Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #320 on: April 23, 2023, 10:39:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 23, 2023, 10:14:02 am
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

Spot on Andy lad.

A hard fought but very satisfying 3 points.  Few beers and a Curry on way home before getting in to watch MOTD.

Great day :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #321 on: April 23, 2023, 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: UNO on April 22, 2023, 05:08:37 pm
Not sure why we keep playing Henderson at such an advance position given that his lack of attacking skills. He doesnt know what to do when he gets the ball in the penalty area! We are like playing with 10 players.

Honestly? Must have dreamed he was working his side like a madman, giving and going, making selfless runs dragging markers. When he had the ball he switched play, moved it up the pitch and tried to be progressive. Like playing with 10? No fucking way.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #322 on: April 23, 2023, 10:54:07 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on April 23, 2023, 10:42:57 am
Honestly? Must have dreamed he was working his side like a madman, giving and going, making selfless runs dragging markers. When he had the ball he switched play, moved it up the pitch and tried to be progressive. Like playing with 10? No fucking way.

You forgot to add he was 100% at fault for Forest's second goal!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #323 on: April 23, 2023, 11:43:58 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on April 23, 2023, 10:54:07 am
You forgot to add he was 100% at fault for Forest's second goal!

And you must have missed his part in getting us 3 points

Bin Allison off for his part or Robbo. It was an entertaining match and we got three points. Happy days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #324 on: April 23, 2023, 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 23, 2023, 10:14:02 am
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

:thumbup
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #325 on: April 23, 2023, 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 23, 2023, 10:14:02 am
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)
Oh Andy, you're really missing out. You could have stayed at home in comfort then whinged and moaned on the internet all night instead because we only won by one goal.

Yay!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #326 on: April 23, 2023, 12:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 23, 2023, 12:13:52 pm
Oh Andy, you're really missing out. You could have stayed at home in comfort then whinged and moaned on the internet all night instead because we only won by one goal.

Yay!

Seriously cant get my head around these people. Footy is entertainment for me and always has been which is why I probably struggle to see the games through the same lense as those that can take no joy unless we play like city each week. Same people that probably whinged the Spanish National Team were dull as dishwater when they dominated.

Seen some brilliant games where we draw or even lose but as long as those in red have put in a shift, tried to make things happen, Im alright with that. Officiating aside of course.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #327 on: April 23, 2023, 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 23, 2023, 10:14:02 am
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

That's because a lot of our 'fans' are cry arse entitled babies who are happy if we don't hammer teams and spend £100 million on players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #328 on: April 23, 2023, 12:38:09 pm »
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #329 on: April 23, 2023, 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on April 23, 2023, 12:38:09 pm
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.

Happy with the result?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #330 on: April 23, 2023, 12:59:07 pm »
3 points. 4th still on  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #331 on: April 23, 2023, 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on April 23, 2023, 12:38:09 pm
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.

Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #332 on: April 23, 2023, 01:03:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 23, 2023, 12:59:21 pm
Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?

 ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #333 on: April 23, 2023, 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 23, 2023, 12:59:21 pm
Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?

 ;D I am!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #334 on: April 23, 2023, 01:06:31 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #335 on: April 23, 2023, 01:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 23, 2023, 10:14:02 am
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)
You're right, Andy.

I did moan throughout at not marmalising them and at the two goals conceded but I'm chuffed as all get at the result. A month or so ago, Forest's first goal would have led to a loss of head and points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #336 on: April 23, 2023, 01:51:58 pm »
Any win always makes me happy as that is what wins you trophies !

As bad as Forest are teams near the bottom seem to be more up for games late in the season cast your mind back 48 hours Southampton got a draw at the leaders it happens.

All we need to focus on now is West Ham.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #337 on: April 23, 2023, 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on April 23, 2023, 10:42:57 am
Honestly? Must have dreamed he was working his side like a madman, giving and going, making selfless runs dragging markers. When he had the ball he switched play, moved it up the pitch and tried to be progressive. Like playing with 10? No fucking way.
you may well have done, wasn't running around like the Henderson of old (he did have a second wind though, when Milner came on he started running more which helped).

He attempted four switches of play, two of them landed (all in the first 35 mins). He made 3 tackles, which is an improvement on recent form (one at the end was especially good) - but worth noting Fabinho, who had a poor game and played 59 minutes made 2 tackles. And Jones also made 3 tackles in his 80 minutes..

Hopefully (for his sake too, he needs rest to be able to perform closer to his previous best), once we navigate the Fabinho 10 yellow cards crash-course, we can start to complement that position with some of the younger players to see how they can play it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #338 on: April 23, 2023, 02:23:26 pm »
Getting the 3 points yesterday was all that mattered. But so much for spurs helping us out, 5-0 down already to Newcastle
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #339 on: April 23, 2023, 04:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on April 23, 2023, 01:07:09 pm
You're right, Andy.

I did moan throughout at not marmalising them and at the two goals conceded but I'm chuffed as all get at the result. A month or so ago, Forest's first goal would have led to a loss of head and points.

You got it in one there. We seem to have more resilience now, maybe something to do with having players return from injury.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #340 on: April 23, 2023, 04:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on April 23, 2023, 01:07:09 pm
You're right, Andy.

I did moan throughout at not marmalising them and at the two goals conceded but I'm chuffed as all get at the result. A month or so ago, Forest's first goal would have led to a loss of head and points.

A win is always a win in the Premier League. One exception to that was Leicester at home this season where we were so poor (and they scored both our goals) that you knew we were still miles off it after the World Cup and the performance was too concerning.

I think a lot of people expected to just roll over Forest yesterday but we just need to build a winning run. We won 8 of the last 10 in 20/21 and drew the other 2 but early within that run we had some very iffy performances (the 2 draws where we threw leads away, Villa where Trent scored right at the end). Winning does breed confidence, but on the downside the shakiness at the back would be the concern going away to a rejuvenated West Ham and the annual Antonio masterclass.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #341 on: April 23, 2023, 08:10:25 pm »
Still trying to work out who Gibney is (Im not).
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #342 on: April 23, 2023, 08:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on April 23, 2023, 11:43:58 am
And you must have missed his part in getting us 3 points

Bin Allison off for his part or Robbo. It was an entertaining match and we got three points. Happy days.

I am happy we won of course, but I don't conform to the idea that Henderson had a good game. I thought he gave a 5 out of 10 performance but that's my opinion.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #343 on: April 23, 2023, 09:09:16 pm »
Rewatched some of the extended highlights. During the game I thought that we've lost control in large parts of the game, especially around their goals. But I'm not so sure now. Their first goal came from a deflection, and I'm almost certain that Ali had it covered. Their second came from a double deflection - the first took it from from Trent, who seemed to be ready to cover it, and the deflection from Trent had Ali wrong-footed. Both of their goals had a huge slice of luck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #344 on: April 23, 2023, 09:38:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 23, 2023, 09:09:16 pm
Rewatched some of the extended highlights. During the game I thought that we've lost control in large parts of the game, especially around their goals. But I'm not so sure now. Their first goal came from a deflection, and I'm almost certain that Ali had it covered. Their second came from a double deflection - the first took it from from Trent, who seemed to be ready to cover it, and the deflection from Trent had Ali wrong-footed. Both of their goals had a huge slice of luck.

Yes both goals had a lot of luck. Up until then, I dont think Forest offered anything up front. The goals gave them a boost in confidence and also made us a bit nervous. Every time they got a throw-in it looked like they would score..thats something we need to improve on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #345 on: April 23, 2023, 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 23, 2023, 09:09:16 pm
Rewatched some of the extended highlights. During the game I thought that we've lost control in large parts of the game, especially around their goals. But I'm not so sure now. Their first goal came from a deflection, and I'm almost certain that Ali had it covered. Their second came from a double deflection - the first took it from from Trent, who seemed to be ready to cover it, and the deflection from Trent had Ali wrong-footed. Both of their goals had a huge slice of luck.

Yeah without a ton of luck on their part we put 2-3 past them and see the game out comfortably.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 01:05:49 am »
Having had a bit of a rewatch of the game, I'm coming away thinking that we weren't very good.

Personally thought that while yes, Trent was looking to get on the ball, his position within the setup shifted wider again and this made our midfield look again much more pedestrian than we have been looking in the last couple of games.

Another thing I noted was that Salah once again found himself out wide too much and therefore unable to influence the play like he has been. Hendo was much more central and not making the wide overlapping runs.

The CBs didn't also feel like they took as high a line when the ball was being played up to Awoniyi in transition.

In short, we went back to the setup that saw us struggle. If anything, it looked like we were building with 2-3 again a lot of the game.

The highlight for me was maybe the shape in itself was that Robbo was able to be much more aggressive on the left.

I'm not sure if it was done necessarily to  counter the Forest setup, but I thought it made us lack the ability to impose ourselves in the final third. Also felt that at home against Forest, there really wasn't that much need to play Fab and Trent in that midfield.

Curtis had an average game after 3 really good ones in that he seemed a lot 'deeper' and getting on it less. Same with Gakpo, thought the way we set up didn't provide him with the springboard to do what he normally does.

IMO, if we were gonna set up 2-3-2-3 like I feel we did, I would have like to have seen Darwin start ahead of Gakpo.

We weren't lucky to win by any means, just that I think despite the numbers and stuff we weren't super good and in fact much less good today than we were in the draw against Arsenal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 04:46:19 am »
Once the performance and commitment is there I can take any result. Yesterdays was a good result in my eyes. Both their goals came from deflections, and we reacted well. If confidence is being rebuilt, yesterday was a big boost. What could wrong did and the team still got a result. Its been a long time since you could take the bottom 3 for granted, Forrest were never going to be a walk over. Theres no games like that anymore.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 01:05:49 am
Having had a bit of a rewatch of the game, I'm coming away thinking that we weren't very good.

Personally thought that while yes, Trent was looking to get on the ball, his position within the setup shifted wider again and this made our midfield look again much more pedestrian than we have been looking in the last couple of games.

Another thing I noted was that Salah once again found himself out wide too much and therefore unable to influence the play like he has been. Hendo was much more central and not making the wide overlapping runs.

The CBs didn't also feel like they took as high a line when the ball was being played up to Awoniyi in transition.

In short, we went back to the setup that saw us struggle. If anything, it looked like we were building with 2-3 again a lot of the game.

The highlight for me was maybe the shape in itself was that Robbo was able to be much more aggressive on the left.

I'm not sure if it was done necessarily to  counter the Forest setup, but I thought it made us lack the ability to impose ourselves in the final third. Also felt that at home against Forest, there really wasn't that much need to play Fab and Trent in that midfield.

Curtis had an average game after 3 really good ones in that he seemed a lot 'deeper' and getting on it less. Same with Gakpo, thought the way we set up didn't provide him with the springboard to do what he normally does.

IMO, if we were gonna set up 2-3-2-3 like I feel we did, I would have like to have seen Darwin start ahead of Gakpo.

We weren't lucky to win by any means, just that I think despite the numbers and stuff we weren't super good and in fact much less good today than we were in the draw against Arsenal.
I don't think there was really any difference in how we setup compared to the Leeds game; the differences in how it looked were a result of the opposition. Forest were compact, deep and disciplined; Leeds are none of those things. So, for example, Trent moving wider again higher up the pitch later in a possession phase (which makes good sense, against a deep lying side) barely occurred against Leeds, because it was more end to end and they left open gaps for earlier penetrating passes that Forest didn't.

We didn't really create a huge amount as a result of periods of possession in either game; against Forest it was set pieces, against Leeds it was counter pressing and transitions. Arguably - which is why I'm not convinced this is a permanent evolution, beyond showing Trent an option to take up at points in games - the current setup is more short term defensive than offensive, as it shores us up against the counter, gives us a little more control of the game and protects a couple of our shakier defensive stalwarts (Fabinho and VVD) from too much running.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 am »
The scoreline suggests a closer game than it really was.  We don't look back to our best but we do look functional again and that combined with our riches up-front is enough in most games.

I'd be surprised if we don't get fifth now. Whether we finish any higher depends on whether Man U keep winning games they should have comfortably lost!

I thought the Forest fans were sound and the banner was class.  I'd certainly rather they stayed up than their East Midlands neighbours.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 am »
Not trying to be a party spoiler, I have just rewatched the game again. Seemed like the VAR officials were talking bit longer, much time for the VAR after the Salah's goal.

Bloody hell, if Mo's goal were disallowed, it's going to be a really hhaaaarrrrdddd week for me in office this week. I hope they just didn't itchy to check it till the scale of millimeter precision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
Glad to get through the game, we should've taken control at 1-0 and 2-1 but got sloppy from those throw-ins. The way we've been playing after big wins means that scoring 3 goals and winning the game is still a positive,  esp that we didn't fall apart after conceding.

Forest are probably playing better than their results suggest, we just have to keep the focus and cut out those mistakes and we can grab more points on Wednesday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #352 on: Today at 01:21:57 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:02:16 am
I don't think there was really any difference in how we setup compared to the Leeds game; the differences in how it looked were a result of the opposition. Forest were compact, deep and disciplined; Leeds are none of those things. So, for example, Trent moving wider again higher up the pitch later in a possession phase (which makes good sense, against a deep lying side) barely occurred against Leeds, because it was more end to end and they left open gaps for earlier penetrating passes that Forest didn't.

We didn't really create a huge amount as a result of periods of possession in either game; against Forest it was set pieces, against Leeds it was counter pressing and transitions. Arguably - which is why I'm not convinced this is a permanent evolution, beyond showing Trent an option to take up at points in games - the current setup is more short term defensive than offensive, as it shores us up against the counter, gives us a little more control of the game and protects a couple of our shakier defensive stalwarts (Fabinho and VVD) from too much running.

All fair points, but like I said I feel it was much more of a regression than progression from the Leeds game. Maybe it was done to preserve legs for West Ham - who knows? But I definiitely don't feel like the way we set up was particularly good.

I think for me the telling thing is the lack of genuine moments of peril for the Forest side. They were horrible defending set pieces and if not for that, I don't really feel in watching it back that we did enough to create opportunities. Too congested, very few movements to open space. As a result both Gakpo and Curtis looked much less effective.

