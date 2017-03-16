« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester away selling details  (Read 3915 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #40 on: May 1, 2023, 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on May  1, 2023, 02:37:39 pm
anyone got theirs from the first sale yet?
Yes, last Friday.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline zed_4k

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • But how do we know its not sarcasm
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #41 on: May 3, 2023, 07:37:20 am »
I know its not allowed but if anyones got a spare would love one
Logged
"Up steps Shevchenko"   "Shevchenko now to keep Milan in the penalty shoot out"    "Shevchenko strikes it........"

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:39:49 am »
Does anyone know how many tickets are still available from this?
Logged

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Probably not enough for us not on the ladder to get one, but well get our hopes up anyway!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 08:39:49 am
Does anyone know how many tickets are still available from this?

150-200 for the 1 credit sale
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:12:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:59:25 am
150-200 for the 1 credit sale

Thanks mate! Don't suppose you have the hallmap do you?
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:57:44 am »
How many currently left for members sale at 1pm?
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 11:57:44 am
How many currently left for members sale at 1pm?

If there is less than 50 the club will probably pull them and keep for themselves
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,860
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 12:01:11 pm
If there is less than 50 the club will probably pull them and keep for themselves
Wouldn't surprise me.. not expecting anything from this sale but got to be in it..
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Wouldn't surprise me.. not expecting anything from this sale but got to be in it..
50 at most I would have thought
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:46:56 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Wouldn't surprise me.. not expecting anything from this sale but got to be in it..

its the hope that kills you, when we all see 40,000 in the queue its very sad  :butt
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 12:46:56 pm
its the hope that kills you, when we all see 40,000 in the queue its very sad  :butt

So many sense of entitlements who are likely trying to buy extra tickets too
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,860
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:01:04 pm »
15k in queue.. oh well
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
Logged

Online Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:02:03 pm »
31,970 in the queue  :wave
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:02:11 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:01:21 pm
25k....

12k best i've had in a while hahah
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
750, not bad but won't even be close
Logged

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Wow, that just proves its actually impossible to get on the away ladder now!
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
32927 😂
Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • All is well
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
18k... wasn't expecting anything but still pretty disappointing seeing just how impossible it really is to get on the away ladder :(
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online kratos

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm »
Started on 974.  Just got through, no surprise, sold out.  Back to work.
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 857
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:10:12 pm »
41 in the list, on the site and says sold out of course. The one chance i get
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:10:12 pm
41 in the list, on the site and says sold out of course. The one chance i get
Bonkers
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:10:12 pm
41 in the list, on the site and says sold out of course. The one chance i get

That's ridiculous
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:14:20 pm »
Got blocked on my first interaction.   This shit has been going on for several months, and they still haven't fixed it.  SoS completely ineffective so far in getting this resolved.
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 857
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Dont really get the point of opening it up to STH and Members with no history for the sake of 30 or so tickets. Thats beyond stupid
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm »
Got in but can't get past by the sold out banner 😡
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:15:44 pm
Dont really get the point of opening it up to STH and Members with no history for the sake of 30 or so tickets. Thats beyond stupid

Agreed mate, its insane. When its that few tickets, and with such a rare opportunity why not at least bring in criteria that anyone buying has to have all 19 homes from last season into it. Still a slim chance but better than just throwing it open to anyone!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:29:56 pm »
Got 1  :o :o :o
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • All is well
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Any chance anyone's  got the hallmap? just in case ::)
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:29:56 pm
Got 1  :o :o :o
Nice what number were you?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:31:08 pm
Nice what number were you?
20K+...said over an hour, eventually got in much quicker and just kept trying, thought that I was going to get blocked but thankfully didn't.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 01:30:28 pm
Any chance anyone's  got the hallmap? just in case ::)

Theres no point, its a straight block
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:32:06 pm
20K+...said over an hour, eventually got in much quicker and just kept trying, thought that I was going to get blocked but thankfully didn't.

I cant get past the sold out page? Got in after 4 mins but the sold out button isnt clickable??
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,460
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm »
Just managed to get one too!
Unbelievable. Not sure if many games will go down to 1 next year though.
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Kopite
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:33:24 pm
Find this very hard to believe as i've been refreshing since i got in and kept saying sold out.
Nah I saw 2 blocks light up at 1:21 but couldnt get
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 857
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:34:17 pm
Nah I saw 2 blocks light up at 1:21 but couldnt get

Fair play mate. Just didnt become clickable for me at all
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
How are people getting in?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:35:23 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:33:46 pm
Just managed to get one too!
Unbelievable. Not sure if many games will go down to 1 next year though.

If Leicester go, I am not sure any will
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leicester away selling details
« Reply #79 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:33:46 pm
Just managed to get one too!
Unbelievable. Not sure if many games will go down to 1 next year though.
Well in!!!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Up
« previous next »
 