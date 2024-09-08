Please
Dead musician tribute thread
Author
Topic: Dead musician tribute thread (Read 18284 times)
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,960
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #240 on:
September 8, 2024, 05:09:28 pm »
Herbie played that iconic bass on Walk On The Wild Side. That's what I'll always remember him for. The electric bass laid over the upright bass. Brilliant.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6fayQBm9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6fayQBm9w</a>
Logged
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,960
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #241 on:
September 12, 2024, 05:00:03 pm »
So Frankie Beverley passed away yesterday. Another one who has been a massive part of my musical life. RIP brother.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fa3LTtBisiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fa3LTtBisiA</a>
Logged
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,831
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #242 on:
September 16, 2024, 07:53:37 am »
Tito Jackson RIP.
Logged
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,170
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #243 on:
September 16, 2024, 08:56:07 am »
RIP Tito, another taken too young. 70 is no age really.
Logged
https://jimsharman.com/
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,960
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #244 on:
September 23, 2024, 02:46:52 pm »
Just heard that Benny Golson has passed age 95. Golson was a great player. With several of his pieces now Jazz standards. He was also a part of Blakey's Jazz Messengers when they made that seminal LP, Moanin'. On which he wrote most of the pieces. Thanks for all the great music. RIP.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E</a>
Logged
only6times
a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,288
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #245 on:
September 27, 2024, 02:17:29 pm »
JD Souther. Made a few dollars for lyrics.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.
Grey pyabs though.
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,423
Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #246 on:
Today
at 11:44:39 pm »
Kris Kristofferson RIP.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,097
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #247 on:
Today
at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on
Today
at 11:44:39 pm
Kris Kristofferson RIP.
Aww, no.. RIP.
Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219996.msg7899639#msg7899639
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
