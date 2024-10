A gentleman. Biggest accolade in my opinion. He stood shoulder to shoulder with Sinead OíConnor, tried to protect her when others didnít. Legend.







They told me to get her off the stage and I said, 'I'm not about to do [that]," he said. "I went out and I said, 'Don't let the bastards get you down'. "It was very courageous," he added of O'Connor, who was 26 at the time. "It just seemed to me wrong booing that little girl out there, but she's always had courage."