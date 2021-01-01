« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester away selling details  (Read 4942 times)

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:38:08 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm
Just managed to get one too!
Unbelievable. Not sure if many games will go down to 1 next year though.
When did u basket yours?
Logged

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • All is well
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:41:23 pm »
How are yous getting in?? I've been stuck behind sold  out!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 01:41:23 pm
How are yous getting in?? I've been stuck behind sold  out!

Me too
Logged

Online igloo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • All round the fields of Anfield Road....
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:49:47 pm »
Logged
YNWA

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,464
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 01:54:10 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 01:38:08 pm
When did u basket yours?

About 25 past. Must have been a similar time to ABJ.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:54:10 pm
About 25 past. Must have been a similar time to ABJ.
Very similar, I just checked my history, mine was @ 1324
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:12:43 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm
Very similar, I just checked my history, mine was @ 1324
well this is frustrating as I was in in 5-10mins and could not get passed the sold out page
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:19:20 pm »
Rodders here. Just picked up 4. Some appearing randomly.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
Wtf!? 4 together when we are refreshing for a singles and nothing!?? What sorcery is this?🤯
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 03:19:20 pm
Rodders here. Just picked up 4. Some appearing randomly.
How on earth did you get 4??
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
Wtf!? 4 together when we are refreshing for a singles and nothing!?? What sorcery is this?🤯
Only posted a handful of times on here, got the feeling he's joking - not seen more than one block come up at once so impossible for someone to basket 4 together
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:57:09 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
Wtf!? 4 together when we are refreshing for a singles and nothing!?? What sorcery is this?🤯
He's on a wind up mate, the game was taken off sale a while ago.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm »
Hooked on to that like a kipper didn't I
..lol this is what this website is doing to me 🤡
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:10:51 pm »
Made up with that. Uncle Jeff, Danny, Spock and I going together
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 01:35:23 pm
If Leicester go, I am not sure any will

Newcastle might - and depends who comes up from the championship, hoping Leicester stay up
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Newcastle might - and depends who comes up from the championship, hoping Leicester stay up
Assuming that both Saints/Leicester go down, yes Newcastle is the only possibility although those that were on 1 this season will now be on 2...possibly 3 if Saints drops to 1 so difficult to predict if Newcastle drops to 1 again. Of the teams in the play offs, Sunderland is the only one that 'might' give more than 3.1K.

All guesswork though I suppose.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm »
Wonder if Sunderland will be forced to move the away end back to where it used to be behind the goal if they come up. They can't have some excuse to have it up in the gods still like Newcastle as it worked fine before!

They were also shit for cutting allocations before they fucked off if I remember correctly with us getting 2300, 2400 and stuff but hopefully that's in the past.
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:06:33 pm »
What about Sheffield United, wasnt that a fairy decent allocation or have I remembered that wrong?
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm »
Has Newcastle Leicester Southampton dropped down to 1+/members because of allocation? How comes others like Leeds or Brighton didn't? Sorry not too familiar with how it works for aways against tier B/C opposition
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 11:06:33 pm
What about Sheffield United, wasnt that a fairy decent allocation or have I remembered that wrong?
It was the 5th lowest one in 19/20 @ 2865.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm
Has Newcastle Leicester Southampton dropped down to 1+/members because of allocation? How comes others like Leeds or Brighton didn't? Sorry not too familiar with how it works for aways against tier B/C opposition
Those 3 always drop really low as they are always the 3 biggest allocations, even just 100+ tickets more than the average of 3K makes a massive difference which always results in it dropping really low.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #101 on: Today at 11:05:40 am »
Surely there can be a more common sense approach to be had for these 0 credit away sales? Why cant the club go down the route of offering a loyalty points system so go on 19 home credits or 17 instead of a free for all for these very limited number of tickets, 40,000 season ticket holders and members with 0 credits in a queue for 20 tickets its pointless you could literally of bought a membership yesterday and went into the Leicester sale with people whove been every home game for ten years, just seems wrong!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:57 am by craig_lfc1 »
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Because the more individuals or memberships in play, the more will renew = £££

The club don't care about loyalty
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #103 on: Today at 11:41:17 am »
Tickets from yesterdays sale arrived in todays post - dunno who to be more impressed with the club or Royal Fail
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #104 on: Today at 11:49:42 am »
Spook has just confirmed ours turned up today as well
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:41:17 am
Tickets from yesterdays sale arrived in todays post - dunno who to be more impressed with the club or Royal Fail
Same here, they were clearly sent out on the same day, credit where its due for once although tickets from the 3rd sale werent posted out until 9 days laterit makes no sense.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:59:42 pm
Same here, they were clearly sent out on the same day, credit where its due for once although tickets from the 3rd sale werent posted out until 9 days laterit makes no sense.

And my mate had his from 1st sale turn up yesterday, posties dont like doing his route when short staffed, bottom of a big hill
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 