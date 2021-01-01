Which flavour of IF are you finding works for you? I reckon the midday to 8pm version is the one I stand most chance of making work. Most dieticians I've spoken to seem to think diabetics should eat three regular meals. I think the reasoning is that if I eat 'more' during a window, my body won't cope with it.



I started on the 16:8 and still do that as a minimum most of the time. I rarely eat before 12pm and it's amazing how soon your body gets use to it as I never feel hungry in the morning. I'll often do an 18:6, or 20:4 window.I've never been diabetic, but use to get stomach cramps and various other things, since I've been IF these things have more or less disappeared.You'll read so many things about IF and people will have different opinions about it. When I started out I found a lot of the content that Shanan Hussin put out to be very useful and informative. She's got lots of podcasts and has a Fast to Heal website.There's nothing stopping you from eating 3 regular meals during IF, but you'll probably find that once you get into it you'll only have 2 meals and maybe a snack, also it comes down to what you eat as well. I would say that the benefit of IF over eating 3 regular meals a day at say 8am, 1pm and 7pm is that your gut is getting more of a rest. When you're in a fasting period many beneficial things happen, as soon as you break that fast then they stop. I would argue that IF is better than 3 meals spaced out during the day if you're diabetic because when your body is fasting your blood sugar and insulin levels start to decline, causing your body to start converting glycogen into glucose to use as energy. For most of my life I always believed that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day for you" After 3 months on IF I soon realised that to be a load of bollox. I ended up with so much more energy on IF and various other health benefits.I spoke to a retired doctor a couple of years ago about IF and he was very in favour of IF. However, it's not something that many health professionals will recognise as solutions, but he has seen people with diabetes and IBS benefit from IF. He also told me about a study that was carried out in the USA that produced a document saying that IF was dangerous and had many bad side effects. It turned out that this study was conducted by a major pharmaceutical company who produces drugs for people with diabetes and illnesses!!At first I thought IF was just about weight loss and didn't realise all of the other benefits that come with it.