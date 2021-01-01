Convenient time for the ref to blow for half time
Awful game so far, can't believe these c*nts are in 4rh
Pol Espagaro broke his jaw, damaged a lung and broke a vertebrae in his back in a MotoGP race last month. His brother Aleix tweeted "get well soon, see you back on the bike next week". Suzi Perry was laughing about that and said "footballers take note" One racer years ago crushed his little finger in a crash. He asked the doc how long he'd be out. Doc said 6 to 8 weeks if we operate to repair, next week if we have to amputate, "Ok, cut the finger off then"
His mum? 🤷
Hope Bruno Fernandes is going to be ok. Looks like a bad injury Bruno Fernandes has picked up. Lets hope Bruno Fernandes can carry on cos Bruno fernandes makes Man Utd tick. Bruno Fernandes is that good
Watching a german artist guy painting with cow crap atm instead of the game,was an easy choice.
Jimmy Case walking off the pitch from the Kemlyn touchline to the dugout. Everyone wondering what the injury was. Turned out he had a broken rib that had punctured his lung. Imagine that today. Air ambulance job.
Gary Lineker mentioning Citys attendance/ gaps in the crowd. Saying its basically cos its cos theyre from the north. Christy alfuckingmighty. Youve seen their own stadium you jug eared speccy wazzock. Honest to god
The traffic from Manchester to Wembley is a fucking nightmare lad.
Hey, I'm way late to the party, but I just woke up... Any decent streams in the US?
Gerry Byrne played most of the 1965 FA Cup final v Leeds with a broken collar bone. There was extra time as well.
Antony looks like a very troubled, angry young man if you saw him on a street corner.
3rd minute wasn't it...no subs then and Byrne knew the game was as good as lost if he went off...fuckin legend.
