Sad to hear.



A good man, who worked hard to combat discrimination and racism.



Massive kudos to him for turning down an OBE. When interviewed about it, he said:



"I've been fighting against empire all my life, fighting against slavery and colonialism all my life. I've been writing to connect with people, not to impress governments and monarchy. So how could I then accept an honour that puts the word Empire on to my name? That would be hypocritical."