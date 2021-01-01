Surely a day will come soon when common sense prevails and the clock is stopped for injuries and substitutions, as opposed to wild guesses and random allocated minutes.



It is stopped thoughBut only on the refs watch. We are never privy to seeing what the refs watch reads. We are told as a courtesy of how long is left as the total game time reaches 45 mins from when he blew the whistle to start the half. He may have stopped his watch 3 or 4 times and his watch read 41 mins but the continuous clock in the ground and on tv says 45What may be good is if his watch is somehow hooked to a screen, but this isn't possible in all levels of football