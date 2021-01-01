« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April  (Read 21483 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 09:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:22:10 pm
Lucas Digne been in a fight? Some shiner there.
I heard it was Mane who did it.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm »

Wolves [2] - 0 Crystal Palace; Ruben Neves penalty 90'+4' - https://streamja.com/0Zzrk & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1650958776067846166


^ horrible challenge from the Palace goalkeeper - should be off for that, ref gave him a yellow instead. VAR did fuck all.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:22:46 pm
I heard it was Mane who did it.

 ;D

Gets around does Sadio!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 09:24:41 pm »
Wolves 2-0.

CP are already on the effing beach?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:24:41 pm
;D

Gets around does Sadio!
he harbours a grudge better than most.  :)
Logged

Online **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Incredible that Leicester might go down I think, decent enough team for mid-table.
Logged
Meh...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,094
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 09:28:40 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Incredible that Leicester might go down I think, decent enough team for mid-table.

More than decent, they maybe should have been pushing for Euro places.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,771
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:24:41 pm
Wolves 2-0.

CP are already on the effing beach?

Hope so, Forest play them final game, would be a handy 3 points for them...
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
when brighton finishing their fixtures? they still have to play 9 games and its end of april
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,414
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 09:30:55 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Incredible that Leicester might go down I think, decent enough team for mid-table.

Unfortunately for them, football is not played on paper ...
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:29:17 pm
when brighton finishing their fixtures? they still have to play 9 games and its end of april
seven games in May between 4th and 28th.  hopefully they collapse half way through.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,717
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm »
Best keeper in the world.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,899
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 09:32:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:24:41 pm
CP are already on the effing beach?

Pretty much. They'd have stayed up with Vieira in charge. Easy run-in and they only need a few wins to give them enough separation to be safe
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
2 great saves by Leeds goalie.  second was offside but great save anyhow.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm »
Great double save by the keeper.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,899
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 09:33:01 pm »
Good save from Meslier for once. It was offside but still
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:32:04 pm
Pretty much. They'd have stayed up with Vieira in charge. Easy run-in and they only need a few wins to give them enough separation to be safe
Hodgson's putting them to sleep.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 