« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview  (Read 576 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, Saturday, 22 April 2023, 15h, Anfield



Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.



What to say? Home game against a drowning team on a terrible run of form. We seem to be picking up a fistful of steam, playing some angry football and have finally decided to score away goals against sinking teams. So ahead of this game, the biggest question I have is: Can we use this match to further lift the team spirits, get even more synced and better prepared for upcoming matches. Not to be disrespectful of Forest, I'm certain they'll have their plans and will desperately want to put much needed points on the board. But not this time I think, not at Anfield. No pasarán!


So let's look briefly at where we stand ahead of this game.


Out of many great aspects to the win against Leeds, having Jota score (twice mind you) was my favourite. He needed that, we needed that and I see no reason now why he couldn't go on a nice little scoring streak in remaining games. All of a sudden, with Diaz back, Gakpo growing in stature, Nunez and Mo contributing consistently - we look incredibly potent in attack. Not only can we put out a dangerous front line, but we can maintain the intensity and offer new problems to the defenders by introducing some pretty dangerous and varied options from the bench. Here's hoping they stay fit for the rest of the season, because this part of otherwise bad campaign, could possibly serve us really well for next year. We have the chance to properly develop chemistry in this new attack, experiement a bit with positions and line things up. Also, should we get a bit lucky and close the gap to Top 4 - not a bad thing to have the attack on fire.


What's with media comparing Trent to De Bruyne? Yeah I know - stats. But is it that hard to offer some kind of a balanced view when it comes to him? He's either a defending disaster or the best playmaker in the league (often both). Few, carefully managed dips into midfield and off they go - hype in overdrive, painting pictures of future that will never actually come to pass. The much maligned midfield will not be saved by Trent, as demonstrated by him actually still playing as right back for all intents and purposes. But it does offer a creative solution to some issues we have faced this year. His roaming, puts the opposition almost constantly in two minds as to where to go, who to cover and what to focus on. He's a permanent overload wherever he goes and is well equipped with skills to take advantage of unfolding chaos (as that wonderful goal he sets up for Nunez shows).


But that aside - I would say that it's not Trent, but actually Jones that has been the catalyst of this moderate upturn in midfield form. Yes, he isn't the most defensively astute player, but Curtis is still a proper midfielder, armed with good ball control and vision. He keeps it flowing and can greatly contribute up the pitch, by moving the ball decisively in dangerous areas. Also both Henderson and Fabinho have been, if not great, certainly better. It's all getting there it seems, as long as they stay fit, and with mostly one game a week, no reason why we can't keep up the pressing and running levels.


Defense though, I'd say they are possibly our most in-form line, however they are also carrying the biggest burden. Especially with the Trent experiment converting Konate into one-man defence. We're asking a lot out of them these days, and for the most part, they do deliver. As long as there is enough energy in midfield, I'm relatively comfortable we'll be solid in defence.


Going through all that, things to seem better, even good. Strange what few injuries less and a slightly less congested schedule can do. Season is obviously a write-off in many ways, but it can still offer a great foundation for next year and Forest may just be ideal opposition to build on that. Their form is terrible, they concede a lot and don't really score all that much. They also have some important players like Wood, Kouyate and Henderson out injured, which makes them even more vulnerable. I don't know, don't want to jinx it, but we should really not only win, but win well here. Saying that, any three points will do me just fine. But it would be great to have one of those nice, dominant spring games, where grass is green, Liverpool red and goals are like wine.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
The dreaded first game after a thumping win.

That said this does feel different, the new system really seems to play to our strengths and mitigate our weaknesses. With the amount of rest between the games I wouldn't change the team that faced Leeds, Jones has earned the right to start IMO, though I can see the argument for getting Thiago minutes to step up his recovery.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
We'll batter them, think it'll be at least 3 goals.  Very confident on this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
  • @sattapaal
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
Same 11, home game, we need a win!!
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Don't really see a reason to change the last eleven but I'd still like to see Nunez and Thiago come in. Should be some nice attacking football on display here against a poor side.

Should be three points which will hopefully go a ways to leaving us with some sort of European football for next season. Run in until the end of the season is relatively kind but we've been beaten by dross all season tbf.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:44:24 pm »
Really hope we can follow Leeds with another good performance and 3 points. Show them that wasnt the real us at the City Ground. Same team if theyre all ready to go

Thanks for OP Zlen
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,991
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:18:35 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
Easy 7-0
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,634
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm »
Hopefully we make amends on the terrible away performance we put in against these.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,264
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:23:44 pm »
Do we have the novelty of a 3pm kick off for this one?

I too feel alarmingly confident. Time to put a run of wins together and see what happens.

Whoever we play well have three strong forward options on the bench and decent midfield ones (very decent if its still Thiago). Time to put Forest to the sword (axe?).

Fair play to their group of fans campaigning about stopping the tragedy chanting. Obviously shouldnt need to be said in the first place, but still good of them to put out such a strong statement.
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, 22 April 2023: Match Preview
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Zlen. Agree I cant see past a home win here. Similar startingX1.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 