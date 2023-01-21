did we win ?? im confused jusdging by some of the comments ?come on we look like we are turning a corner and yet folk still moan .. was it the best football we played no but it never is this time of the year against sides facing relegation go back to last season there were games we were lucky to have nicked ... im over the moon back to back wins ..we were too relaxed in the first half but come on people compared to early in the season we are doing well ...every game will be a battle and i think that suits us .... onwards we go .. try and salvage as much as we can ...



trent is going to be explosive in his new role once the whole team click to it ..great to see jota back scoring goals yet rusty as f**k wait til hes had a few matches under his belt ...curtis jones is finally showing what he can do .... and diaz well what a releif that hes back ...so well done redmen onwards and forward we go .. nobody has easy games left anything can still happen ....liverpool forever