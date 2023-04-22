« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm »
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, Saturday, 22 April 2023, 15h, Anfield



Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.



What to say? Home game against a drowning team on a terrible run of form. We seem to be picking up a fistful of steam, playing some angry football and have finally decided to score away goals against sinking teams. So ahead of this game, the biggest question I have is: Can we use this match to further lift the team spirits, get even more synced and better prepared for upcoming matches. Not to be disrespectful of Forest, I'm certain they'll have their plans and will desperately want to put much needed points on the board. But not this time I think, not at Anfield. No pasarán!


So let's look briefly at where we stand ahead of this game.


Out of many great aspects to the win against Leeds, having Jota score (twice mind you) was my favourite. He needed that, we needed that and I see no reason now why he couldn't go on a nice little scoring streak in remaining games. All of a sudden, with Diaz back, Gakpo growing in stature, Nunez and Mo contributing consistently - we look incredibly potent in attack. Not only can we put out a dangerous front line, but we can maintain the intensity and offer new problems to the defenders by introducing some pretty dangerous and varied options from the bench. Here's hoping they stay fit for the rest of the season, because this part of otherwise bad campaign, could possibly serve us really well for next year. We have the chance to properly develop chemistry in this new attack, experiement a bit with positions and line things up. Also, should we get a bit lucky and close the gap to Top 4 - not a bad thing to have the attack on fire.


What's with media comparing Trent to De Bruyne? Yeah I know - stats. But is it that hard to offer some kind of a balanced view when it comes to him? He's either a defending disaster or the best playmaker in the league (often both). Few, carefully managed dips into midfield and off they go - hype in overdrive, painting pictures of future that will never actually come to pass. The much maligned midfield will not be saved by Trent, as demonstrated by him actually still playing as right back for all intents and purposes. But it does offer a creative solution to some issues we have faced this year. His roaming, puts the opposition almost constantly in two minds as to where to go, who to cover and what to focus on. He's a permanent overload wherever he goes and is well equipped with skills to take advantage of unfolding chaos (as that wonderful goal he sets up for Nunez shows).


But that aside - I would say that it's not Trent, but actually Jones that has been the catalyst of this moderate upturn in midfield form. Yes, he isn't the most defensively astute player, but Curtis is still a proper midfielder, armed with good ball control and vision. He keeps it flowing and can greatly contribute up the pitch, by moving the ball decisively in dangerous areas. Also both Henderson and Fabinho have been, if not great, certainly better. It's all getting there it seems, as long as they stay fit, and with mostly one game a week, no reason why we can't keep up the pressing and running levels.


Defense though, I'd say they are possibly our most in-form line, however they are also carrying the biggest burden. Especially with the Trent experiment converting Konate into one-man defence. We're asking a lot out of them these days, and for the most part, they do deliver. As long as there is enough energy in midfield, I'm relatively comfortable we'll be solid in defence.


Going through all that, things to seem better, even good. Strange what few injuries less and a slightly less congested schedule can do. Season is obviously a write-off in many ways, but it can still offer a great foundation for next year and Forest may just be ideal opposition to build on that. Their form is terrible, they concede a lot and don't really score all that much. They also have some important players like Wood, Kouyate and Henderson out injured, which makes them even more vulnerable. I don't know, don't want to jinx it, but we should really not only win, but win well here. Saying that, any three points will do me just fine. But it would be great to have one of those nice, dominant spring games, where grass is green, Liverpool red and goals are like wine.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:04:58 pm »
The dreaded first game after a thumping win.

That said this does feel different, the new system really seems to play to our strengths and mitigate our weaknesses. With the amount of rest between the games I wouldn't change the team that faced Leeds, Jones has earned the right to start IMO, though I can see the argument for getting Thiago minutes to step up his recovery.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:06:11 pm »
We'll batter them, think it'll be at least 3 goals.  Very confident on this one.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:08:01 pm »
Same 11, home game, we need a win!!
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:19:19 pm »
Don't really see a reason to change the last eleven but I'd still like to see Nunez and Thiago come in. Should be some nice attacking football on display here against a poor side.

Should be three points which will hopefully go a ways to leaving us with some sort of European football for next season. Run in until the end of the season is relatively kind but we've been beaten by dross all season tbf.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm »
Really hope we can follow Leeds with another good performance and 3 points. Show them that wasnt the real us at the City Ground. Same team if theyre all ready to go

Thanks for OP Zlen
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:18:35 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
Easy 7-0
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm »
Hopefully we make amends on the terrible away performance we put in against these.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm »
Do we have the novelty of a 3pm kick off for this one?

I too feel alarmingly confident. Time to put a run of wins together and see what happens.

Whoever we play well have three strong forward options on the bench and decent midfield ones (very decent if its still Thiago). Time to put Forest to the sword (axe?).

Fair play to their group of fans campaigning about stopping the tragedy chanting. Obviously shouldnt need to be said in the first place, but still good of them to put out such a strong statement.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Zlen. Agree I cant see past a home win here. Similar startingX1.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm »
Hows this going to play out?

Were going to be like those Vikings that rolled up on Lindisfarne and then realised they only had to overcome monksrampaging Viking victory for the Reds!!!
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm
Hows this going to play out?

Were going to be like those Vikings that rolled up on Lindisfarne and then realised they only had to overcome monksrampaging Viking victory for the Reds!!!

 ;D
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:50:30 pm »
Thanks Zlen. I agree with you that Jones played a very important part of the good display at Leeds. He carries the ball well and isnt easily dispossessed. We also saw Trent having a good game in midfield/right back.

Our forwards should tear Forest apart.

No letup of intensity and lets show how good we are.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm »
Same team but Thiago in for Fabinho. I think if Trent plays a similar way to how he did last time which resulted in Fabinho being more advanced in possession i'd like Thiago in there.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
Win the game and keep putting the pressure on the teams above us for the champions league places.  One or both of Spurs and Saudicastle are dropping points and Brighton are not playing so theres a chance to make up some ground.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Was just looking through the training photos and couldnt see Konate or Gomez (or Tsimikas and less surprisingly Naby). Anyone know if they trained, is it the pre match presser Friday lunchtime?
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:31:00 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm
Same team but Thiago in for Fabinho. I think if Trent plays a similar way to how he did last time which resulted in Fabinho being more advanced in possession i'd like Thiago in there.

Thiago and TAA playing next to each other basically as 6s in theory sounds magnificent.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:55:57 am »
I'd just start the same team as Monday if possible. A lot may depend on Konate's availability. I'm not sure you can play the same system as Monday with Matip as RCB. If Matip does come in then I think it opens up the potential for more changes in midfield.

I'm not sure there's a natural position for Thiago in midfield in the system we played on Monday. Potentially the role Jones played but Jones was significantly more advanced than we've generally seen Thiago play for us. I don't think he could play that cover role on the RHS that Henderson did.

On the ball I think he'd be great in Fabinho's position but off it I'm not too sure. Teams like Forest will go long and try to hit their CF when under pressure. It's the best way to get territorial advantage. In our pomp we pinned teams back by winning lots of percentage balls from the opposition. Partly because of the CBs aerial abilities and pace. But also partly because of that shield that Fabinho provided. It's not just mopping up 2nd balls. It's the ability to compete in the air if the CF comes into that space the DM occupies when we are attacking.

In Forest's case, I suspect they try to hit Awoniyi early and get some territorial advantage when under pressure. They are also likely to play balls into the RHS channels and exploit the space vacated by TAA. That's why for me, Thaigo at DM may not work and Matip as RCB might not work.

The only caveat with regards to Thaigo is that do we ask the No.6 to do different things with TAA playing this hybrid role where it becomes a bit of a double pivot in possession and we probably ask Robertson to be more cautious in terms of forward runs. Maybe that changes things but for me, it's not an obvious change I'd have with Thiago coming into midifield (unless Matip plays and we play differently than Monday).

It's been suggested by some that Nunez comes in. That's a potential but I think the only option I'd consider is on the LHS of the attack. There's no chance I'd play him centrally at this point. If you play him LHS then it probably means dropping Jota the game after he's bagged a goal for the 1st time in 12 months.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:52:44 am »
thanks for the OP zlen

really this should be a nailed on win

won't expect or accept anything else

 :scarf
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm »
Cheers Zlen.

One other compliment to Jones was his pressing, particularly after the ball was lost in midfield. I thought he was excellent. For sure he starts for me. I have no idea who is injured but if no-one is then I'd start the same team myself.

Vital we win this as momentum would be great to build up, not just for the end of this rotten season but effectively for next season. Again, referring to Jones, this is a huge opportunity to play his way back into the regular first team squad. If he does it then Bajcetic and himself will be 2 big plusses out of the the midfield carnage this season.

Agree also with above poster about Jota. He came with the reputation of being a streaky player and he's had his bad streak. Finishing off the season with 5-6 goals would be a huge bonus. Likewise, if at all possible, Nunez. He could do with a steady flow of goals.

Grand, that's my Christmas list. Go Santa.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Wonder if we see Konate rested for this one. Got a lot of matches coming up.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:19:30 am
is it the pre match presser Friday lunchtime?
Half one iirc.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:48:16 pm
Wonder if we see Konate rested for this one. Got a lot of matches coming up.

Forest have very little up top don't they. Nothing particularly worrisome in terms of big target men. I don't expect Johnson to have a big say in things either as we should be well on top throughout.

Maybe bring Matip in tomorrow and bring Konate in to keep Antonio quiet in the week.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:19:30 am
Was just looking through the training photos and couldnt see Konate or Gomez (or Tsimikas and less surprisingly Naby). Anyone know if they trained, is it the pre match presser Friday lunchtime?

I thought Naby was out for the season, no idea about the others.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:27:15 pm »
Presser in 5..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY</a>
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:40:10 pm »
Firmino injured and out for at least the next three games. Didnt mention anyone else.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:45:11 pm »
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

Feels a bit 2020/21, where we finally look like we might have turned a corner after an injury-hit and underperforming season.

2020/21: P30 W14 D7 L9 F51 A36 GD+15 Pts 49 (7th)
2022/23: P30 W13 D8 L9 F56 A36 GD+20 Pts 47 (8th)

Perhaps we've finally got 2021/22 out of our system, found some energy, and got enough key players back to have a final push to the finish line. 4th is very tricky but not impossible, and in 2020/21 we were in a similar position - the big difference is the gap to 4th is wider this year (9 points compared to only 3 in 2020/21), and we need lots of results to go our way whilst not slipping up ourselves.

Trent should thrive in his creative role against Forest, as hopefully they'll sit back and he'll have a ton of space from the back or to pick up 2nd balls. Jones can hopefully have another industrious game in midfield, as his pressing, ball retention and distribution are excellent when he's on it. Jota must surely start to keep his rhythm, and we finally have 5 fit strikers in what seems like forever.

I've accepted we may not get CL, but the Europa isn't all bad - some of the opposition may be in the middle of nowhere (and unpronounceable) and the income is nowhere near the CL money, but I'd rather that than no Europe at all (or the Eurovision conference league). Eight cup finals to try and snatch 4th, and then we go again after a hopefully busy summer of transfers and changes. If not, we hopefully secure 5th and give the Europa a good go next season - complete the full set for Jurgen and this team, and qualify for the CL as winners. There's no harm for a team in transition to have a season in the Europa to rebuild.

The key for each of our remaining games is focus, not conceding first, and not falling apart when things don't go our way - which have been our undoing all season. Just keep them pinned back, no sloppy passes or mistakes, and be clinical when it matters. We should be fine, and hopefully we can climb the table and put some pressure on the other top 4 contenders. Onwards.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:49:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:40:10 pm
Firmino injured and out for at least the next three games. Didnt mention anyone else.
Should just let Firmino rest until the final home game so he gets a good send off anyway. More important trying to get the players who'll be here next year minutes.
