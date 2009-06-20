Genuinely can't believe he's gone. RIP.



I'm a little younger than you 2 above ^ Been trying to count the number of times I've seen Shellac though - maybe 12-14 times since 1999 - was really hoping to see them this summer too.



Then you get into all the albums he's worked on and the services he's provided to the underground. Shocked and gutted. What a guy - one of the greatest. That post during covid where he was genuinely contrite over lots of edgelord things he said and did in the 80s and 90s.... The Nirvana letter.... The weird double life as a poker player.... Just someone of the highest intellect and integrity.



The world has lost another good one.