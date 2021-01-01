Very little to complain about, only thing we really struggled with was their long throws, not many teams have a player capable of throwing the ball as long, and even then the likelihood you create as many chances as they did today from a throw is rare.



Remember Stoke stayed so long in the league because of their unorthodox throwback style of play, that style of playing is a dying breed in this league even with teams that come straight from the championship, in terms of open play though they created very little.



The most important thing is we got the win, and i get the feeling we can win all the rest of our games for this season, may have left it just a little too late to get the top 4 though, but its promising for the next season with the added boost of new signings to come in.