All youíll see in the media is the banner they unfurl today thatís speaking out about said chanting. Letís hope this is given air time too, just so everybody can see how big a problem it is.On to the game, just win Reds. Dishing out a hiding would be good but any win will do.

Rafa Benitez: "Iíll always keep in my heart the good times Iíve had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."