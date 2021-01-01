« previous next »
Type 2 diabetes
I've been mostly ignoring my type 2 for over a decade now.
This month I've done quite a bit of jogging (can't really call it running)  and with it lost a bit of weight.
The news today is peppered with the 800cals a day to shed a lot of weight.

Has anyone been on this, any success stories?

It sounds like it works because the fat is lost from around the organs.
I suspect any diet that gets us down to a good weight is effective as long as we stay there. 800 cals every other day might take twice as long but sounds reasonable (as long as no pig out on alternate days!)

Listening to the story on the radio as I drove back from Greggs was 'interesting'.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I've been mostly ignoring my type 2 for over a decade now.
This month I've done quite a bit of jogging (can't really call it running)  and with it lost a bit of weight.
The news today is peppered with the 800cals a day to shed a lot of weight.

Has anyone been on this, any success stories?

It sounds like it works because the fat is lost from around the organs.
I suspect any diet that gets us down to a good weight is effective as long as we stay there. 800 cals every other day might take twice as long but sounds reasonable (as long as no pig out on alternate days!)

Listening to the story on the radio as I drove back from Greggs was 'interesting'.

It's all about lifestyle choices.

If you have sedentary job, it's really important that you eat healthy and exercise regulalrly.

Generally, type 2 diabetes, is a lifestyle ailment.

Exercise every other day, will help reduce your bodies resistance to insulin.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
800 cals a day?? That's crash diet territory surely?

There are more knowledgeable people on this than me, but I've worked with PTs who know this stuff and it's pretty simple stuff. Exercise more and have about 1500-1800 calories a day.

I was losing about a pound a week. Doesn't sound much, but over a year it's almost 4 stone. Weight loss is a combination of discipline, determination and patience.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I've been mostly ignoring my type 2 for over a decade now.
This month I've done quite a bit of jogging (can't really call it running)  and with it lost a bit of weight.
The news today is peppered with the 800cals a day to shed a lot of weight.

Has anyone been on this, any success stories?

It sounds like it works because the fat is lost from around the organs.
I suspect any diet that gets us down to a good weight is effective as long as we stay there. 800 cals every other day might take twice as long but sounds reasonable (as long as no pig out on alternate days!)

Listening to the story on the radio as I drove back from Greggs was 'interesting'.

I was diagnosed with type 2 in my 30s.  my HBA1C was over 100. 
I lost about 6 stone and Im was no loner diabetic according to my GP.  hba1c was 33
However as I get older the weight is creeping back on
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Don't have diabetes myself but a sugar sensitivity and man it's in fucking EVERYTHING!!!!

How are you supposed to avoid it if diabetic
Re: Type 2 diabetes
800 cals a day is obscene.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I also doubt it's that sustainable and would likely lead to breaking the diet due to hunger or just being fucking miserable.

Any calorie deficit will lead to weightloss. Try tracking your food for a few week, as accurately as you can (use an app like myfitnesspal) and see if you're eating or drinking pointless calories you can easily give up. Then look at portion sizes.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Id add a lot of cals are consumed out of habbit/boredom. Replace snacking with something else.
Often after certain meals you will fancy chocolate or biscuits. If you brush your teeth it will fight the craving
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Seems to be a soup and shake diet for three months to get you down loads .
I imagine a lot of type 2s weigh a lot so really need to shed loads. I'm 12 st but my ethnicity doesn't help.
Ive probably eating about 800 so far today. That's a couple of bags of crisps a Weetabix and a Greggs tuna roll. Add in semi skimmed milk from coffee probably nearer a thousand. Though it's rare I don't have skimmed. I could fairly easily cut the crisps and do one more roll for the rest of the day, so 1200 to 1500 is probably not ridiculously hard . I know that's double the 800, but six months of that seems paletable.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I used to have +sugar and milk in my brews.  I stopped both and prefer it now

I never eat white bread either, always brown.

Fibre is really good for keeping the blood sugar regulated
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Generally, these fad diets are all a sack of shit.  There's no subsitute for hard work, dtermination, and healthy lifestyle changes.

People have made fortunes writing about this stuff.  All you need is a book with about 2 sentences in it  ;)

There are no quick fixes.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
The number one thing that got me to the weight where I wanted was increasing fiber substantially in all meals. It helped increase the "full" feeling that sugar did the opposite to.

Staying away from the prepackaged food aisles in the supermarket and loading the trolley with wholegrains, veg and meats is the best way to set yourself up for the week.

Crash diets may work short term but building long term sustainable eating habits is better.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Many wont like this but I often have garlic sprout butties.  Honestly really nice and a great fibre boost  :lickin

Re: Type 2 diabetes
A 800 Calorie a day diet isn't sustainable and probably not healthy for a prolonged period of time.

Read up on Intermittent Fasting (IF), it's not a diet, it's a lifestyle choice.  I lost a lot of weight on it and didn't have to count the calories going into my mouth.  Obviously you have to watch what you eat if your current diet is laden with crap, but again that's a lifestyle change and not a diet.

There's been a lot of research with IF and Type 2 diabetes and for many people they've managed to reverse their diabetes.

I still follow IF for about 95% of the time after 3 years and it's just normal for me now.  I don't know how people do diets, for the majority of people there's only so long you can follow a diet for before falling off the wagon!

So much info online about IF and it's worth spending an hour looking into it.  Since I've adopted an IF lifestyle I've felt so much more healthy, it's not just about weight loss.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting + regular walks goes a long way. Increase your protein intake as well.

And stick to it for the long haul, you won't see immediate results
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Agreed .   I think the surprise is that type 2 can essentially be reversed.  IF you are prepared to put in the work.
I guess the soup and shake (800 cal) diet is hitting the headlines as that's the study that's been done. It's 3 months of really hard work , presumably to undo years of bad diet. Then hard work staying on a healthy diet.   
The radio bits I've heard haven't said if the super fast weight loss helps with T2.  I suspect it's just the loss of fat around the organs, regardless of how it's achieved. And those that have the willpower to do that for three months also have the lasting power to maintain their new weight.  I imagine quite a few can't.
I'm trying to get an answer as to whether vaping instead of snacking might be better for me.
I need to find the will power to change my lifestyle. All the advice is common sense, actually doing it something else....

Please note the 800cals thing seems to be done in careful consultation with a GP. I guess it's not for everyone.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Which flavour of IF are you finding works for you? I reckon the midday to 8pm version is the one I stand most chance of making work.  Most dieticians I've spoken to seem to think diabetics should eat three regular meals. I think the reasoning is that if I eat 'more' during a window, my body won't cope with it.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I think intermittent fasting is a good option. When I tried it the limit was 500 calories a day for women and 600 for men, but the latest I've seen say 800 calories a day for everyone. It didn't work for me unfortunately, but nothing has so far. I put on a lot of weight during cancer treatment and I simply haven't been able to lose most of it no matter what I've tried. But most people get good results with IF and I'd start with that. Restricting calories every day is probably counter-productive. My sister has gone on diets so many times, restricting intake to 600 calories a day for weeks. It's just not healthy, and it clearly doesn't work long term.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I don't have Diabetes but Porridge is really good source of fibre and for lowering your blood sugar, it's my go breakfast with banana slices raisins and cinnamon sprinkled on top, quite a filling breakfast.

I've read and heard  a lot of the health benefits of IF and seems to be legit, great weight loss, reversing Diabetes and having energy to burn, they have been studies about IF improving Cancer risk variables.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I started on the 16:8 and still do that as a minimum most of the time.  I rarely eat before 12pm and it's amazing how soon your body gets use to it as I never feel hungry in the morning.  I'll often do an 18:6, or 20:4 window.

I've never been diabetic, but use to get stomach cramps and various other things, since I've been IF these things have more or less disappeared.

You'll read so many things about IF and people will have different opinions about it.  When I started out I found a lot of the content that Shanan Hussin put out to be very useful and informative.  She's got lots of podcasts and has a Fast to Heal website.

There's nothing stopping you from eating 3 regular meals during IF, but you'll probably find that once you get into it you'll only have 2 meals and maybe a snack, also it comes down to what you eat as well.  I would say that the benefit of IF over eating 3 regular meals a day at say 8am, 1pm and 7pm is that your gut is getting more of a rest.  When you're in a fasting period many beneficial things happen, as soon as you break that fast then they stop.  I would argue that IF is better than 3 meals spaced out during the day if you're diabetic because when your body is fasting your blood sugar and insulin levels start to decline, causing your body to start converting glycogen into glucose to use as energy.  For most of my life I always believed that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day for you"  After 3 months on IF I soon realised that to be a load of bollox.  I ended up with so much more energy on IF and various other health benefits.

I spoke to a retired doctor a couple of years ago about IF and he was very in favour of IF.  However, it's not something that many health professionals will recognise as solutions, but he has seen people with diabetes and IBS benefit from IF.  He also told me about a study that was carried out in the USA that produced a document saying that IF was dangerous and had many bad side effects.  It turned out that this study was conducted by a major pharmaceutical company who produces drugs for people with diabetes and illnesses!!

At first I thought IF was just about weight loss and didn't realise all of the other benefits that come with it. 
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Good God man, you must absolutely reek. :D
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I have type 2 diabetes - got it about 12 years ago when i mid 30's.

Never really been overweight, my diet has always left a lot to be desired but it is what it is.  It runs in my family on my dads side, i feel for my kids!!

After about 2 years of finding out i had it, i went on the 800 cal diet for 3 months, shakes for breakfast and lunch and soup/plain foods for tea.

I lost a couple of stone, to the point my wife said i looked scrawny.  But it never reversed my diabetes.

I'm at a place now where my HBA1C is around 65-70 (still too high), my cholesteral is rising to the point i'm about to be put on statins, i take a cocktail of drugs every morning and evening along with insulin and i've got an opthalmic appointment at the hospital to check some damage i have in my right eye, which was highlighted from my annual diabetic screening (further complicated that i have very poor vision out of my left eye).

I guess what i'm saying is, give the 800 cal diet a go and reverse it if you can because eventually it catches up with you.

Re: Type 2 diabetes
That fat around your organs, in the stomach, abdominal areas is called visceral fat. Your weight is secondary, you could look skinny  but still carry visceral fat to impede the functioning of your liver, pancreas.

Been through all this with family, examine those areas, get that area flat, it'll be the last part of your body to shed the excess fat, you'll lose in other areas noticeably first.


Now this is your correct weight, and your morning sugars will drop into single digits, your insulin sensitivity will improve tremendously, your blood pressure gets into normal range (assuming you don't have any other blood pressure issues).

She eats two meals of large servings of veggies, one meal of whey / eggs / chicken / fish. Vitamin, mineral supplements. Totally removed the need for medication nor long acting insulin, corrects with very little short acting insulin as necessary. The bigger risk now is going hypo / low blood sugar due to the high insulin sensitivity after shedding the fat there. In the evenings 1 unit of say novorapid tends to bring the glucose level (mmol/L) down by 3 - 3.5.

One carb / sugar 'cheat' day per week.

For type 2, sugar and blood pressure comes down to visceral fat. You ate your way to this disease.

 Wish we knew this 20 years ago. Years of substandard medical care taking the premium money and treating the symptoms instead of the problem. I should have been more attentive, you look at someone who visually looks skinny / healthy and think it's ok but nah. Every g of fat (other than the minimum necessary for healthy function) is a killer in those areas. :butt

Re: Type 2 diabetes
;D
Only when I fart


or breathe
Re: Type 2 diabetes
This is all backwards. Limiting calories is the most important factor, intermittent fasting only works because it's harder to eat excessive calories each day if you're only eating within a small window, that's it.

Intermittent fasting makes sense if it fits your lifestyle, much like keto, but it won't make you lose weight faster than someone eating the same calories spread out over the day. It's all about choosing an approach that works for you, because losing any significant amount of weight is a marathon, not a sprint.

The key to restricting calories is to not go nuts with it. 800 calories per day will cause your body to respond like you're starving, burning way fewer calories every day as a result, making you feel like shit and impacting your health. I'd recommend using a BMR calculator to get an estimate of how many calories you need every day to function, then eat a little bit more than that each day and see how that goes. I'd also personally never go below 1500 calories a day for any reason.

800 calories per day isn't a diet it's an eating disorder.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Yeah be in caloric deficit daily in a sustainable manner to lose excess fat. If you could,give up regular high carbs due to the load / stress / effort of the insulin response needed to process it even if you're healthy and in daily deficit.
You see the details of these things when monitoring blood sugar constantly with the tech available these days, Freestyle Libre etc.

Edit: to be precise the Libre measures interstitial fluid, there's a few minutes lag to the blood sugar value.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Well said. Every fad diet or version of intermittent fasting is built on the same thing - eating less calories than your body needs. It's literally the only way to lose weight.

Work out how much your body needs to maintain its current weight and eat 500 calories less than that. When you stop losing weight on that amount, either up the cardio or drop the calories by another 250-500.

I bulk and cut and I can lose weight on 3,000 calories when I'm at my heaviest (95kg last time). I will then eat that much to start putting weight on when I'm at my lightest (75kg last time). I've never gone below 1,800 calories and even that was just for a final push at the end for a week.

Re: Type 2 diabetes
Totally agree that you have to choose a lifestyle that suits you.  I would say that IF isn't a diet, it certainly hasn't been for me, and it's something that you can sustain even when you've achieved your weight goal.  Whereas a diet is very hard to maintain, especially if you're having to count calories.

I wouldn't really say it's backwards because IF provides you with so many more benefits over just a calorie controlled diet.  Yes if you reduce your calorie intake to a certain level you'll lose weight, just as you would with IF if you consumed similar calories, but with what happens with your body in a fasted state, then that would mean that you'll more than likely see better results.  I would say that if you were following IF then you could eat slightly more calories than you would on a calorie controlled diet and still lose the same or more weight.

You could have 3 meals a day and eat between 7am and 7pm, then you may have a snack of a drink with calories in before you go to bed at say 10pm.  This means that your body will only be in a fasted state for around 9 hours a day, which isn't really enough for any of the fasting benefits to kick in and work, also it won't really help with anyone who is diabetic.  If you ate a similar amount of calories with IF and your body had a fasted state for 16-18 hours then you'll reap many more benefits and see better results.

Once your body has been fasting for 12+ hours it'll burn through your glycogen stores and your body then needs to find another source for fuel.  Your body will then turn to it's fat stores for energy which is why you'd see quicker/more benefits with IF.

An analogy that someone told me was that IF empties your glycogen stores (A fridge), once that is empty it will go to the fat (The freezer).  However, if you're eating time window is 15 hours a day then you'll constantly refilling the fridge and have no reason to go to the freezer (fat) for food. 
Re: Type 2 diabetes
You don't restrict to 800 calories every day though - you do it once, twice, maybe three times a week, and the other days you eat normally. Because I agree that eating 800 calories a day every day will slow down your metabolism, which is why the diets like my sister has followed never last. As soon as she upped her intake again the weight started climbing. IF is supposed to prevent the issue.

I've tried many things and nothing's worked for me. I used to eat about 1400-1500 calories a day, and at times would swim at least 5 km a week and do a fair amount of walking, cycling and exercising, and still I couldn't lose weight. Now I have an autoimmune disease and doctors keep on telling me I need to lose weight because it will reduce pain. I'd like nothing more but nothing works. They tell me to eat less and exercise more, without ever asking me what my routines are, but it's really not that easy. Going from a BMI of about 22 to obese has been difficult enough, but the criticism, assumptions and judgement make it that much more frustrating.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Here's a good summary of the effects of intermittent fasting with a ton of links to various studies, although I haven't dug into the studies because I don't really care enough to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1sfiDIPzHU

The summary is that it's a totally valid methodology and for a lot of people it suits their lifestyle well, but it's not any better than just restricting calories. If you really hate counting calories then it can be a lot easier to lose weight via IF/keto without the counting, but personally I find the counting to be a really useful learning experience, and since weight loss is generally a slow process you quickly get to a point where you know enough about the foods you're eating to make tracking pretty painless.

Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 05:26:03 pm
You don't restrict to 800 calories every day though - you do it once, twice, maybe three times a week, and the other days you eat normally. Because I agree that eating 800 calories a day every day will slow down your metabolism, which is why the diets like my sister has followed never last. As soon as she upped her intake again the weight started climbing. IF is supposed to prevent the issue.

I've tried many things and nothing's worked for me. I used to eat about 1400-1500 calories a day, and at times would swim at least 5 km a week and do a fair amount of walking, cycling and exercising, and still I couldn't lose weight. Now I have an autoimmune disease and doctors keep on telling me I need to lose weight because it will reduce pain. I'd like nothing more but nothing works. They tell me to eat less and exercise more, without ever asking me what my routines are, but it's really not that easy. Going from a BMI of about 22 to obese has been difficult enough, but the criticism, assumptions and judgement make it that much more frustrating.

You're getting the worst of everything with that approach though. Severe eating restrictions every other day means your body never adapts to those restricted days and you feel hungry constantly, and there's also a risk that sudden drops in calorie intake will cause your body to metabolise muscle just as much as fat, which causes the calories you burn each day to slowly decrease.

I can't speak to your own circumstances but I'd highly recommend spending some time being incredibly aggressive about counting your calories, because eating 1400 calories per day and not losing weight almost always means that more calories are sneaking in each day than you realise.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:53 pm
Well said. Every fad diet or version of intermittent fasting is built on the same thing - eating less calories than your body needs. It's literally the only way to lose weight.

Work out how much your body needs to maintain its current weight and eat 500 calories less than that. When you stop losing weight on that amount, either up the cardio or drop the calories by another 250-500.

I bulk and cut and I can lose weight on 3,000 calories when I'm at my heaviest (95kg last time). I will then eat that much to start putting weight on when I'm at my lightest (75kg last time). I've never gone below 1,800 calories and even that was just for a final push at the end for a week.



Pretty much my approach too. I eat around 1800 calories per day when dieting as I've always failed at the bulking part, though I prefer weightlifting over cardio as I find cardio a bit boring (I'm assuming you're doing both on a cut if you bulk in between anyway).
