That was pure, unadulterated, chaotic peak Barclays for those last 10 minutes. Was only missing a red card madness from some brainless player like Marc Roca to be the cherry on top.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bamford=Shearer without finishing, football IQ, technique and without legs
Which game are the BS going to win, this is only a good result if they manage to win their games.
Bournemouth. They may pick up points at Wolves too
Not saying they will by any means but Wolves away and Bournemouth home. Might pick up a draw elsewhere too. Thats the best they can hope for I think, 7 points. Gets them 35. Cant see Leeds reaching that. No idea where theyll get a win from, a team full of championship players.
They will need to start scoring soon then they seem incapable of doing that
Need Forest to beat Brighton tomorrow and then maybe both Everton and Leeds can go down
Yeah agree, the only way the Ev go is if Forest pull it together. Leeds are shit and Saints look too far off.
Forest may win tomorrow Albion could be knackered
Wouldn't necessarily call saints too far off. 4 behind Everton and got some winnable games
Leeds needed to win tonight. At least Leicester have a bit of fight in them now, need Everton to lose to Leicester and Newcastle next two. That Leicester-Everton game is unpredictable though.They'd be in bigger trouble if the teams around them weren't so bad. They could lose their next 5 and still stay up on the last day beating Bournemouth at this rate. Forest have to win tomorrow.At least last season Burnley had that mini-revival which at least forced Everton into needing to win a few at this stage.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Probably need 11 points from a possible 18. At no point this season have they hit such form, would be a miracle.
Unfortunately I think teams will stay up with a points total as low as 35/36, not the usual 39/40.
Absolutely. 11 would take Saints to 35, that should get them over the line. Cant see them getting anywhere near.
It's not been 39/40 for years.
Thought you were talking about another relegation candidate, Everton.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]