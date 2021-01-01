« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

Spot on Andy lad.

A hard fought but very satisfying 3 points.  Few beers and a Curry on way home before getting in to watch MOTD.

Great day :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
Quote from: UNO
Not sure why we keep playing Henderson at such an advance position given that his lack of attacking skills. He doesnt know what to do when he gets the ball in the penalty area! We are like playing with 10 players.

Honestly? Must have dreamed he was working his side like a madman, giving and going, making selfless runs dragging markers. When he had the ball he switched play, moved it up the pitch and tried to be progressive. Like playing with 10? No fucking way.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
Quote from: Judge Red
Honestly? Must have dreamed he was working his side like a madman, giving and going, making selfless runs dragging markers. When he had the ball he switched play, moved it up the pitch and tried to be progressive. Like playing with 10? No fucking way.

You forgot to add he was 100% at fault for Forest's second goal!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
Quote from: HardworkDedication
You forgot to add he was 100% at fault for Forest's second goal!

And you must have missed his part in getting us 3 points

Bin Allison off for his part or Robbo. It was an entertaining match and we got three points. Happy days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

:thumbup
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)
Oh Andy, you're really missing out. You could have stayed at home in comfort then whinged and moaned on the internet all night instead because we only won by one goal.

Yay!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Son of Spion
Oh Andy, you're really missing out. You could have stayed at home in comfort then whinged and moaned on the internet all night instead because we only won by one goal.

Yay!

Seriously cant get my head around these people. Footy is entertainment for me and always has been which is why I probably struggle to see the games through the same lense as those that can take no joy unless we play like city each week. Same people that probably whinged the Spanish National Team were dull as dishwater when they dominated.

Seen some brilliant games where we draw or even lose but as long as those in red have put in a shift, tried to make things happen, Im alright with that. Officiating aside of course.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)

That's because a lot of our 'fans' are cry arse entitled babies who are happy if we don't hammer teams and spend £100 million on players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: DelTrotter
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.

Happy with the result?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
3 points. 4th still on  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: DelTrotter
Oh great, the thread has become cry arsing about cry arsing again as if that's any better.

Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: afc tukrish
Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?

 ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: afc tukrish
Are you cry arsing about the cry arsing about the cry arsing?

 ;D I am!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Win an exciting game and everyone moans like gobshites :)

Welcome to the modern football fan.

I had a great day, we played some great stuff, Forest went at it and a proper game of football occurred. End to end stuff and we won!

If you want to moan then you do you, kids :)

Great day out at fucking 3 O'Clock on a fucking Saturday!! YAY!!! YAY!! And once again may I say YAY!!

Have it! :)
You're right, Andy.

I did moan throughout at not marmalising them and at the two goals conceded but I'm chuffed as all get at the result. A month or so ago, Forest's goal would have led to a loss of head and points.
