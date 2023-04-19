« previous next »
Leicester away selling details

Leicester away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Monday May 15.

Location: King Power Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Allocation: 3,286

Disabled allocation: 10 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

The number of wheelchair bays has been reduced from previous seasons due to wheelchair bays previously located in the home section, no longer being allocated to visiting fans.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Young adult (18-21): £27
Under 18s: £18
Under 16s: £18
Junior (under 12): £18
Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

Please note children under the age of 2 years will not be permitted entry into the ground due to Health and Safety reasons.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an over 18.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to Season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | Four or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 24 until 12.45pm on Tuesday April 25.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | Three or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday April 25.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | Two or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday April 25 until 12.45pm on Thursday April 27.

Third sale status | NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | One or more games: from 1pm Thursday April 27.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/leicester-city-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0
Re: Leicester away selling details
Anyone know if this will drop to STH only or members aswell if theres still tickets after the 1+ sale ?
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on April 19, 2023, 02:56:36 pm
Anyone know if this will drop to STH only or members aswell if theres still tickets after the 1+ sale ?
No chance it will drop to all members and if it drops to all seasies, they'll be hoovered up by those with bots and those that can queue jump, the club are fully aware of this but are simply not arsed.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on April 19, 2023, 02:56:36 pm
Anyone know if this will drop to STH only or members aswell if theres still tickets after the 1+ sale ?

I think they will do a combined seasies/members sale should it drop as they announced a seasies/members sale for Newcastle (although it didn't happen in the end) and have done those sales for Napoli, Wolves (cup) and Brighton (cup) this season.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on April 19, 2023, 03:29:38 pm
I think they will do a combined seasies/members sale should it drop as they announced a seasies/members sale for Newcastle (although it didn't happen in the end) and have done those sales for Napoli, Wolves (cup) and Brighton (cup) this season.
Yeah thats a good point, if it does drop then it will be to both seasies and members at the same time.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on April 19, 2023, 03:32:04 pm
Yeah thats a good point, if it does drop then it will be to both seasies and members at the same time.
Also known as carnage.. probably 20k trying for 25 tickets
Re: Leicester away selling details
Leicester and Southampton are the biggest allocations, if they go down, then 1 credit is unlikely to get you a ticket next year. Especially if replaced by smaller ones in Luton, Burnley, Millwall.
Need Blackburn to win the play off.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on April 20, 2023, 11:09:49 am
Leicester and Southampton are the biggest allocations, if they go down, then 1 credit is unlikely to get you a ticket next year. Especially if replaced by smaller ones in Luton, Burnley, Millwall.
Need Blackburn to win the play off.

Yeah this is gonna make things difficult next season.

How come the allocations at Leicester and Southampton are proportionally so big? Is it just that they struggle to shift home tickets?
Could be really difficult next season for anyone under maybe 10 credits or so

Sheff United are definitely going up and that's around 3,000 so no too bad

But with Burnley, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford, and then maybe a Luton/Millwall/WBA, and no Leicester/Soton makes it shite... hopefully City goes back to normal.

Blackburn/Coventry would be great
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: PaulKS on April 21, 2023, 11:08:58 am
Could be really difficult next season for anyone under maybe 10 credits or so

Sheff United are definitely going up and that's around 3,000 so no too bad

But with Burnley, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford, and then maybe a Luton/Millwall/WBA, and no Leicester/Soton makes it shite... hopefully City goes back to normal.

Blackburn/Coventry would be great
Big time, the fact that those on 7 will now be on 11 and those on 8 will now be on 14 will play a big part.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Anyone banking on Blackburn giving 7,000 again is going to be hugely disappointed.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on April 21, 2023, 12:38:03 pm
Big time, the fact that those on 7 will now be on 11 and those on 8 will now be on 14 will play a big part.
Even tighter as 6 will now be on 11 ABJ
Re: Leicester away selling details
Any spares give me a shout please
Re: Leicester away selling details
Will there be any train disruption due to the Coronation Bank Holiday on 8th May?

Should be able 2 get last London service from Leicester after game if everything runs as per the timetable. But don't want extra expense of a hotel if I can't get back to Reading.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April 23, 2023, 03:37:49 pm
Will there be any train disruption due to the Coronation Bank Holiday on 8th May?

Should be able 2 get last London service from Leicester after game if everything runs as per the timetable. But don't want extra expense of a hotel if I can't get back to Reading.

Leicester v Liverpool is on the 15th. A week after the coronation Bank Holiday.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: swoopy on April 23, 2023, 05:04:06 pm
Leicester v Liverpool is on the 15th. A week after the coronation Bank Holiday.

So it is don't know why I thought it was the 8th!!  Should be able to get last St Pancras service after the game, think it's about 20mon walk from the King Power 2 the train station.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April 23, 2023, 05:20:20 pm
So it is don't know why I thought it was the 8th!!  Should be able to get last St Pancras service after the game, think it's about 20mon walk from the King Power 2 the train station.

Yeh :) quite an easy quick walk back.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: RedPat on April 22, 2023, 12:01:00 pm
Even tighter as 6 will now be on 11 ABJ

And I thought I was doing well going from 4 to 9...
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: stoz on April 21, 2023, 03:05:44 pm
Anyone banking on Blackburn giving 7,000 again is going to be hugely disappointed.

Whys that?
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: nearly40 on April 24, 2023, 08:22:43 am
And I thought I was doing well going from 4 to 9...
Thats still a really good jump as well though.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Do we know roughly how many people are on 1 credit? Counted 73 tickets left so assume that's less than those on 1 so should sell out on Thursday?
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 07:52:53 pm
Do we know roughly how many people are on 1 credit? Counted 73 tickets left so assume that's less than those on 1 so should sell out on Thursday?

I'm on 1 and have been for a few seasons now, its soul destroying. Those who are on 2 will have had almost 2 days to purchase tickets.

Its like those in the TO dont want more fans getting more away credits.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 02:28:36 pm
Whys that?

Because they wont be getting promoted.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 09:14:16 am
Because they wont be getting promoted.
Not just that, but the days of clubs giving whole ends like that, are long gone.

Blackburn would easily sell out themselves if they got promoted. And why would they want to give Liverpool a big advantage by having a whole end, and at reduced prices aswell? It's not going to happen.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: stoz on Today at 10:17:49 am
Not just that, but the days of clubs giving whole ends like that, are long gone.

Blackburn would easily sell out themselves if they got promoted. And why would they want to give Liverpool a big advantage by having a whole end, and at reduced prices aswell? It's not going to happen.

They have only been giving 4k in the away end now, in the championship. Part of it is segregated with mesh.

They gave Burnley even less than that last night, think they only got the lower and not the full width.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: stoz on Today at 10:17:49 am

Blackburn would easily sell out themselves if they got promoted.

No chance, maybe a game or two till the novelty wears off at best. They got 18k last night for their big derby in a hugely important game.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 09:13:35 am
I'm on 1 and have been for a few seasons now, its soul destroying. Those who are on 2 will have had almost 2 days to purchase tickets.

Its like those in the TO dont want more fans getting more away credits.
To be fair to the TO for a change, they very very rarely do away ticket sales on the day of an away match, and rightly so. Also the game is still 19 days away so to have to wait an extra day before the 1 sale really shouldn't be an issue. If the game was less than a week away then I'd be able to see your point.
Re: Leicester away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:30:25 am
They have only been giving 4k in the away end now, in the championship. Part of it is segregated with mesh.

They gave Burnley even less than that last night, think they only got the lower and not the full width.

They gave them 2k I think which was about half the lower, Burnley had asked for the full stand. The rest of the stand was left empty!
