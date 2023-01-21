« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70  (Read 4806 times)

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:17:35 pm
How can two teams be so good at attacking set pieces, and so poor at defending them?
In other seasons we were excellent at defending them. Not sure what has happened this one.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,776
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:22:03 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:17:35 pm
How can two teams be so good at attacking set pieces, and so poor at defending them?

Probably because they practice against their own defenders in training :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm »
I don't think anyone can blame that on the system - sure, there are a few weak points to it but first half we completely controlled the game and you felt like we played within ourselves. I thought the defining moment was when Fabinho went off - we seemed to crumble defensively from there on in. Their first goal was extremely lucky with the deflection but no idea how Neco was in so much space there.

The same defensive fratelities are there as have been all season - I think go back to January and we lose or draw that game for sure, so that's a big positive that we've some confidence back. But it's really clear we struggle against physicality. Still, a big 3 points for us going in to the next week. Baby steps for sure.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 05:13:44 pm
And but for a great save by their keeper, his third would have been the best of the bunch.  Incredible pass by TAA(?), but even more amazing getting his head on it and directing it on goal.

That was Konate with the pass
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm »
What is Jason Mohammad spouting about on BBC? It would be interesting to see what City and Arsenal would have done against that Forest defence.

The same Arsenal team who struggled to a draw against Southampton at home yesterday. Teams in the relegation battle can be very hard to beat.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm »
Fraught
Nervy
Beautiful
Scrappy

Loved it. I am going to Frank's
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
This was like the Brentford game last year while they just lumped crosses to the back post and TAA was outnumbered.  Then it was chaos and pinball in the box.

We sorted it out well last year defensively, so hopefully this is just a one-off.

Unfortunately our next game is against West Ham, who definitely have the size and strength to hurt us, so we'll need to be sharper in defending set pieces.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 05:25:59 pm
Was a hark back to the good ol' days of blood and guts 'hit the big man' and hope for a lucky blunce - don't think there's anything wrong with a different approach.

Always nice smoking a lucky blunce...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,659
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:23:30 pm
What is Jason Mohammad spouting about on BBC? It would be interesting to see what City and Arsenal would have done against that Forest defence.

The same Arsenal team who struggled to a draw against Southampton at home yesterday. Teams in the relegation battle can be very hard to beat.

 I just think there are certain people in the media who jump at the chance to have a dig at us and write us off as a team at every opportunity they get. He is one of those people.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:32:54 pm »
Deserved to win and back to back wins. Had a look at the barcodes fixtures and they have to play a team wuth something to play for in every game bar chelsea
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:23:30 pm
What is Jason Mohammad spouting about on BBC? It would be interesting to see what City and Arsenal would have done against that Forest defence.

The same Arsenal team who struggled to a draw against Southampton at home yesterday. Teams in the relegation battle can be very hard to beat.
And like we scored 3 goals against that defence and had the chances to score more. Not really the criticism you'd make of us in that match.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Not too thrilled about Trent in midfield so far. We get another relatively static player in the center, and miss the overlaps on the right. The balance is off. 3 CMs with Jones and Fab who play behind the ball, and Henderson isnt very.mobile either. Very easy to mark us. We need to surround Trent with other CMs to make this work IMO
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm »
Phew! But tasty 3 points.

Onwards!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:42:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Not too thrilled about Trent in midfield so far. We get another relatively static player in the center, and miss the overlaps on the right. The balance is off. 3 CMs with Jones and Fab who play behind the ball, and Henderson isnt very.mobile either. Very easy to mark us. We need to surround Trent with other CMs to make this work IMO

He wasn't massively Influential in that area today but it's still early days. I agree with having him surrounded by better more mobile midfielders. I thought Thiago's cameo was poor but if Fabinho and Hendo are going to find themselves in the areas they did today then of course there are players more suited to that than what we have in Fab and Hendo.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:44:30 pm »
I've put a tenner on us to get top 4, think we're going to be hard to beat down the stretch now with nothing to lose. Jota and Diaz back is massive.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:25 pm
Probably the same, a la Colin Robinson.
;D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Not too thrilled about Trent in midfield so far. We get another relatively static player in the center, and miss the overlaps on the right. The balance is off. 3 CMs with Jones and Fab who play behind the ball, and Henderson isnt very.mobile either. Very easy to mark us. We need to surround Trent with other CMs to make this work IMO

Well we know by now that the solutions aren't in the squad, so it's just about trying to get through to the end of the season now. Then hopefully there is a logical plan in the summer, by which point Trent will also be more used to his current role.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Really hoping Spurs beat Newcastle tomorrow or a draw at very least.

West Ham away will be our toughest game left IMO so if we can win that one we give ourselves a decent shot.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:06:28 pm
we won - that's all we can ask at the moment

if we would have drawn or lost then fuck me this thread would have exploded

but we won

we can discuss squad improvements at the end of the season
Despite the hard work nature of this, Ill take this any day all season long.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:47:34 pm »
Somehow still got a little glimmer here haven't we? Fingers crossed Spurs do us a bit of a favour tomorrow and Newcastle collapse.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Member of The Pack
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:47:37 pm »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,659
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:52:34 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:46:08 pm
Really hoping Spurs beat Newcastle tomorrow or a draw at very least.



 Need that to be a draw really. That would leave us 7 points behind Newcastle with 7 to play.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:01:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Not too thrilled about Trent in midfield so far. We get another relatively static player in the center, and miss the overlaps on the right. The balance is off. 3 CMs with Jones and Fab who play behind the ball, and Henderson isnt very.mobile either. Very easy to mark us. We need to surround Trent with other CMs to make this work IMO

Static ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm »
Should have won by a much clearer margin.

We didn't play that well, but did enough in a game with little space. Trent seemed to be man marked and could find any space. Thought Thiago was poor when he came on, he couldn't get into the game and his passing was crap.

Thought Oliver was poor. Some of the decisions he gave were terrible. Set the tone early on penalising Jota, but then only applied it only to us. Konate was dragged to the ground in their penalty area, just waved away. He seemed to give free kick for anything to them. The one against Trent at the end was a disgrace.

Nice gesture from the Forrest fans with the banner, then they proceeded to sing sign on at every opportunity, weird bunch.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:52:34 pm
Need that to be a draw really. That would leave us 7 points behind Newcastle with 7 to play.
Spurs win would be better, 6 behind both with Spurs to play and a game in hand and a much superior goal difference
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Not too thrilled about Trent in midfield so far. We get another relatively static player in the center, and miss the overlaps on the right. The balance is off. 3 CMs with Jones and Fab who play behind the ball, and Henderson isnt very.mobile either. Very easy to mark us. We need to surround Trent with other CMs to make this work IMO

I was very down on it in the H-T thread. I think him coming into midfield can work well as an overload, when we're up against a team who are actually coming out to play against us. I also think (as we saw vs Leeds) that it can work well controlling the game when we're ahead.

Today though (in the first half today especially), that position didn't get anything out of him. The whole point of people calling for Trent to move from RB is that he might be able to do even more damage with his passing when nominally moved out of defence. But what actually happened too often today was that he was sitting next to Fabinho and actually further away from the opposition goal and less able to affect the game than he does at full back.

The only times where he could really affect the game was on set pieces, where he finally had the space and position to put in a dangerous ball.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm »
If we could just upgrade the Hendo and Fabinho spots wed really be onto something. Aside from that think Forest just got some lucky bounces otherwise it was pretty one sided. Great to see Jota in this form.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:01:14 pm
Static ?
Trent is more static in CM than on the wing. He was in the box once I think
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm »
Nice, wee bit arse wipey defending but got The 3 pts, off out over the river to Cambridge for an afternoon of beers now.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:52:34 pm
Need that to be a draw really. That would leave us 7 points behind Newcastle with 7 to play.

Finishing ahead of Spurs is in our own hands. So we need them to be beating Newcastle
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:04:04 pm
Spurs win would be better, 6 behind both with Spurs to play and a game in hand and a much superior goal difference

Yep, Tottenham win would be much better for us. While they might be above us they are basically irrelevant in our chase for 4th as we need to win every game to have any hope of catching Newcastle which if we did basically guarantees us to finish above Spurs given the GD. So hopefully they win.

Still not feeling 4th but if something drops for us tomorrow or midweek I'll be much more optimistic, West Ham gonna be tough, perhaps our toughest game left despite their position.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 1 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50'
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:09:48 pm
Trent is more static in CM than on the wing. He was in the box once I think

Agree. There was one moment where it worked in the first half, when Gakpo played that nice first time ball for him to break into the box, before Trent messed up his second touch. That sort of situation is what I'd love to see more of. But mostly, as you say, he was just quite static in the center, sitting almost tethered to Fabinho. If this position is his future, then we need to see more risk-taking, where he breaks into the box and creates the overload there. Otherwise, playing as a sitting double 6 is just a waste of his talents.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,021
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »
Logged

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm »
These balls into the box took me back to around 97/98 era,before we had Sami,every ball into the box back then was bedlam.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,036
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
On 3.06 mins the Forest fans put a Respect for the 97 banner up, lovely touch and made me a bit chocked to be honest.

Pity they'd been singing Sign On for the first 3 minutes, bad divvies. But that was a boss flag.
Logged

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #275 on: Today at 06:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:07:47 pm
If we could just upgrade the Hendo and Fabinho spots wed really be onto something. Aside from that think Forest just got some lucky bounces otherwise it was pretty one sided. Great to see Jota in this form.
Yesh,and think thats the plan in the summer,although with the games weve got coming up,then I think that weve more than enough at minute to cope
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #276 on: Today at 06:20:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:17:56 pm
On 3.06 mins the Forest fans put a Respect for the 97 banner up, lovely touch and made me a bit chocked to be honest.

Pity they'd been singing Sign On for the first 3 minutes, bad divvies. But that was a boss flag.

Were they really? Pretty disappointing if so.

The flag was great though at least, and good that the cameras showed it being unfurled so the message gets out there.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,609
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #277 on: Today at 06:39:26 pm »
Gotta say, i really enjoyed that ongoing battle between Konate and Tiawo. Neither one of them even considering being bossed by anyone in the world. What they used to call a real humdinger.

no i dont know why they called it that or what it means  ;D  but it was one.


edit "The word was coined in the 1880s as a combination of hummer and dinger, two words for people or things that are big, strong, powerful, or just awesome."

damn im good. told you that was what it was.  And Konate was not schooled name me someone else who can handle Awoniyi physically. He's only not a superstar because hes not a great dribbler shooter or finisher, the size and athleticism of the man is right off the charts. as is Konates.  battling draw i make that.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:23 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online marmite sw

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #278 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
did we win ?? im confused jusdging by some of the comments ?come on we look like we are turning a corner and yet folk still moan .. was it the best football we played no but it never is this time of the year against sides facing relegation go back to last season there were games we were lucky to have nicked ... im over the moon back to back wins ..we were too relaxed in the first half but come on people compared to early in the season we are doing well ...every game will be a battle and i think that suits us .... onwards we go .. try and salvage as much as we can ...

trent is going to be explosive in his new role once the whole team click to it ..great to see jota back scoring goals yet rusty as f**k wait til hes had a few matches under his belt ...curtis jones is finally showing what he can do  .... and diaz well what a releif that hes back ...so well done redmen onwards and forward we go .. nobody has easy games left anything can still happen ....liverpool forever
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Nottingham Forest 2 Jota 47&55, Mo 70, Williams 50', Gibney 70
« Reply #279 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:15:44 pm
Refused to make them retreat 10yds and then insisted we took the fk,the whole lot of them are crooked as fuck and need binning off.

Also turned his back on the play for their free kick just before the final whistle. Meaning he missed their keeper taking it about 15 yards from where it should have been.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 