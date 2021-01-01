« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April  (Read 5566 times)

Offline Wghennessy

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm »
Seen highlights. Not enough being said about Martinelli. That needs to be a red card regardless of intent.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
It was theatre. It went beyond football, it was made to suit a narrative. Bazunu wasn't even booked for his timewasting, so by that the referee can't have thought it to be much of an issue.

It was ridiculous.

The time he was taking wasn't even that bad.

They booed as soon as it went out for a goal Kick. Was getting very evertony

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Surely a day will come soon when common sense prevails and the clock is stopped for injuries and substitutions, as opposed to wild guesses and random allocated minutes.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Seen highlights. Not enough being said about Martinelli. That needs to be a red card regardless of intent.

A lot of Arsenal players are dirty cheating bastards. Arteta has done a great job in that regard ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Surely a day will come soon when common sense prevails and the clock is stopped for injuries and substitutions, as opposed to wild guesses and random allocated minutes.

A stop-clock in football is long overdue ...
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:23:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
A stop-clock in football is long overdue ...
Its a joke and its getting worse.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Seen highlights. Not enough being said about Martinelli. That needs to be a red card regardless of intent.

yep, its a horrible thing to do - the intent was there. Itll take a bad injury till its seen as a problem. So dangerous.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm
yep, its a horrible thing to do - the intent was there. Itll take a bad injury till its seen as a problem. So dangerous.

Agreed. He's a snide cheat in general anyway.

Talented as hell though.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Seen highlights. Not enough being said about Martinelli. That needs to be a red card regardless of intent.

Officials made a rod for their own back unfortunately.

They've let Kane do this without punishment for YEARS
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Surely a day will come soon when common sense prevails and the clock is stopped for injuries and substitutions, as opposed to wild guesses and random allocated minutes.

It is stopped though

But only on the refs watch. We are never privy to seeing what the refs watch reads. We are told as a courtesy of how long is left as the total game time reaches 45 mins from when he blew the whistle to start the half. He may have stopped his watch 3 or 4 times and his watch read 41 mins but the continuous clock in the ground and on tv says 45

What may be good is if his watch is somehow hooked to a screen, but this isn't possible in all levels of football

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
It was theatre. It went beyond football, it was made to suit a narrative. Bazunu wasn't even booked for his timewasting, so by that the referee can't have thought it to be much of an issue.

It was ridiculous.

Choreographed by Sky with Neville cheerleading it on.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm
By the way

That game was 107 minutes long

Arsenal aren't always going to be gifted an extra 17 minutes to scrape a draw.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:34:11 pm »
We've got Southampton away last game

Hopefully they are relegated or safe by then and we sees till in the mix for 4th 😏
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
It is stopped though

But only on the refs watch. We are never privy to seeing what the refs watch reads. We are told as a courtesy of how long is left as the total game time reaches 45 mins from when he blew the whistle to start the half. He may have stopped his watch 3 or 4 times and his watch read 41 mins but the continuous clock in the ground and on tv says 45

What may be good is if his watch is somehow hooked to a screen, but this isn't possible in all levels of football
Is it? Honestly didnt know that and without doubting your knowledge, I dont actually believe it or if it is true, the referees are shite at maths. As you allude to, it should be out in the open, the same with VAR. Absolute no reason to hide anything. Lets hear the conversation. Officials need to be accountable.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
Is it? Honestly didnt know that and without doubting your knowledge, I dont actually believe it or if it is true, the referees are shite at maths. As you allude to, it should be out in the open, the same with VAR. Absolute no reason to hide anything. Lets hear the conversation. Officials need to be accountable.

I've just completed my refs badges in February 😀

The stuff I didn't know was absolutely incredible. I'm way more sympathetic than I was to referees now aswell btw

Thursday night game I did the players were honestly a disgrace. Asking fir ridiculous things they knew not to be true but the act they put on is unbelievable and you can't react like you would as a player. You have to just count to 10 I did it myself aswell but am now seeing it from the other side
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
I've just completed my refs badges in February 😀

The stuff I didn't know was absolutely incredible. I'm way more sympathetic than I was to referees now aswell btw

Thursday night game I did the players were honestly a disgrace. Asking fir ridiculous things they knew not to beg true but the act they put on is unbelievable. I did it myself aswell but am now seeing it from the other side
Fair play mate, and yes, dont get me wrong, players are generally a gang of c*nts to officials but I genuinely cant believe the stop the watch thing. Why are the minutes added on often completely wrong?
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Fair play mate, and yes, dont get me wrong, players are generally a gang of c*nts to officials but I genuinely cant believe the stop the watch thing. Why are the minutes added on often completely wrong?

You know, I couldn't tell you.

That gahe tonight I cannot possibly fathom where 17 mins has come from. But...

It is to the referees discretion where and wether he stops his watch for time wasting. It's a cautionable offence so he's within his rights to stop restarts of play if he feels a team are slowing the gameplay down.   So you never know wether those arsenal players got in his head and he started doing it more. I don't think the keeper was taking that long though

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:44:52 pm
You know, I couldn't tell you.

That gahe tonight I cannot possibly fathom where 17 mins has come from. But...

It is to the referees discretion where and wether he stops his watch for time wasting. It's a cautionable offence so he's within his rights to stop restarts of play if he feels a team are slowing the gameplay down.   So you never know wether those arsenal players got in his head and he started doing it more. I don't think the keeper was taking that long though
Yeah, very odd. Is the 30 seconds for a sub still a thing? Will a ref stop the clock for 30 seconds regardless of how long the sub takes to go on/off?
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
Yeah, very odd. Is the 30 seconds for a sub still a thing? Will a ref stop the clock for 30 seconds regardless of how long the sun takes to go on/off?

Yes, that's different. They're allowances made by referee but his watch is still stopped for 30 and he informs the 4th official of what its for

Allowance is made by the referee in each half for all playing time lost in that half through:
      substitutions
      assessment and/or removal of injured players
      wasting time
      disciplinary sanctions
      medical stoppages permitted by competition rules e.g. drinks breaks (which should not exceed one minute) and cooling breaks (ninety seconds to three minutes)
      delays relating to VAR checks and reviews
      any other cause, including any significant delay to a restart (e.g. goal celebrations)

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
Yes, that's different. They're allowances made by referee but his watch is still stopped for 30 and he informs the 4th official of what its for

Allowance is made by the referee in each half for all playing time lost in that half through:
      substitutions
      assessment and/or removal of injured players
      wasting time
      disciplinary sanctions
      medical stoppages permitted by competition rules e.g. drinks breaks (which should not exceed one minute) and cooling breaks (ninety seconds to three minutes)
      delays relating to VAR checks and reviews
      any other cause, including any significant delay to a restart (e.g. goal celebrations)
Very informative, cheers.
My next biggest gripe is the team theyre allowed to ref. Theyve all got some kind of skin in the game and have affinities to certain clubs. But thats a more difficult one to get around.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Very informative, cheers.
My next biggest gripe is the team theyre allowed to ref. Theyve all got some kind of skin in the game and have affinities to certain clubs. But thats a more difficult one to get around.

you have to declare which team you support and your background past level 4!
Offline classycarra

Re: Premier League / FA Cup Fixtures 21st - 27th April
« Reply #581 on: Today at 12:18:07 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Seen highlights. Not enough being said about Martinelli. That needs to be a red card regardless of intent.
https://twitter.com/AliBunker88/status/1649499321031708697?s=20

apparently not even a booking?! its definitely a yellow, and if the refs were intent on keeping things safe they'd send a message and ban a player for this one day

guy at my school moved over from Colombia with a broken collarbone from one of those - think they have a name for that move, that roughly translates to some phrase about a donkey (memory not that good unfortunately!).
