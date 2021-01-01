« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:22:12 pm
That was Konate with the pass
I thought that was the best pass in the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm
Nottingham Forest identified a weakness and capitalised on it. Everything good they did came via a long throw. They exploited it, though it should be noted that both of their goals came via wicked deflections, so I wouldn't say their finishing was particularly good. On the other hand, we exploited their weakness on set pieces, and quite frankly, we could have had double the amount of goals we did score.

I think we deserved the 3 points ultimately, but Forest showed spirit. Hopefully they continue to show that spirit and pick up some results to send our blue neighbours down.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:04:59 pm
A bit of a mess defensively. Van dijk isn't at the races at all and not organising. Robertson was tucked in far too much on the first goal. Normally van dijk would spot that quickly and shout  at him to correct it
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:08:33 pm
We're going to waste a lot of time on this system aren't we.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm
First half i thought we saw what we are lacking, which is the ability to carry the ball and take on defenders, forcing them to commit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:19:17 pm
Not glamour, never quite got to playing football. Praise NF they wanted exactly what they got without the points. We got another 3 points at anfield. Move on.
If you cant play great, get points.


Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #286 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm
Quote from: dramared on Today at 07:19:17 pm
Not glamour, never quite got to playing football. Praise NF they wanted exactly what they got without the points. We got another 3 points at anfield. Move on.
If you cant play great, get points.



👌
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #287 on: Today at 07:49:50 pm
What's the beef between Gerrard and Klopp or is Jeff Stelling mischief making? I did see the footage and it looked like they didn't acknowledge each other.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #288 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm
What beef? They've always spoken highly of each other.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #289 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm
probably met atleast 6 times earlier that day, you dont need to wank him off everytime. oh. that might get me a ban
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #290 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm
Quote from: dramared on Today at 08:28:11 pm
probably met atleast 6 times earlier that day, you dont need to wank him off everytime. oh. that might get me a ban

Sorry? Who's doing what now?

Asking for a friend  :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #291 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm
Very little to complain about, only thing we really struggled with was their long throws, not many teams have a player capable of throwing the ball as long, and even then the likelihood you create as many chances as they did today from a throw is rare.

Remember Stoke stayed so long in the league because of their unorthodox throwback style of play, that style of playing is a dying breed in this league even with teams that come straight from the championship, in terms of open play though they created very little.

The most important thing is we got the win, and i get the feeling we can win all the rest of our games for this season, may have left it just a little too late to get the top 4 though, but its promising for the next season with the added boost of new signings to come in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #292 on: Today at 08:46:49 pm
If they don't get a bunch of jammy deflections we cruise to an easy win I think, but they fluked goals at just the right times to keep them buoyant and us a bit on edge, making it a tougher end to the game than it needed to be.

A month ago that game ends 1-2/1-3 IMO.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #293 on: Today at 08:48:48 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:46:49 pm
If they don't get a bunch of jammy deflections we cruise to an easy win I think, but they fluked goals at just the right times to keep them buoyant and us a bit on edge, making it a tougher end to the game than it needed to be.

A month ago that game ends 1-2/1-3 IMO.

A month ago we go in  to halftime 1-0 down.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #294 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:49:50 pm
What's the beef between Gerrard and Klopp or is Jeff Stelling mischief making? I did see the footage and it looked like they didn't acknowledge each other.

Stevies pissed because he went above and beyond to land Bellingham only for the club to fuck him over
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #295 on: Today at 09:24:07 pm
A couple of months ago we would have lost that. Being pegged back twice can really knock a team but credit to the boys for that. Lets keep building on it
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #296 on: Today at 09:26:58 pm
Why isn't Elliot getting minutes in the right sided 8 role? It's perfect for him now Trent is staying behind the ball most of the time. And Henderson's main strengths are being neutered.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
Reply #297 on: Today at 09:51:23 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:52:34 pm
Need that to be a draw really. That would leave us 7 points behind Newcastle with 7 to play.
Dont want to get sucked into it, but its not that crazy if we take care of business. We need a lot of help from the relegation candidates though. I dont think theyll lose more than 1 or 2 overall, but I could see them struggling to score and ending up with a fair amount of draws
