Dead musician tribute thread

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
January 25, 2024, 04:28:48 pm
Someone sent me this.

It may have been Terry.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QKfXw6IEWZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QKfXw6IEWZ8</a>

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Today at 01:18:58 am
Wayne Kramer, dead at 75. Apparently, he was prepping a new album. Everyone knows how good The MC5 were, but don't sleep on his solo stuff:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1T_CRhVS5Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1T_CRhVS5Mg</a>


Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Today at 07:09:26 am
Had the pleasure of being around Brother Wayne for 2 nights a few years back on the MC50 run, a really warm guy. Shit news. RIP.
