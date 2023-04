Whew... That wasn't easy.



Obviously they were a danger on the long throws, but what do you do differently to defend them? They were playing to pop it up, hope for a lucky bounce and deflection, take a chance on it falling favorably to them. Remarkably, about 90% of them did. Not sure depending on the luck of the bounce is really a winning strategy, but today it nearly paid off for them. I guess the answer is to get a boot on the ball asap and send it far up field.