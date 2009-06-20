« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dead musician tribute thread  (Read 14977 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,095
  • Dutch Class
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #200 on: June 12, 2024, 10:34:55 am »
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,174
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #201 on: June 12, 2024, 01:49:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 12, 2024, 10:34:55 am
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
RIP

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #202 on: June 17, 2024, 05:05:48 pm »
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,866
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #203 on: June 17, 2024, 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 17, 2024, 05:05:48 pm
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(

From Crewe I think, hence the name.

Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,174
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #204 on: June 17, 2024, 05:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 17, 2024, 05:35:47 pm
From Crewe I think, hence the name.

Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.

And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris.

RIP.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,866
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #205 on: June 17, 2024, 06:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 17, 2024, 05:47:37 pm
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.

And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris.

RIP.

Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #206 on: June 17, 2024, 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 17, 2024, 06:51:02 pm
Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
thats it
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #207 on: June 17, 2024, 11:26:09 pm »
Until now, I always misremembered Dario G as a group not a guy.

The incredible thing about carnival de Paris is that it wasnt even chosen as the official song. The official song and anthem were both terrible.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,174
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #208 on: June 18, 2024, 08:18:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 17, 2024, 11:26:09 pm

The incredible thing about carnival de Paris is that it wasnt even chosen as the official song. The official song and anthem were both terrible.
In much the same way as Simply Red's We're In This Together was the official song of Euro 96.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #209 on: June 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm »
Premillennial 1 hit wonders.

Quote
Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49
The singer is most widely recognised for 1999 hit 'Butterfly'

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town, has died. He was aged 49.

The singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. The reports were shared by various outlets including Kerrang! and NewsWeek, and an LA medical examiner has confirmed news of his death.

At time of writing, few details about his passing have been shared, and a cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/crazy-town-singer-shifty-shellshock-dies-aged-49-3768444

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #210 on: July 24, 2024, 04:11:53 pm »
Just noticed this on the bbc website.
John Mayall has died. Remember my dad revering the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton album.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c80ej3j9j72o
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,866
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #211 on: July 24, 2024, 04:34:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Premillennial 1 hit wonders.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE</a>

Remember seeing that at the time. One and a half hit wonders I think. Something about women coming through his revolving door too I think . Different times. :D Think he was also the vocals on Okenfolds Starry Eyed Surprise if anyone remembers that.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,482
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #212 on: July 24, 2024, 05:33:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 24, 2024, 04:11:53 pm
Just noticed this on the bbc website.
John Mayall has died. Remember my dad revering the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton album.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c80ej3j9j72o

90 years old.  A real musical legend. 

The Blues Breakers were great.  He also had Peter Green in there, too.  Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - very different to when Knicks took over.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2024, 05:35:12 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,223
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #213 on: July 27, 2024, 12:09:36 pm »
the dead Stooges were, are brilliant

the Asheton brothers, man
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #214 on: July 28, 2024, 07:42:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oV_TMB2RtTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oV_TMB2RtTA</a>   

https://louderthanwar.com/martin-phillipps-the-chills-dies-at-61/
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #215 on: August 9, 2024, 06:59:23 pm »
So, this cat died earlier this week. People will probably know him better for his work with Snarky Puppy, for whom he was great, but his solo work is exceptional. He will be missed. This piece is from his 2015 release, Seven Summers.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KURfF4MVirU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KURfF4MVirU&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,961
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #216 on: August 9, 2024, 09:33:46 pm »
Loved that throughout mate. RIP Shaun, a talented man died far too young.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #217 on: August 10, 2024, 02:54:06 pm »
https://louderthanwar.com/carl-bevan-60-ft-dolls-rip/.
I saw these guys way back in Boston at Bill's Bar i think,don't remember if they headlined or opened for another Brit band but they were damn good. RIP.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,223
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #218 on: August 18, 2024, 07:35:40 pm »
Listening to Harry Nilsson for the first proper time, Nilsson Schmillson - holy shit this guy's a stone cold genius

Five of the songs are just like.. I dunno why I didn't notice it before, but THEY'RE HIM and it's mind blowing to get Without You, a soaring amazing ballad, followed by Coconut, and it's like WTF.... this is one guy?

Okay, that's some investigation for the future sorted

Woooow
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #219 on: August 19, 2024, 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 18, 2024, 07:35:40 pm
Listening to Harry Nilsson for the first proper time, Nilsson Schmillson - holy shit this guy's a stone cold genius

Five of the songs are just like.. I dunno why I didn't notice it before, but THEY'RE HIM and it's mind blowing to get Without You, a soaring amazing ballad, followed by Coconut, and it's like WTF.... this is one guy?

Okay, that's some investigation for the future sorted

Woooow


If you are looking up Harry Nilsson for Without You, look up Badfinger as well, especially Liverpool born Tom Evans, He co-wrote it with Chris Ham, they both committed suicide (some years apart). Not totally unrelated to the money they (should have) made from that song.


"Everybody's Talkin" is the Obvious other Nilsson song (Fred Neil)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,223
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #220 on: August 19, 2024, 06:11:24 pm »
Yeah, I know that, good shout, should have said it meself, some of his best known songs are covers

I actually got into Harry from being bang into Fred Neil

who deserves your attention!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cSPeONq8RBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cSPeONq8RBM</a>

I actually prefer the original Everybody's Talkin and knowing what Fred did next it means a lot more. But even if they're not his songs Nilsson just does such an amazing job.

I'm basically in a folk phase!
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
  • Bring the noise
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #221 on: August 19, 2024, 11:06:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 12:02:44 am »
I know this is hijacking the dead musicians thread a bit but there's a wealth of stuff from the late 60's/early 70's, much from what you might now term, "well dead musicians", Tim Buckley, Lowell George, Sandy Denny, Jim Croce, Nick Drake, Donny Hathaway....just to pick out some of those who died youngish in the 70s

Anyone under the age of 40 may not have a clue about what has gone before


Probably not fair to introduce any living music into this thread but a little nostalgia for those long dead does no harm
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 01:56:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:02:44 am
I know this is hijacking the dead musicians thread a bit but there's a wealth of stuff from the late 60's/early 70's, much from what you might now term, "well dead musicians", Tim Buckley, Lowell George, Sandy Denny, Jim Croce, Nick Drake, Donny Hathaway....just to pick out some of those who died youngish in the 70s

Anyone under the age of 40 may not have a clue about what has gone before


Probably not fair to introduce any living music into this thread but a little nostalgia for those long dead does no harm


Think this is a good idea, it's a tribute thread, nothing wrong with tributes to those who've been gone a longer while and whose music might not be familiar...

Knock it out and up, BBN...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 am »
John Cale and Gerry Rafferty have boss playlists.

Btw, Rafferty didn't play sax.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,174
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:08:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:34:45 am
John Cale and Gerry Rafferty have boss playlists.

Btw, Rafferty didn't play sax.
Not when Bob Holness was playing it on Baker Street, no.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,866
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 12:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:08:53 am
Not when Bob Holness was playing it on Baker Street, no.

:D

Whilst loving it up as James Bond.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 01:00:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 18, 2024, 07:35:40 pm
Listening to Harry Nilsson

Early In the Morning.



Lennon bunked at Harry's with May Pang until Yoko took him back.

Must've been interesting.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 03:22:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zVy4KBiwMbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zVy4KBiwMbs</a>

Saw Les Paul so many times.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • Boss Tha
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 19, 2024, 06:11:24 pm
Yeah, I know that, good shout, should have said it meself, some of his best known songs are covers

I actually got into Harry from being bang into Fred Neil

who deserves your attention!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cSPeONq8RBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cSPeONq8RBM</a>

I actually prefer the original Everybody's Talkin and knowing what Fred did next it means a lot more. But even if they're not his songs Nilsson just does such an amazing job.

I'm basically in a folk phase!

I love Tim Buckley's cover of Dolphins.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm »
As sort of promised, I'll make sure whatever I post next has a more uplifting feel

Lowell George-Find A River   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlLW-rezTr4

Tim Buckley-Dolphins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtU-9EMSYu0   

Nick Drake-Northern Sky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7k1IjvepIw             Jim Croce-Operator       

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KfI7m8zQ58      
     Sandy Denny-Who KNows Where the Time Goes   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkOB57UcYk8   

     Donny Hathaway (& Roberta Flack)-Where is the Love?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBT1neIA0tc
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:59 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #231 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:08:53 am
Not when Bob Holness was playing it on Baker Street, no.

At any time  ;)
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 