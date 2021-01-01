« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2000 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm
Do the Top 4 clubs start straight from the CL group stages or they play the qualifying matches?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2001 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:16:53 pm
Do the Top 4 clubs start straight from the CL group stages or they play the qualifying matches?

The qualifiers were binned a couple of years ago - when we finished 4th in 20/21, we went straight into the group.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2002 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm
Im visiting my mate, he lives on County Rd.its a bit manic right now. :o

Im hoping these c*nts win tonight. I think were still in with a good chance of top 4.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2003 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm
So what result do we want in the Spurs v Utd match? 
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2004 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:29:33 pm
So what result do we want in the Spurs v Utd match?

Spurs win or 30 injuries for me
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2005 on: Today at 06:32:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:31:13 pm
Spurs win or 30 injuries for me
a boring 0-0 with 30 injuries and 2 straight red cards each.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2006 on: Today at 06:33:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:32:12 pm
a boring 0-0 with 30 injuries and 2 straight red cards each.


Four injured players getting straight reds would certainly be historic.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2007 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:33:08 pm

Four injured players getting straight reds would certainly be historic.
well some of the 30 can come to light after the game.  :)
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2008 on: Today at 06:34:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:33:08 pm

Four injured players getting straight reds would certainly be historic.

Massive team brawl followed by a points deduction for both sides.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2009 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm
Bitter one-upmanship over the Saudis  ;D


Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2010 on: Today at 06:47:02 pm
.
Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Adam Armstrong.
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Vina, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier, Christie, Billing, Solanke.

Spurs XI tba around 7.15pm
Manc U XI:

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2011 on: Today at 06:47:48 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:43:47 pm
Bitter one-upmanship over the Saudis  ;D




Battle between two big losers, basically
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2012 on: Today at 07:04:45 pm
oojason. :champ
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2013 on: Today at 07:05:13 pm
Will be interesting to see the crowds reaction if Gordon gets on
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2014 on: Today at 07:11:12 pm
Will be interesting to see the crowds reaction if Gordon gets on
They'll boo

Be booing their own team by then anyway
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2015 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm
Howe leaving Isak out  ::)

One good player in that team he's picked.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2016 on: Today at 07:12:27 pm
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2017 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:11:38 pm
Howe leaving Isak out  ::)

One good player in that team he's picked.

Isnt Eddie Howe an Everton fan or did I imagine that?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #2018 on: Today at 07:14:02 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:12:46 pm
Isnt Eddie Howe an Everton fan or did I imagine that?

They didn't turn up at Goodison last season which started their revival.

With the cushion they've got he thinks he can throw points away tonight, or is underestimating Everton.
