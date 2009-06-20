« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dead musician tribute thread  (Read 10555 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #160 on: January 25, 2024, 04:28:48 pm »
Someone sent me this.

It may have been Terry.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QKfXw6IEWZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QKfXw6IEWZ8</a>

Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #161 on: February 3, 2024, 01:18:58 am »
Wayne Kramer, dead at 75. Apparently, he was prepping a new album. Everyone knows how good The MC5 were, but don't sleep on his solo stuff:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1T_CRhVS5Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1T_CRhVS5Mg</a>


Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #162 on: February 3, 2024, 07:09:26 am »
Had the pleasure of being around Brother Wayne for 2 nights a few years back on the MC50 run, a really warm guy. Shit news. RIP.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #163 on: February 3, 2024, 01:29:08 pm »
Only half gone, but some obscure stuff here

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lQMr2BVlYOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lQMr2BVlYOs</a>
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #164 on: February 3, 2024, 03:53:57 pm »
Have to get some MC5 played at the pub this afternoon.RIP.
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfDoUIh23Wg&amp;t=11s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfDoUIh23Wg&amp;t=11s</a> 

While looking up this,https://louderthanwar.com/wayne-kramer-the-mc5-has-died-aged-75/. I noticed this one as well,https://louderthanwar.com/shane-baldwin-vice-squad-drummer-writer-and-author-rip/.They were a decent band from that era.RIP.
« Last Edit: February 3, 2024, 03:59:49 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #165 on: February 3, 2024, 06:00:32 pm »
Hard to listen to MC5 without wanting to smash something.  50 years and still fresh as fuck. Sleep well Wayne.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • Boss Tha
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #166 on: February 5, 2024, 11:17:45 pm »
I've just watched that MC5 live footage from 1970 for the first time.

Unbelievable! The energy is off the scale.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #167 on: February 6, 2024, 11:19:23 am »
Cracking interview with Wayne Kramer (from 2014) on the Marc Maron WTF podcast feed.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,331
  • Dutch Class
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #168 on: February 11, 2024, 12:16:22 pm »
RIP Damo Suzuki
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #169 on: February 11, 2024, 07:17:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1rl-ga9fzFM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1rl-ga9fzFM</a>

Best live act I ever saw.
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • Boss Tha
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #170 on: February 11, 2024, 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February 11, 2024, 07:17:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1rl-ga9fzFM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1rl-ga9fzFM</a>

Best live act I ever saw.

Sly Stone is dead?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #171 on: March 11, 2024, 11:32:41 pm »
Damn. Did not know he worked on 'The Lion and the Cobra'.


Quote
Karl Wallinger, songwriter and frontman of World Party, dies at 66
Welsh-born musician and composer also played with the Waterboys and worked on Sinéad OConnors debut album

Karl Wallinger, the Welsh-born musician, composer and frontman of World Party, has died at the age of 66.

His death was confirmed in a statement from his publicist, who said Wallinger was presciently ahead of his time. According to the statement, Wallinger died on Sunday; no cause of death was given.
A gifted songwriter, he penned songs such as World Partys Ship of Fools, Put the Message in the Box, Is it Like Today? and Shes the One, which was covered by Robbie Williams in 1999.

Born Karl Edmond de Vere Wallinger in Prestatyn, Wales in 1957, he began his musical career as a keyboard player with various bands, before a job in music publishing and a brief stint as the musical director of The Rocky Horror Show.

In 1983, Wallinger joined the Waterboys and played on their first three albums as a multi-instrumentalist, including on the folk-rock bands biggest hit, The Whole of the Moon.

Best known for his work as World Party, which he formed in 1986 after leaving the Waterboys, Wallinger also worked on Sinéad OConnors 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra.

His first album release under the World Party name, Private Revolution, was released in 1987 and contained hits such as Ship of Fools, which peaked at No 27 in the UK charts.

Wallinger suffered a brain aneurysm in February 2001 that led to him having to suspend work for five years, before going back to touring in 2006.

The Waterboys lead singer, Mike Scott, paid tribute to Wallinger on Monday in a social media post on X, calling him one of the finest musicians Ive ever known. He added: Travel on well my old friend.

In the statement shared by his publicist, Wallingers family invited his friends and fans to share their thoughts on his Facebook page or Instagram.

Karl is survived by his wife, Suzie Zamit, his son, Louis Wallinger, his daughter, Nancy Zamit, and two grandchildren.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/mar/11/karl-wallinger-songwriter-and-frontman-of-world-party-dies-at-66
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #172 on: March 12, 2024, 07:06:30 am »
RIP Karl Wallinger  only 66, ex The Waterboys and World Party , very talented musician ,sad news
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #173 on: March 12, 2024, 07:45:13 am »
Also Eric Carmen (Raspberries) who brought us 'Hungry Eyes' and 'All By Myself' has passed away aged 74. May not be everyone's jam but definitely someone who left a small mark on the 70/80's.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,137
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #174 on: March 12, 2024, 08:46:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 11, 2024, 11:32:41 pm
Damn. Did not know he worked on 'The Lion and the Cobra'.


Ah shit.  I did listen to Goodbye Jumbo and Bang a lot in college. Such a good songwriter that even Robbie Williams couldn't ruin She's The One.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • JFT97
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #175 on: March 12, 2024, 09:23:57 am »
I was a huge fan of World Party back in the day, so Im really sorry to hear about Karl Wallinger. And he was a committed Red. You can see John Barnes on the cover of Goodbye Jumbo.
« Last Edit: March 12, 2024, 09:25:53 am by CentenaryBoy »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,137
  • Truthiness
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #176 on: March 17, 2024, 12:04:47 pm »
RIP Steve Harley

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dAoaVU3-ve0?si=VBIjMfOmbcqweM6o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dAoaVU3-ve0?si=VBIjMfOmbcqweM6o</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #177 on: March 17, 2024, 12:24:34 pm »
Another one from my teens 😞

RIP Steve 💔
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #178 on: March 17, 2024, 01:39:47 pm »
Ah thats sad. I only saw him live June last year doing an acoustic set with 3 other all amazing musicians. He was excellent. Admittedly he didnt look too great and came onto the stage with a stick for support before remaining seated for most of the set. RIP Steve.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,418
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #179 on: March 17, 2024, 10:43:13 pm »
Sad news, RIP Steve.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,357
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #180 on: March 17, 2024, 10:48:47 pm »
RIP Steve.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,757
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #181 on: March 17, 2024, 11:37:31 pm »
Very sad news, RIP Steve
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #182 on: March 18, 2024, 11:40:07 am »
Sad news about Steve , saw him twice back in the 70s , once on the Stadium when he wore a gold bowler hat and once at The Empire when he fell into the orchestra pit, great memories for different reasons

RIP Steve  :'(
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #183 on: March 29, 2024, 12:51:52 am »
Just watched Scorsese's Once Were Brothers, about The Band.

Having seen The Last Waltz at least 100x, it has true resonance.
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,757
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #184 on: May 2, 2024, 11:11:49 pm »
RIP Richard Tandy

A massive part of ELO and their sound, and fame over the years.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9ezkkng7k2o
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #185 on: May 3, 2024, 08:11:14 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  2, 2024, 11:11:49 pm
RIP Richard Tandy

A massive part of ELO and their sound, and fame over the years.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9ezkkng7k2o


 :(


R.I. P.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,331
  • Dutch Class
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #186 on: May 8, 2024, 06:29:20 pm »
RIP Steve Albini
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #187 on: May 8, 2024, 06:39:48 pm »
Damn,https://www.theguardian.com/music/article/2024/may/08/steve-albini-us-alt-rock-musician-and-producer-dies-aged-61.So much amazing rock n roll he's been involved with. I saw Rapeman at The Rat in Boston way back when.RIP.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #188 on: May 8, 2024, 06:39:51 pm »
Steve Albini ....☹️

absolute legend

I remember hearing 'Kerosene' for the first time on Peely's show in the mid 1980's... completely blew me away...still the most blistering, visceral song I've heard in my entire life

RIP Steve....thanks for all the beautiful deafening noise
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #189 on: May 8, 2024, 07:10:49 pm »
Genuinely can't believe he's gone. RIP.

I'm a little younger than you 2 above ^  Been trying to count the number of times I've seen Shellac though - maybe 12-14 times since 1999 - was really hoping to see them this summer too.

Then you get into all the albums he's worked on and the services he's provided to the underground.  Shocked and gutted. What a guy - one of the greatest. That post during covid where he was genuinely contrite over lots of edgelord things he said and did in the 80s and 90s.... The Nirvana letter.... The weird double life as a poker player.... Just someone of the highest intellect and integrity. 

The world has lost another good one.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #190 on: May 10, 2024, 08:08:16 am »
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #191 on: May 11, 2024, 06:09:32 pm »
I'll have to see if i can get the bartender to Kick out the jams motherfucker as a tribute this afternoon. RIP.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,541
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #192 on: May 12, 2024, 12:32:05 pm »
As far as tributes go I recorded my mate in town on Tuesday doing one hell of a tribute to Prince.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV2WIF4qQZg
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,418
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #193 on: May 12, 2024, 06:46:04 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 12, 2024, 12:32:05 pm
As far as tributes go I recorded my mate in town on Tuesday doing one hell of a tribute to Prince.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV2WIF4qQZg
Magnificent that mate, absolutely superb.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,541
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #194 on: May 12, 2024, 07:26:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 12, 2024, 06:46:04 pm
Magnificent that mate, absolutely superb.
Thank you very much John.  I just started a new YouTube channel on Tuesday and as you see I've called it "Buskers UK"

Up to now there's only 7 video's on there but I intend to do quite a bit of travelling this year and hopefully be recording loads of Buskers / Street Performers.

That lad, Liam is on my channel 3 times, the other 2 he does are The Loner / Gary Moore and Paranoid / Black Sabbath so if you want you can go check the others out.

PS, I was down York yesterday and recorded a woman busker singing Dreams / Fleetwood Mac, she has such a lovely, awesome voice.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,418
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #195 on: May 12, 2024, 08:13:54 pm »
Great stuff Paul, post them in the youtube thread, lets keep them out of here ay :D
In fact put that one of Liam's in the youtube thread also please.
(or I'll do it for you if you want :) )
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,541
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #196 on: May 12, 2024, 08:49:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 12, 2024, 08:13:54 pm
Great stuff Paul, post them in the youtube thread, lets keep them out of here ay :D
In fact put that one of Liam's in the youtube thread also please.
(or I'll do it for you if you want :) )
OK thank you, is it all right to put all 3 of Liams in the YouTube thread?

I'll just do it, i'm sure if it's not all right they will be removed.  ;D
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #197 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Probably not known to most but Charlie Colin, bassist and one of the founding members of the band Train, has passed away after falling in the shower in Belgium.

I first saw Train in 2010 for the first time, but Charlie had already left the band by this point.

I saw them recently play the Royal Albert Hall (my 16th Train show) and it was such an emotional experience for me, to see them come so far and Charlie was undoubtedly a big part of that.

RIP

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Colin

Trains biggest hit - Drops of Jupiter

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Xf-Lesrkuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Xf-Lesrkuc</a>
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #198 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Trains biggest hit - Drops of Jupiter

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Xf-Lesrkuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Xf-Lesrkuc</a>

Not my usual jam, but I've always loved the song. Something in the lyrics just resonates with me.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #199 on: Today at 08:33:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:52 pm
Not my usual jam, but I've always loved the song. Something in the lyrics just resonates with me.

He wrote it about his Mum, who had passed away (lead singer Pat Monahan that is). He said he just woke up at the lyrics in his head after dreaming about her.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 