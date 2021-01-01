Lucas Digne been in a fight? Some shiner there.
I heard it was Mane who did it.
Gets around does Sadio!
Incredible that Leicester might go down I think, decent enough team for mid-table.
Wolves 2-0.CP are already on the effing beach?
when brighton finishing their fixtures? they still have to play 9 games and its end of april
Pretty much. They'd have stayed up with Vieira in charge. Easy run-in and they only need a few wins to give them enough separation to be safe
