Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 02:07:41 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:37:39 am
Forest vs Brighton, would fancy Forest to feel they have a pretty good chance of a win, after Brighton heartbreaking loss last Sunday.
a week ago I'd have given Forest zero chance of winning, but if they fight like they did against us (likely) and BHA are physically/emotionally drained (likely) it could well go to Forest.

a week is a long time in football.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:03:45 pm
.
Forest XI: Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Niakhaté, Renan Lodi; Williams, Danilo, Mangala; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi, Johnson.
Brighton XI: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupiñán; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Buonanotte.

7.30pm. https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?106 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?134 & https://elixx.xyz/everton.html & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/bt-sport-4-uk
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BEtt%D1%96ngh%D0%B0m_f%D0%BEr%D0%B5st_br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_129431832



Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Fofana, Thiago Silva; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Enzo Fernández, Kovacic, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling.
Brentford XI: Raya; Roerslev, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Wissa, Toney.

7.45pm. https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?108 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?133 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/bt-sport-3-uk
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D0%B5ls%D0%B5%D0%B0_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_129437059



Manc Cheats XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Stones; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesús.

8pm. https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?109 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/bein-sports-en
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_129437061



more streams can be found on the 1st page of this thread. Simulcast: https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/s%D1%96mul%D1%81%D0%B0st_132152728

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:06:22 pm
Super Frank playing 5-4-1 with Sterling as a loan striker at home to Brentford? It's a bold move, Cotton.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:14:36 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:06:23 pm
I think we can all agree, in the words of the great man himself, a Forest win tonight would be utopia.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:11:25 pm
City to win 3-1. Arsenal won't have enough at the back to keep them out.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:11:30 pm
What the fuck is that Chelsea team! Was thinking okay this is good.. then got to front three of Chilwell, Gallagher and Sterling?!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:19:43 pm
Whatever executive brings in Frank next should be fired on the spot
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:28:36 pm
Come on Forest!! Results that do us a favour and fuck the blueshite feel too good to be true though
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:35:56 pm
Good chance for Forest
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:39:28 pm
Pen Forest!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:39:32 pm
PEN!!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:40:06 pm
Daft from Estupinan
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:40:25 pm
Come on bury it
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:41:13 pm
Fuck, saved :no
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:41:16 pm
Pathetic, no surprise there
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:41:17 pm
Never fancied him.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:42:02 pm
What a crap pen. Good height for the keeper to save if he picks the correct direction.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:42:38 pm
No wonder he was dropped against us.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:43:01 pm
Fuck off Forest.

Defenite pen that, but Salah probably gets booked for diving and a 2 page spread by Tony Cascarino
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:43:12 pm

GK Jason Steele (Brighton) penalty save against Nottingham Forest on 11' - https://streamja.com/jmbeX & https://twitter.com/GoalsZack/status/1651296052215939073

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:43:26 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:42:02 pm
What a crap pen. Good height for the keeper to save if he picks the correct direction.

Reminded me of Aldridge v Wimbledon
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:44:20 pm
Another chance for Forest. Got to put these away
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:44:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:11:30 pm
What the fuck is that Chelsea team! Was thinking okay this is good.. then got to front three of Chilwell, Gallagher and Sterling?!
Gallagher, Kante and Sterling ;D
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:45:06 pm
Fucking hell, didn't realise the Utd supporter Kavanagh had our game tonight. Mancs tonight, Mancs on Sunday :no

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:48:25 pm
"Joining me in the commentary box tonight is Steve Mcmanaman"

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:50:12 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:48:25 pm
"Joining me in the commentary box tonight is Steve Mcmanaman"


;D
where was this photograph taken originally? ;D
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 07:53:22 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:50:12 pm
;D
where was this photograph taken originally? ;D

A press conference in April 2013 when he was managing Real Madrid
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:01:03 pm
Bastards! :butt
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:06:04 pm
Shite forest. Would've buried the pen vs us
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:07:55 pm
Wow thats a great goal tbf
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:07:58 pm
One of the things about Gakpo's highlight reel before we bought him was how many long range goals he got. Strikes the ball lovely.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:08:24 pm
Brighton & the cheating c*nts winning
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:08:29 pm
Looked like Gerrard there
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:10:49 pm
Thats a brilliant goal. A stupidly good player.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:13:28 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:08:24 pm
Brighton & the cheating c*nts winning

Keylor Navas the dickhead
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:19:06 pm
get in Nottingham
1-1
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:23:07 pm
Chelsea, the gift that keeps giving  ;D
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Today at 08:25:25 pm
Lampard will be getting sacked, again, soon.

Arsenal not laying a glove on city.
