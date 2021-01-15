« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1800 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:57:05 pm
That was pure, unadulterated, chaotic peak Barclays for those last 10 minutes. Was only missing a red card madness from some brainless player like Marc Roca to be the cherry on top.

Hes off is Roca!
Romford_Red

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1801 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:50:49 pm
Bamford=Shearer without finishing, football IQ, technique and without legs

How is Bamford anything like Shearer? Never seen why he's regarded as anything even half decent.
Machae

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1802 on: Today at 09:58:15 pm
Bamford would've been offside anyway. Should have scored earlier in the corner. Leeds asked for it and sat back
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1803 on: Today at 09:59:08 pm
Southampton and forest are playing better than Everton. They will also get points

They're playing each other soon aswell, a winner in that game puts Everton in trouble from behind them aswell
IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1804 on: Today at 09:59:22 pm
Dean Smith is another manager who spits, like Pep.  So for that reason, and that reason alone, I want Leicester to go down. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1805 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm
That's 2 points dropped from Leeds, rather than a point gained. I think they're going down. That Bamford miss is season defining
jillc

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1806 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm
Which game are the BS going to win, this is only a good result if they manage to win their games.
Fiasco

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1807 on: Today at 10:00:23 pm
A draw doesn't really help Everton. Leicester played well and on tonight's performance would fancy themselves to beat Everton at home. Leeds are just chaotic but while you wouldn't back them with someone else's money to win a game, you wouldn't be shocked if they picked up some points out of nowhere.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1808 on: Today at 10:00:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:51 pm
Which game are the BS going to win, this is only a good result if they manage to win their games.

Bournemouth. They may pick up points at Wolves too
jillc

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1809 on: Today at 10:01:28 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:00:43 pm
Bournemouth. They may pick up points at Wolves too

I'll believe it when I see it, I think you are overestimating them somewhat.
lfc_col

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1810 on: Today at 10:01:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:00:43 pm
Bournemouth. They may pick up points at Wolves too

They will need to start scoring soon then they seem incapable of doing that
KevLFC

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1811 on: Today at 10:01:49 pm
Southampton have some winnable games, can see them staying up if they show the same spirit as against Arsenal. We have them last game though
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1812 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:51 pm
Which game are the BS going to win, this is only a good result if they manage to win their games.
Not saying they will by any means but Wolves away and Bournemouth home. Might pick up a draw elsewhere too. Thats the best they can hope for I think, 7 points. Gets them 35. Cant see Leeds reaching that. No idea where theyll get a win from, a team full of championship players.
jillc

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1813 on: Today at 10:04:09 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:02:15 pm
Not saying they will by any means but Wolves away and Bournemouth home. Might pick up a draw elsewhere too. Thats the best they can hope for I think, 7 points. Gets them 35. Cant see Leeds reaching that. No idea where theyll get a win from, a team full of championship players.

I can't see them getting a result at Wolves their away form isn't that good anyway.
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1814 on: Today at 10:04:24 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:01:30 pm
They will need to start scoring soon then they seem incapable of doing that
This is the herd of Elephants that are in the room.
They couldn't score if they had a ball each.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1815 on: Today at 10:04:25 pm
Forests next three are massive, especially with Brighton going 120 on Sunday and the manager mentioning changes are having to be made tomorrow. Will need them to drag another one down too, I fancy.
Fromola

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1816 on: Today at 10:06:52 pm
Leeds needed to win tonight. At least Leicester have a bit of fight in them now, need Everton to lose to Leicester and Newcastle next two. That Leicester-Everton game is unpredictable though.

They'd be in bigger trouble if the teams around them weren't so bad. They could lose their next 5 and still stay up on the last day beating Bournemouth at this rate. Forest have to win tomorrow.

At least last season Burnley had that mini-revival which at least forced Everton into needing to win a few at this stage.
Pistolero

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1817 on: Today at 10:07:32 pm
Bamford needs a Peter Lorimer strength volley in the plums for hoofing that tap-in wide... unforgivable miss
cheesemason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1818 on: Today at 10:10:16 pm
Need Forest to beat Brighton tomorrow and then maybe both Everton and Leeds can go down
jonkrux

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1819 on: Today at 10:14:14 pm
Villa are a very good team now. Goes to show much of a top quality manager Emery is. Up to fifth! They need to slow the fuck down.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1820 on: Today at 10:14:28 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 10:10:16 pm
Need Forest to beat Brighton tomorrow and then maybe both Everton and Leeds can go down
Yeah agree, the only way the Ev go is if Forest pull it together. Leeds are shit and Saints look too far off.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1821 on: Today at 10:16:24 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:14:28 pm
Yeah agree, the only way the Ev go is if Forest pull it together. Leeds are shit and Saints look too far off.

Wouldn't necessarily call saints too far off. 4 behind Everton and got some winnable games
Nick110581

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1822 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm
Forest may win tomorrow

Albion could be knackered
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1823 on: Today at 10:18:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:16:41 pm
Forest may win tomorrow

Albion could be knackered
Forgot about them playing extra time a few days ago.
Here's hoping.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1824 on: Today at 10:19:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:16:24 pm
Wouldn't necessarily call saints too far off. 4 behind Everton and got some winnable games
Probably need 11 points from a possible 18. At no point this season have they hit such form, would be a miracle.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1825 on: Today at 10:20:15 pm
There's not been 4 more boring bastards than they've got in the studio tonight,sooner watch paint dry.
Machae

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1826 on: Today at 10:20:27 pm
Bamford was on actually
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1827 on: Today at 10:24:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:06:52 pm
Leeds needed to win tonight. At least Leicester have a bit of fight in them now, need Everton to lose to Leicester and Newcastle next two. That Leicester-Everton game is unpredictable though.

They'd be in bigger trouble if the teams around them weren't so bad. They could lose their next 5 and still stay up on the last day beating Bournemouth at this rate. Forest have to win tomorrow.

At least last season Burnley had that mini-revival which at least forced Everton into needing to win a few at this stage.
Leicester have a big advantage, it's at home plus they played Tuesday, Everton don't play until Thursday
So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1828 on: Today at 10:24:20 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:19:17 pm
Probably need 11 points from a possible 18. At no point this season have they hit such form, would be a miracle.

Unfortunately I think teams will stay up with a points total as low as 35/36, not the usual 39/40.

BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1829 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:24:20 pm
Unfortunately I think teams will stay up with a points total as low as 35/36, not the usual 39/40.
Absolutely. 11 would take Saints to 35, that should get them over the line. Cant see them getting anywhere near.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1830 on: Today at 10:27:16 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:24:20 pm
Unfortunately I think teams will stay up with a points total as low as 35/36, not the usual 39/40.

It's not been 39/40 for years.
So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1831 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Absolutely. 11 would take Saints to 35, that should get them over the line. Cant see them getting anywhere near.

Thought you were talking about another relegation candidate, Everton. ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1832 on: Today at 10:40:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:16 pm
It's not been 39/40 for years.

Yeah. In the last decade, the lowest amount needed to stay up would have been 29 (20/21) and the most was 38 (15/16). 5 out of the last 6 seasons would have only required 35 points. The last time a team needed 40 points was in 2010/11. Wolves got to 40 points and stayed up by a single point that year over Birmingham

BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1833 on: Today at 10:47:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:28:28 pm
Thought you were talking about another relegation candidate, Everton. ;D
Alas no. If they needed 11 points theyd be toast. As it is, I think theyll survive at the expense of Leeds and Forest unless the latter find some form.
Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1834 on: Today at 10:51:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:51 pm
Which game are the BS going to win, this is only a good result if they manage to win their games.

Points available at Wolves. They'll beat Bournemouth. Maybe nick a draw Thursday.

Lose the rest.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1835 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm
Don't see them beating Bournemouth.
Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1836 on: Today at 10:56:42 pm
Desperately need a Forest win tomorrow.
