I know this is hijacking the dead musicians thread a bit but there's a wealth of stuff from the late 60's/early 70's, much from what you might now term, "well dead musicians", Tim Buckley, Lowell George, Sandy Denny, Jim Croce, Nick Drake, Donny Hathaway....just to pick out some of those who died youngish in the 70s



Anyone under the age of 40 may not have a clue about what has gone before





Probably not fair to introduce any living music into this thread but a little nostalgia for those long dead does no harm

