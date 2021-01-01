Do the Top 4 clubs start straight from the CL group stages or they play the qualifying matches?
So what result do we want in the Spurs v Utd match?
Spurs win or 30 injuries for me
a boring 0-0 with 30 injuries and 2 straight red cards each.
Four injured players getting straight reds would certainly be historic.
Bitter one-upmanship over the Saudis
Will be interesting to see the crowds reaction if Gordon gets on
Howe leaving Isak out One good player in that team he's picked.
Isnt Eddie Howe an Everton fan or did I imagine that?
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]