Should have won by a much clearer margin.
We didn't play that well, but did enough in a game with little space. Trent seemed to be man marked and could find any space. Thought Thiago was poor when he came on, he couldn't get into the game and his passing was crap.
Thought Oliver was poor. Some of the decisions he gave were terrible. Set the tone early on penalising Jota, but then only applied it only to us. Konate was dragged to the ground in their penalty area, just waved away. He seemed to give free kick for anything to them. The one against Trent at the end was a disgrace.
Nice gesture from the Forrest fans with the banner, then they proceeded to sing sign on at every opportunity, weird bunch.