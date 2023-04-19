Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Monday May 15.Location: King Power StadiumKick-off: 8pm BSTAllocation: 3,286Disabled allocation: 10 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.The number of wheelchair bays has been reduced from previous seasons due to wheelchair bays previously located in the home section, no longer being allocated to visiting fans.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £27Young adult (18-21): £27Under 18s: £18Under 16s: £18Junior (under 12): £18Price notesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Please note children under the age of 2 years will not be permitted entry into the ground due to Health and Safety reasons.Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an over 18.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to Season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale | Four or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 24 until 12.45pm on Tuesday April 25.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale | Three or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday April 25.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale | Two or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday April 25 until 12.45pm on Thursday April 27.Third sale status | NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale | One or more games: from 1pm Thursday April 27.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesPlease only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsTickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.