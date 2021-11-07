« previous next »
West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April

West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 pm »
West Ham vs Liverpool

19:45, Wednesday 26th April
London Stadium
Premier League
Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool travel to east London this week for a meeting with West Ham United, as the 2022-23 season heads towards its final month. Both sides have endured difficult campaigns but have hopes of ending the season on a positive note, with recent weeks seeming to have brought an upturn in form and mood for the hosts & their visitors. David Moyes Hammers have taken ten points from their last five matches, climbing to 13th in the table. The hosts are six points clear of the relegation zone, with a better goals difference and a game in hand over all those below them in the table. Jurgen Klopps side sit a disappointing 7th, though theres a feeling that things have clicked into place during the last two and a half league matches. The visiting Reds have taken just eight of fifteen points since beating Manchester United 7-0, but the seven points taken from the last three matches have felt representative of a step in the right direction  Newcastles dominant victory over Spurs on Sunday may just have rendered this too late in the day, however.


West Ham last hosted Liverpool in November 2021, with both sides occupying top four positions after strong starts to the 2021-22 campaign. The Hammers sat 4th, having taken twenty points from their opening ten matches, whilst their visitors were unbeaten in 2nd and with an extra two points. The home side opened the scoring in the early minutes of the match, with a Pablo Fornals corner beating Alisson, before Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled matters with a free-kick shortly before half-time. Fornals again beat Allison  this time with a breakaway goal  midway through the second half, before Kurt Zouma extended his sides lead by nodding home a corner with fifteen minutes remaining. Divock Origi hit a beautiful shot on the turn to peg West Ham back on 83, but the Klopps side were unable to find an equaliser before the end of the match. Despite their positive start to the season, West Hams form faltered over the coming weeks  though inconsistent, they remained in the top third of the table for most of the season and claimed a place in the Europa Conference for this season. Liverpool responded emphatically, winning their next six matches and only dropping even points in the remainder of the season  Klopp's side ultimately finishing an agonising 2nd place. Liverpool have won the two Anfield meetings since then by a goal to nil, courtesy of first-half goals by Sadio Mane and Darwin Nunez.


Despite a couple of relegations in the last two decades (in 2002-03 and 2010-11), West Ham are now in their longest top-flight stay since the 1960s & 70s. From the outside, it would seem fair to judge the last decade or so as reasonable good  theyve finished in the top half of ten Premier League campaigns, and were only really troubled by the threat of relegation in 2017-18 and 2019-20. In both of those campaigns, David Moyes was hired to steer the Hammers from safety: in November 2017, he replaced Slaven Bilic and proceeded to take West Ham from 17th to 13th (with a margin to the drop zone of 9 points); in December 2019, he replaced Manuel Pellegrini and guided West Ham to survival by 5 points (from 17th to 16th). Having kept struggling West Ham sides up twice in three seasons, Moyes would have felt like he deserved the longer-term stay that has followed. Hell have felt vindicated more recently too, having taken West Ham to 6th and 7th place finishes in the last two seasons  comfortably their best spell since at least the talented sides that Harry Redknapp managed in the late 1990s. Behind the scenes, of course, West Ham United is more complicated club: the last decade has seen ongoing ownership issues and a move from the Boleyn Ground to the London (Olympic) Stadium, and what looks like a decent decade from the outside will to supporters represent a failure to secure their status as a regular top-half presence and frequent English representative in European competition.


And its seasons like this 11th consecutive Premier League campaign that emphasise supporters frustrations. Off the back of two excellent seasons under David Moyes, West Ham started the 2022-23 Premier League with a trio of defeats (to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton & Hove Albion). By the midway point, they sat in the relegation zone (having taken just fifteen points) and had dropped out of the League Cup at the first hurdle (on penalties at home to Blackburn Rovers). The FA Cup was more positive, with victories on the road to Brentford and Derby County before Manchester United beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford. Their results in Europe have been almost perfect: the Hammers won both legs of their qualifier, all six group games, both legs of their round of sixteen tie, beat Gent 5-2 in the quarter final, and are set to face AZ in the semis next month. Premier League form has picked up in the second half of the season too (theyd sit 9th in a form table since their 20th January midway point). On closer inspection, April has been a huge month for Moyes side  theyve taken ten points from five matches, claiming crucial victories over Southampton and Bournemouth, and have put four clubs and 6 points between themselves and the relegation zone. Most will now expect the Hammers to secure a Premier League stay, but the damage (and the undoing of two or three years progress) already seems to have been done: a season that could have seen West Ham enjoying Chelseas collapse and a late-season battle with Spurs & Liverpool instead looks likely to end with a merciful drift to safety and a managerial change in the summer.


Liverpool have of course had their own frustrations this season, which has effectively represented a significant collapse following an agonisingly close brush with an unprecedented quadruple last season. Fresh starts (at the end of the summer, either side of the World Cup, and February into March) have repeatedly revealed themselves to be false dawns, and the Reds have rarely troubled the top six - never mind the top four or the sides battling for the title. Something does feel a little different since midway through the recent draw with Arsenal, however  Klopps side were swashbuckling during that second half at Anfield, and recent games have seen positive contributions from Ibrahim Konate, Curtis Jones, & Diogo Jota, alongside the return of Thiago & Luis Diaz and an evolution of Trent Alexander-Arnolds role. Tottenhams abysmal showing at St James Park on Sunday looks to have all but decided Champions League qualification from the Premier League, but Liverpools history is one of remarkable moments: building and maintaining a head of steam will be crucial if the Reds are to have any chance at all of upsetting the odds.


West Ham Uniteds recent form has moved them into a position where supporters can sense a comfortable end to the season is almost in reach. With plenty of matches between teams below them in the table remaining, David Moyes side are unlikely to need many more points to secure survival. There might usually be very little expectation on a fixture like this one, but Liverpool have performed woefully against bottom-half sides this season and West Ham will have seen the likes of Brentford and Forest (and themselves last season) cause problems for the Reds defence from set pieces. Theyll sense opportunity. Their visitors can win very little game-by-game, but cant afford any slip-ups in the next couple of weeks if the remainder of the season is to hold any real interest. Its vitally important for Jurgen Klopps Liverpool to build momentum off the back of the last couple of matches  both to have any chance of tackling challenges even greater than those faced in the spring of 2021, and to be able to regroup effectively in the summer.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:16:13 am »
Thank you for the OP, excellent.

I honestly think it's a Russian roulette now for 2 out of the front 3 until the end of the season. Those who score or assist remain, those who don't, get changed. I think Nunez comes in for Gakpo, for who starts center Jota/Nunez, I don't know.

I also think Thiago comes back in for this. Probably the toughest game in our run in now.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:43:23 am »
Thanks Jack for a thorough writeup.

When you look at the players we now have at our disposal, its hard to understand why we are where we are. However the fact is that we deserve to be where we are on the basis of our performances.

Recently we have looked a good bit better and the sudden goal-scoring form of Jota has helped a lot. We also have Diaz back which will add more spice to our forwards.

West Ham have had a decent set of recent results and they will fancy their chances especially if our defence has the jitters again.

This is a big game for us as far as momentum is concerned. If we win then I can see us going on a decent run. If we lose then I can see us stumbling along with not much to play for.

Its going to be a tough game and hopefully our forwards win us the game.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:51:58 am »
By far the toughest game left. Bit worried about Antonio and Bowen against our new system.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:07 am »
Feels like we struggle here recently.

1-3 Libpool.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
We'll do well to win this game. Been an upturn in West Ham's form since the Arsenal comeback.

Hopefully we've tried to sort out some of the frailties of Saturday as West Ham are Nottingham Forest on steroids.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:03:43 am »
Theyve definitely improved of late. They looked there for the taking a few weeks ago.

Any result wouldnt surprise me. We could go there and boss it. They could do what they did to us last year and cause us problems physically. Could end up something like 2-2.

Suppose well know one way or another by the end of the game whether theres any hope of top 4. We do have goals in us, and not just relying in Monfir them which is a real positive. Think we do need to change it up in midfield to keep it fresh but not quite sure what youd do, given their physicality but Id maybe do Thiago for Hendo.

I hope the Rice lovers on here wont be saying thats why we need him/someone like him at full time. Hes clearly playing well at the moment and I think I if we can match that in the middle we will have enough up top to come out the right side of a 2-1 or 3-2 type of game.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:04:27 am »
Huge game, win this and feels like we'll really start firing with 3 home games in a week after it. Going to be very tough, their midfield is better than ours and a Manc is reffing. Hopefully our better attack wins us it.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:13:42 am »
They've played a few more games than us of late, we should have more in our legs, but they're playing pretty well at the moment.  Think a draw is probably most likely as Moyes will dig in, play deep and hope to get us on the counter.  As he does every time he plays a big team.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Same team again as weekend or do we go with some guile in midfield with thiago and pace up front with diaz/nunez?
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:57:56 am »
They are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions, this is going to be a tough game. If we win I reckon it'll be a single goal.

We need the 3 points badly, nothing less.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
*affects nerd voice * interestingly west hams underlying numbers have been almost exactly league average all season and theyve been in a false position for a lot of the year due to an ice cold finishing run 

Meaning this is a game against a league average team, away from home, who play a physical counter attacking style

So in summary, based on the rest of the season, were a bit fucked in this one 👍
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPPsUK0SEIY

Press conference is live on Youtube. Can't watch right now so let us know if he says anything important  ;)
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:41:09 am »
He's mainly buttering up Moyes at the moment, talking him up loads.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Naby potentially back in partial training this week.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:49:32 am »
Agree with the consensus that this will probably represent our toughest challenge, in particular given the upturn in West Hams performances of late. So am expecting a tough challenge.

This will be a test of the Trent in hybrid midfield/full back position, as you can bet your bottom dollar David Moyes will look to exploit it at every opportunity when they take possession. Equally in midfield what do we do there as that will be a fiercely contested area, especially with Declan Rice involved.

We do need to maintain the winning form though and whilst I can see us getting goals, especially with Jotas upturn in form, its the defence and how stable they will be, considering they really struggled against Notts Forest who got change out of us from long throw ins.

Should be a good game though none the less so bring it on.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:53:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:57:56 am
They are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions, this is going to be a tough game. If we win I reckon it'll be a single goal.

We need the 3 points badly, nothing less.

Is that correct? Didn't feel that long ago when Newcastle battered them.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:53:36 am
Is that correct? Didn't feel that long ago when Newcastle battered them.

That's their only defeat in the last ten, although they also lost 4-0 to Brighton in their eleventh game back and 3-1 to United in the FA Cup in the game before that. Four of their last ten matches have been Europa League matches versus AEK Larnaca and Gent.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:15:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:21:28 am
*affects nerd voice * interestingly west hams underlying numbers have been almost exactly league average all season and theyve been in a false position for a lot of the year due to an ice cold finishing run 

Meaning this is a game against a league average team, away from home, who play a physical counter attacking style

So in summary, based on the rest of the season, were a bit fucked in this one 👍

So the first real test of inverted Trent for our solidity against a physical counter attacking style then.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Agreed that this game will decide whether we finish the season with a bang or a whimper. I reckon if we win this, we're nailed on to win the remaining 6. Lose, and I reckon we'll get 8 or 9 points tops from the remainder. All about momentum and confidence. I reckon we'll either smash them by 4 goals like Newcastle did, or lose in a 3-2 or 4-3 "classic for the neutrals".
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:46:18 am
Naby potentially back in partial training this week.

Outstanding news.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:46:18 am
Naby potentially back in partial training this week.
Then back injured a week after!
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:46:18 am
Naby potentially back in partial training this week.

What's the point? I mean that in the nicest way possible.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:09:16 pm »
I didn't even realise he was injured.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
Massive game, a win will put us 5th, but it'll be a very difficult game.  West Ham have played some good football recently and will cause our back line issues, so we just need to make sure that we score more than them!!  Would like to see Nunez and Thiago start this one.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:18:50 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Really in depth op thanks Jack. Agree this is a tough one, however I expect our upturn will be enough. We need to defend better with Antonio likely to be inspired by Taiwo. Could well be 2-3 again.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm »
Need to see Diaz, Jota, and Salah up front. Been waiting for it all season.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:39:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:56:13 pm
What's the point? I mean that in the nicest way possible.
Agreed. Qualifying for the CL is still possible, but I would rather see Curtis get the minutes. He's also done more in the last few matches than Naby has all season.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:39:09 pm
Agreed. Qualifying for the CL is still possible, but I would rather see Curtis get the minutes. He's also done more in the last few matches than Naby has all season.

thanks jack for the brill OP

jones looks like a 5 a side player in an 11 a side team
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:48:13 pm
thanks jack for the brill OP

jones looks like a 5 a side player in an 11 a side team
Not sure if that is a compliment or an insult, but either way, would rather see him get a consistent run in the team after the injuries so we know what we have.
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 19:45, Wednesday 26th April
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:21:01 pm »
Think the main Q's around team selection are:

Can Henderson play again? It would be his 3rd start in 9 days. Also a question about Spurs at home if he plays this one.

Can Jones play given the information about his injury and needing to manage his gametime alongside his rehabilitation/injury maangement plan?

What is Diaz's fitness situation and is he available to start?

IMO the maximum will be 3 changes based on the above. My expectation is that it'll be 1 change. Same front 3 and likely that only 1 of Henderson or Jones will miss out. Probably replaced by Thiago.

I think other changes are pretty unlikely.
