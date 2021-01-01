Yeah, very odd. Is the 30 seconds for a sub still a thing? Will a ref stop the clock for 30 seconds regardless of how long the sun takes to go on/off?
Yes, that's different. They're allowances made by referee but his watch is still stopped for 30 and he informs the 4th official of what its for
Allowance is made by the referee in each half for all playing time lost in that half through:
substitutions
assessment and/or removal of injured players
wasting time
disciplinary sanctions
medical stoppages permitted by competition rules e.g. drinks breaks (which should not exceed one minute) and cooling breaks (ninety seconds to three minutes)
delays relating to VAR checks and reviews
any other cause, including any significant delay to a restart (e.g. goal celebrations)