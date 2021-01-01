« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1160 on: Today at 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 05:20:46 pm
Convenient time for the ref to blow for half time

What, at half time?

;)
Fuck the Tories

Elliemental

  You Love Us
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1161 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:23:17 pm
Awful game so far, can't believe these c*nts are in 4rh

They've benefitted greatly from everyone else having a shit season.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1162 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:34 pm
Pol Espagaro broke his jaw, damaged a lung and broke a vertebrae in his back in a MotoGP race last month. His brother Aleix tweeted "get well soon, see you back on the bike next week". Suzi Perry was laughing about that and said "footballers take note" ;D

One racer years ago crushed his little finger in a crash. He asked the doc how long he'd be out. Doc said 6 to 8 weeks if we operate to repair, next week if we have to amputate, "Ok, cut the finger off then" ;D
Haha used to laugh aboot this shit with me Dad. He was always watching it. Used to always show me Eyar watch this hed follow it with exactly what youre on aboot. Just look at me and shake his head ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1163 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:04:34 pm
His mum?  🤷
She might pretend to be upset but there is a good chance she is perfectly ok with that
elsewhere

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1164 on: Today at 05:29:08 pm
If Emery was managing Villa from the start, they were probably up there for Top 4 too
12C

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:34 pm
Pol Espagaro broke his jaw, damaged a lung and broke a vertebrae in his back in a MotoGP race last month. His brother Aleix tweeted "get well soon, see you back on the bike next week". Suzi Perry was laughing about that and said "footballers take note" ;D

One racer years ago crushed his little finger in a crash. He asked the doc how long he'd be out. Doc said 6 to 8 weeks if we operate to repair, next week if we have to amputate, "Ok, cut the finger off then" ;D

Jimmy Case walking off the pitch from the Kemlyn touchline to the dugout. Everyone wondering what the injury was. Turned out he had a broken rib that had punctured his lung.
Imagine that today. Air ambulance job.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1166 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:58:27 pm
Hope Bruno Fernandes is going to be ok. Looks like a bad injury Bruno Fernandes has picked up. Lets hope Bruno Fernandes can carry on cos Bruno fernandes makes Man Utd tick. Bruno Fernandes  is that good
He's a disgrace.
mikeb58

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1167 on: Today at 05:31:05 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:24:17 pm
Watching a german artist guy painting with cow crap atm instead of the game,was an easy choice.

What side...snooker finished on BBC 2 now!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Tobelius

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1168 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm
Haha it's on finnish tv streaming service mate.VPN it,it's shitty stuff.  :D

https://areena.yle.fi/1-62248361
Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1169 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm
Gary Lineker mentioning Citys attendance/ gaps in the crowd. Saying its basically cos its cos theyre from the north. Christy alfuckingmighty. Youve seen their own stadium you jug eared speccy wazzock. Honest to god
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1170 on: Today at 05:38:29 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Jimmy Case walking off the pitch from the Kemlyn touchline to the dugout. Everyone wondering what the injury was. Turned out he had a broken rib that had punctured his lung.
Imagine that today. Air ambulance job.
Gerry Byrne played most of the 1965 FA Cup final v Leeds with a broken collar bone. There was extra time as well.
farawayred

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1171 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm
Hey, I'm way late to the party, but I just woke up... Any decent streams in the US?
Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1172 on: Today at 05:40:04 pm
I saw a few clips of Anthony a couple of years ago and mentioned on here when he was at Ajax he looked decent. Christ. Hes garbage isnt he? Does absolute zilch
Fruity

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1173 on: Today at 05:40:19 pm
so that's why they dont shoot
MULLENEDWINE

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:40:26 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:36:09 pm
Gary Lineker mentioning Citys attendance/ gaps in the crowd. Saying its basically cos its cos theyre from the north. Christy alfuckingmighty. Youve seen their own stadium you jug eared speccy wazzock. Honest to god

The traffic from Manchester to Wembley is a fucking nightmare lad.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1175 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm
well these manc bastards are diving about and clutching their pearls. in an fa cup semi.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1176 on: Today at 05:40:59 pm
Only one team trying to play football anyway.
Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:41:03 pm
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 05:40:26 pm
The traffic from Manchester to Wembley is a fucking nightmare lad.
;D
reddebs

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm
Antony looks like a very troubled, angry young man if you saw him on a street corner.
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1179 on: Today at 05:41:58 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:39:26 pm
Hey, I'm way late to the party, but I just woke up... Any decent streams in the US?

https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/6-albion-vs-manchester/
mikeb58

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1180 on: Today at 05:42:15 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:38:29 pm
Gerry Byrne played most of the 1965 FA Cup final v Leeds with a broken collar bone. There was extra time as well.

3rd minute wasn't it...no subs then and Byrne knew the game was as good as lost if he went off...fuckin legend.

The first game I saw us!
Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1181 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:41:52 pm
Antony looks like a very troubled, angry young man if you saw him on a street corner.
Id be angry to if a bird kept shitting on me head. Saying that its meant to be lucky
Fruity

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1182 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm
This is shite, can't ten hag bring on Maguire to liven things up
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1183 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:42:15 pm
3rd minute wasn't it...no subs then and Byrne knew the game was as good as lost if he went off...fuckin legend.
I knew it was early on, so probably right.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1184 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm
Caciedo is some player. Reminds me of a young Vieira.
DaveLFC

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1185 on: Today at 05:43:49 pm
At least utd fans wont have that long journey home after the game.
Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1186 on: Today at 05:43:58 pm
Nice from Caicedo
elsewhere

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
Reply #1187 on: Today at 05:44:11 pm
I can't believe Martial still plays for them. Scored a goal in first match against us then did absolutely nothing for  fucking 8 years.
