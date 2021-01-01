"wasn't offside from the header I know that for sure"replay shows clear offside
This ref has had a very poor game so far. Missed a blatant back pass and has let loads of rather late challenges go without a booking
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Everyone seemed to miss that backpass. The ref actually signalled something straight after, so no idea what went on.
12:30 kick offs are always like this. Borderline unwatchable shite.
Meslier is so bad. Only Bazunu is worse.
This should be a red,have said this many times before so not just due to it being an Arsenal player.It's really dangerous, and a competent VAR should be able to tell if it's on purpose.
Not really seen anything bar maybe one game with Bazanu, is he really that bad?
His save percentage is 53.5%. The next worse keeper in that category is Meslier (55.3%). By contrast even Pickford is at 68%. Not sure if it is still the case, but at one point this season Bazunu was statistically the worst keeper in any of the Top 5 European leagues. Southampton have managed to squander quite a sum buying young keepers from Man City between Bazunu and Angus Gunn
Meslier is absolute trash
2-1 Bamford
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
A draw takes them 3 ahead of of Everton before their game right?
Yes
Fulham getting a third is looking more likely than Leeds getting an equalizer.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]