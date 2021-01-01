« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April  (Read 29948 times)

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,217
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 08:42:34 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:40:29 pm
Everyone has a right to cheer for whoever they want in any match. 

But personally find it bizarre the folks rooting for a Newcastle win here....
Agree. I'd rather we made Champions League than Everton going down.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 08:42:45 pm »
Newcastle's 11 always looks shite to me, god knows how they are that high up in the table, probably being injected with something by their saudi overlords.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:37:05 pm
Thats just the tv.  VAR uses other cameras too

Think you're making that up mate.

If they had other angles that were also useful for determining it, they wouldn't be drawing lines on that wide angle for all the world to see. That's the best one for offsides in this particular (shit) stadium, but unfortunately it's not fit for purpose.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,387
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 08:43:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:40:34 pm
Who are the singing about getting out of their Clab ?
I imagine their board, Last night they were photoshopping pictures of Denise BB in a neck brace. Charming lot.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,380
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 08:43:48 pm »
Tottenham is one Everton must be kicking themselves over. celebrating a point at the end but Spurs were hopeless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • RedOrDead
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 08:43:56 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:42:45 pm
Newcastle's 11 always looks shite to me, god knows how they are that high up in the table, probably being injected with something by their saudi overlords.

Maybe theyve found the inhalers that we used to take before this season started
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,893
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:42:06 pm
Does anyone have a link to a decent stream, please?

Asking for a friend  :o

https://1stream.soccer - all 3 been working fine for me. More stream links are on the 1st page of the thread, mate
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 08:44:19 pm »
Both Arsenal and Newcastle will find it difficult next season.
If we are in Europa, we will need to rest a fair bit as Thursday Sunday is tough.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,070
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 08:44:28 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 08:44:39 pm »
Forwards should all be queuing up for goals at the weekend against this Spurs defence. It doesn't matter if they make changes or bring whoever in from the bench, they're all shit.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,978
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 08:44:49 pm »
Fucking hell

:lmao

Quote
City Liverpool Arsenal Man United all get that goal given.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 08:45:05 pm »
Richie  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:44:19 pm
Both Arsenal and Newcastle will find it difficult next season.
If we are in Europa, we will need to rest a fair bit as Thursday Sunday is tough.

how is it different from Wednesday / Saturday?
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
that goal was sooo bad from pickford haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:43:36 pm
I imagine their board, Last night they were photoshopping pictures of Denise BB in a neck brace. Charming lot.

 ;D  I've turned over to the Spurs match
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,224
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 08:45:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:42:45 pm
Newcastle's 11 always looks shite to me, god knows how they are that high up in the table, probably being injected with something by their saudi overlords.
I think their defending has been making the difference this year
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,380
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:42:45 pm
Newcastle's 11 always looks shite to me, god knows how they are that high up in the table, probably being injected with something by their saudi overlords.

Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool having desperately poor seasons a big factor, nobody to pile the pressure on and the general strangeness of the season with World Cup etc.

Almiron turned into Messi for 2 months and then when the goals had ran out for them Isak comes in and starts banging them in. Good defensive record as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,212
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:45:05 pm
Richie  :lmao

So scared to shoot. He passed on an open goal from 6 yards.


Then he flopped 3 times.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:44:12 pm
https://1stream.soccer - all 3 been working fine for me. More stream links are on the 1st page of the thread, mate
Thanks and thanks again for the tip about the first page.  Teach a man to fish  ;D

Also thanks to Terry for the alternative link

Top community.  My friend will be delighted  ;)
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
Richarlison might be the worst striker in the league.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 08:47:30 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:40:29 pm
Everyone has a right to cheer for whoever they want in any match. 

But personally find it bizarre the folks rooting for a Newcastle win here....

I assume you aren't from Liverpool then.

Completely understand that Liverpool fans not from Liverpool wanting Everton to win.

Completely understand that there will be Liverpool fans from Liverpool wanting Everton to win (for Everton family/friends and/or Liverpool's potential benefit).

I also completely understand why some Liverpool fans from Liverpool would want Newcastle to win. Everton going down would be huge for some. Additionally some will view Everton as winning as improving our chances of 4th from very slim to slim.

There's no right and wrong here. Might be different if we were 3 points behind Newcastle in 4th with 3 games to play. We arem't. We are miles off and an Everton win tonight is likely to save them and probably not help us in all likelihood.

Com
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 08:48:09 pm »
Nice to see Newcastle sporting their true owners colours there,only needs a sword maker as main sponsor and it's their flag.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:47:03 pm
Richarlison might be the worst striker in the league.

And Evertons best for 30+yrs
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 