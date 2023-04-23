So, what we thinking for Everton and the Leicester vs Leeds game?



A draw is surely the preferred result for the bitters. I think either a Leicester or Leeds win doesn't help them. Newcastle will surely batter them.



I can see them spawning a draw at home, so a draw in the Leeds game means that only a win v Saudi gets them out of the bottom 3. If Leicester beat Leeds by 2 clear goals, a draw puts Everton above them on GD, so a draw is probably the best result for this week.