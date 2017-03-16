anyone got theirs from the first sale yet?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Does anyone know how many tickets are still available from this?
150-200 for the 1 credit sale
How many currently left for members sale at 1pm?
If there is less than 50 the club will probably pull them and keep for themselves
Wouldn't surprise me.. not expecting anything from this sale but got to be in it..
its the hope that kills you, when we all see 40,000 in the queue its very sad
15k in queue.. oh well
25k....
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
41 in the list, on the site and says sold out of course. The one chance i get
Dont really get the point of opening it up to STH and Members with no history for the sake of 30 or so tickets. Thats beyond stupid
Got 1
Nice what number were you?
Any chance anyone's got the hallmap? just in case
20K+...said over an hour, eventually got in much quicker and just kept trying, thought that I was going to get blocked but thankfully didn't.
Find this very hard to believe as i've been refreshing since i got in and kept saying sold out.
Nah I saw 2 blocks light up at 1:21 but couldnt get
Just managed to get one too!Unbelievable. Not sure if many games will go down to 1 next year though.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]