Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April  (Read 19916 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1560 on: April 23, 2023, 08:16:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2023, 08:11:20 pm
Throwing away a CL spot,pressure is really getting to the London sides,might be something in the water.

Only one London side in CL next season, been a while since that happened .
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1561 on: April 23, 2023, 08:17:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 23, 2023, 08:16:16 pm
Only one London side in CL next season, been a while since that happened .

Aye,you had to wait for the others to go to shit before qualifying  ;D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1562 on: April 23, 2023, 08:19:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2023, 08:17:32 pm
Aye,you had to wait for the others to go to shit before qualifying  ;D

Hope they stay shit. Its looking promising.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 08:40:33 am »
If Everton manage to stay up, this will be one of the worst seasons in history. Absolutely nothing positive to take from it.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:40:33 am
If Everton manage to stay up, this will be one of the worst seasons in history. Absolutely nothing positive to take from it.

Chelsea's demise is definitely a big plus
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2023, 08:17:32 pm
Aye,you had to wait for the others to go to shit before qualifying  ;D

Robbed of 3 appearances due to Abu Dhabis cheating, but still wanted them to win the league over us....
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 04:45:17 pm »
So, what we thinking for Everton and the Leicester vs Leeds game?

A draw is surely the preferred result for the bitters. I think either a Leicester or Leeds win doesn't help them. Newcastle will surely batter them.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:45:17 pm
So, what we thinking for Everton and the Leicester vs Leeds game?

A draw is surely the preferred result for the bitters. I think either a Leicester or Leeds win doesn't help them. Newcastle will surely batter them.

I can see them spawning a draw at home, so a draw in the Leeds game means that only a win v Saudi gets them out of the bottom 3. If Leicester beat Leeds by 2 clear goals, a draw puts Everton above them on GD, so a draw is probably the best result for this week.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:13:59 pm »
Must win game for Leeds. Less so for Leicester.
Offline Machae

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:45:17 pm
So, what we thinking for Everton and the Leicester vs Leeds game?

A draw is surely the preferred result for the bitters. I think either a Leicester or Leeds win doesn't help them. Newcastle will surely batter them.

Stand alone game, Leeds to win. Then Leicester beat Everton
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 05:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:45:17 pm
So, what we thinking for Everton and the Leicester vs Leeds game?

A draw is surely the preferred result for the bitters. I think either a Leicester or Leeds win doesn't help them. Newcastle will surely batter them.

A draw. Both Leeds and Leicester get a point, so Everton have to win on Thursday in order to get out of the relegation zone ...
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm »
Marching on Together. All Leeds Aren't We? Etc etc.

Draw not a terrible result, Leicester win could spell doom for Leeds.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 06:16:15 pm »
I'd prefer a draw - don't give anyone down there any reason to relax for a minute.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm »
I hope Leeds win because i think Leicester will not be relegated anyways. Leeds win would probably fuck Everton badly. Hopefully Nottingham and Southampton wins will follow tomorrow.
