Pol Espagaro broke his jaw, damaged a lung and broke a vertebrae in his back in a MotoGP race last month. His brother Aleix tweeted "get well soon, see you back on the bike next week". Suzi Perry was laughing about that and said "footballers take note"



One racer years ago crushed his little finger in a crash. He asked the doc how long he'd be out. Doc said 6 to 8 weeks if we operate to repair, next week if we have to amputate, "Ok, cut the finger off then"



Haha used to laugh aboot this shit with me Dad. He was always watching it. Used to always show me Eyar watch this hed follow it with exactly what youre on aboot. Just look at me and shake his head