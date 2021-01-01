« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April  (Read 6978 times)

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #600 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm »
"wasn't offside from the header I know that for sure"

replay shows clear offside
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
He werent offside from the headerI know that for sure

He was. Jermaine Jenas, everyone.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:38:16 pm
"wasn't offside from the header I know that for sure"

replay shows clear offside
Nearly spat my drink out laughing the moment he realised he was wrong
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #603 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
This ref has had a very poor game so far. Missed a blatant back pass and has let loads of rather late challenges go without a booking
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
This ref has had a very poor game so far. Missed a blatant back pass and has let loads of rather late challenges go without a booking

Everyone seemed to miss that backpass. The ref actually signalled something straight after, so no idea what went on.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:06:37 pm
Everyone seemed to miss that backpass. The ref actually signalled something straight after, so no idea what went on.

Touched the studs of the Leeds player so keeper was allowed pick it up.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:41:25 pm »
12:30 kick offs are always like this. Borderline unwatchable shite.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:41:25 pm
12:30 kick offs are always like this. Borderline unwatchable shite.

The teams playing doesn't help.

I guess we're all rooting for Leeds?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
Great hit.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Meslier is absolute trash
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #610 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
Meslier is so bad. Only Bazunu is worse.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #611 on: Today at 01:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:41:25 pm
12:30 kick offs are always like this. Borderline unwatchable shite.

First halves are always terrible in these games. Doesn't help that we're always awful in them.

Fulham score. Everton going down seems a pipe dream with the utter shite in this league.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #612 on: Today at 01:48:43 pm »
Really nice finish from Wilson.

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:46:49 pm
Meslier is so bad. Only Bazunu is worse.

Easily the worst two keepers in the league.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #613 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm »
Not really seen anything bar maybe one game with Bazanu, is he really that bad? Maybe Kelleher wont have to move for first team games if Bazanu is that bad as he will surely become number one for the national side with that in mind?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #614 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Fulham hit the crossbar. Meslier rooted to his line
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #615 on: Today at 01:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:22:49 am
This should be a red,have said this many times before so not just due to it being an Arsenal player.

It's really dangerous, and a competent VAR should be able to tell if it's on purpose.

Its not always clear but it does look like he ran under Bednarek and also ducked and offered a back. Its the movement of Martinelli under Bednarek thats so dangerous. Once you tilt the player in the air like that then you are opening up the possibility of a broken neck. In rugby that would be a red card and the same needs to apply in football. However a red card is no consolation if you are lying there with a broken neck.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #616 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:50:25 pm
Not really seen anything bar maybe one game with Bazanu, is he really that bad?

His save percentage is 53.5%. The next worse keeper in that category is Meslier (55.3%). By contrast even Pickford is at 68%. Not sure if it is still the case, but at one point this season Bazunu was statistically the worst keeper in any of the Top 5 European leagues. Southampton have managed to squander quite a sum buying young keepers from Man City between Bazunu and Angus Gunn. Most of their fans are eager to see him binned and would have preferred a more experienced keeper.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #617 on: Today at 01:59:00 pm »
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #618 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:57:52 pm
His save percentage is 53.5%. The next worse keeper in that category is Meslier (55.3%). By contrast even Pickford is at 68%. Not sure if it is still the case, but at one point this season Bazunu was statistically the worst keeper in any of the Top 5 European leagues. Southampton have managed to squander quite a sum buying young keepers from Man City between Bazunu and Angus Gunn

You need a PL level keeper. That's where Leeds and Leicester are fucked.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #619 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #620 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Leeds are in real trouble.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
2 assists for Meslier so far.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #622 on: Today at 02:01:47 pm »
What the fuck was Meslier doing? 2-0. Leeds are going down
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
How have Leeds been up in the PL for 3 seasons now and not upgraded their keeper?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm »
Leeds play Leicester on Tuesday. Massive for both
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:08:13 pm »
2-1 Bamford
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #626 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:08:13 pm
2-1 Bamford

A draw takes them 3 ahead of of Everton before their game right?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #627 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Come on Leeds you useless c*nts. Even a point here is good.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #628 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:09:39 pm
A draw takes them 3 ahead of of Everton before their game right?

Yes
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:11:48 pm »
Almost 3-1.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:12:07 pm »
Not a chance that gang of spawny twats Everton go down, theres always three teams worse than them
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Yes

Sound, I've taken more of an interest than usual in the relegation battle for the last couple of years, so that's good to know.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm »
Leeds are so poor.  Can't see these winning another game.

Everton are saved again.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Fulham getting a third is looking more likely than Leeds getting an equalizer.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #634 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:24 pm
Fulham getting a third is looking more likely than Leeds getting an equalizer.

Leeds are total dross. Not one good quality about them. Can't even do the basics.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #635 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »

Fulham [2] - 0 Leeds; Andreas Pereira 72' - https://dubz.co/video/3ef061 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1649761755839463424

Fulham 2 - [1] Leeds; Patrick Bamford 79' - https://dubz.co/video/3a0a21 &
