392
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm »
All must win now

I think if we win all of our last games going into the final day we will at least be within 3pts of Newcastle who are away to Chelsea

We could even be better off.

But we must win all
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:12:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm
All must win now

I think if we win all of our last games going into the final day we will at least be within 3pts of Newcastle who are away to Chelsea

We could even be better off.

But we must win all

One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games, we will be at least level with Newcastle and Man Utd going into the last day, if not ahead ...
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:12:48 am
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games, we will be at least level with Newcastle and Man Utd going into the last day, if not ahead ...

Would'nt that mean they both need to fck up 3/7 games, and by fck up only lose. I think the ship has sailed but haven't given up hope yet. We no doubt cannot afford to drop any more points till the end.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:25:21 am
Would'nt that mean they both need to fck up 3/7 games, and by fck up only lose. I think the ship has sailed but haven't given up hope yet. We no doubt cannot afford to drop any more points till the end.

Stop trying to argue with facts.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:35:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:12:48 am
One game at a time. And if we win our next 6 games ...

;D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,370
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
Top 4s long gone sadly  but it is important we get into the Europa league
Logged

Online tommackay7

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:42:43 am »
i also think we still need to be very aware of what Brighton and villa are doing when looking at the table
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 