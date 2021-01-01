That fat around your organs, in the stomach, abdominal areas is called visceral fat. Your weight is secondary, you could look skinny but still carry visceral fat to impede the functioning of your liver, pancreas.
Been through all this with family, examine those areas, get that area flat, it'll be the last part of your body to shed the excess fat, you'll lose in other areas noticeably first.
Now this is your correct weight, and your morning sugars will drop into single digits, your insulin sensitivity will improve tremendously, your blood pressure gets into normal range (assuming you don't have any other blood pressure issues).
She eats two meals of large servings of veggies, one meal of whey / eggs / chicken / fish. Vitamin, mineral supplements. Totally removed the need for medication nor long acting insulin, corrects with very little short acting insulin as necessary. The bigger risk now is going hypo / low blood sugar due to the high insulin sensitivity after shedding the fat there. In the evenings 1 unit of say novorapid tends to bring the glucose level (mmol/L) down by 3 - 3.5.
One carb / sugar 'cheat' day per week.
For type 2, sugar and blood pressure comes down to visceral fat. You ate your way to this disease.
Wish we knew this 20 years ago. Years of substandard medical care taking the premium money and treating the symptoms instead of the problem. I should have been more attentive, you look at someone who visually looks skinny / healthy and think it's ok but nah. Every g of fat (other than the minimum necessary for healthy function) is a killer in those areas.