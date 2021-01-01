« previous next »
Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes
I've been mostly ignoring my type 2 for over a decade now.
This month I've done quite a bit of jogging (can't really call it running)  and with it lost a bit of weight.
The news today is peppered with the 800cals a day to shed a lot of weight.

Has anyone been on this, any success stories?

It sounds like it works because the fat is lost from around the organs.
I suspect any diet that gets us down to a good weight is effective as long as we stay there. 800 cals every other day might take twice as long but sounds reasonable (as long as no pig out on alternate days!)

Listening to the story on the radio as I drove back from Greggs was 'interesting'.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
It's all about lifestyle choices.

If you have sedentary job, it's really important that you eat healthy and exercise regulalrly.

Generally, type 2 diabetes, is a lifestyle ailment.

Exercise every other day, will help reduce your bodies resistance to insulin.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
800 cals a day?? That's crash diet territory surely?

There are more knowledgeable people on this than me, but I've worked with PTs who know this stuff and it's pretty simple stuff. Exercise more and have about 1500-1800 calories a day.

I was losing about a pound a week. Doesn't sound much, but over a year it's almost 4 stone. Weight loss is a combination of discipline, determination and patience.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I was diagnosed with type 2 in my 30s.  my HBA1C was over 100. 
I lost about 6 stone and Im was no loner diabetic according to my GP.  hba1c was 33
However as I get older the weight is creeping back on
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Don't have diabetes myself but a sugar sensitivity and man it's in fucking EVERYTHING!!!!

How are you supposed to avoid it if diabetic
Re: Type 2 diabetes
800 cals a day is obscene.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I also doubt it's that sustainable and would likely lead to breaking the diet due to hunger or just being fucking miserable.

Any calorie deficit will lead to weightloss. Try tracking your food for a few week, as accurately as you can (use an app like myfitnesspal) and see if you're eating or drinking pointless calories you can easily give up. Then look at portion sizes.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Id add a lot of cals are consumed out of habbit/boredom. Replace snacking with something else.
Often after certain meals you will fancy chocolate or biscuits. If you brush your teeth it will fight the craving
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Seems to be a soup and shake diet for three months to get you down loads .
I imagine a lot of type 2s weigh a lot so really need to shed loads. I'm 12 st but my ethnicity doesn't help.
Ive probably eating about 800 so far today. That's a couple of bags of crisps a Weetabix and a Greggs tuna roll. Add in semi skimmed milk from coffee probably nearer a thousand. Though it's rare I don't have skimmed. I could fairly easily cut the crisps and do one more roll for the rest of the day, so 1200 to 1500 is probably not ridiculously hard . I know that's double the 800, but six months of that seems paletable.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I used to have +sugar and milk in my brews.  I stopped both and prefer it now

I never eat white bread either, always brown.

Fibre is really good for keeping the blood sugar regulated
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Generally, these fad diets are all a sack of shit.  There's no subsitute for hard work, dtermination, and healthy lifestyle changes.

People have made fortunes writing about this stuff.  All you need is a book with about 2 sentences in it  ;)

There are no quick fixes.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
The number one thing that got me to the weight where I wanted was increasing fiber substantially in all meals. It helped increase the "full" feeling that sugar did the opposite to.

Staying away from the prepackaged food aisles in the supermarket and loading the trolley with wholegrains, veg and meats is the best way to set yourself up for the week.

Crash diets may work short term but building long term sustainable eating habits is better.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Many wont like this but I often have garlic sprout butties.  Honestly really nice and a great fibre boost  :lickin

Re: Type 2 diabetes
A 800 Calorie a day diet isn't sustainable and probably not healthy for a prolonged period of time.

Read up on Intermittent Fasting (IF), it's not a diet, it's a lifestyle choice.  I lost a lot of weight on it and didn't have to count the calories going into my mouth.  Obviously you have to watch what you eat if your current diet is laden with crap, but again that's a lifestyle change and not a diet.

There's been a lot of research with IF and Type 2 diabetes and for many people they've managed to reverse their diabetes.

I still follow IF for about 95% of the time after 3 years and it's just normal for me now.  I don't know how people do diets, for the majority of people there's only so long you can follow a diet for before falling off the wagon!

So much info online about IF and it's worth spending an hour looking into it.  Since I've adopted an IF lifestyle I've felt so much more healthy, it's not just about weight loss.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting + regular walks goes a long way. Increase your protein intake as well.

And stick to it for the long haul, you won't see immediate results
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Agreed .   I think the surprise is that type 2 can essentially be reversed.  IF you are prepared to put in the work.
I guess the soup and shake (800 cal) diet is hitting the headlines as that's the study that's been done. It's 3 months of really hard work , presumably to undo years of bad diet. Then hard work staying on a healthy diet.   
The radio bits I've heard haven't said if the super fast weight loss helps with T2.  I suspect it's just the loss of fat around the organs, regardless of how it's achieved. And those that have the willpower to do that for three months also have the lasting power to maintain their new weight.  I imagine quite a few can't.
I'm trying to get an answer as to whether vaping instead of snacking might be better for me.
I need to find the will power to change my lifestyle. All the advice is common sense, actually doing it something else....

Please note the 800cals thing seems to be done in careful consultation with a GP. I guess it's not for everyone.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
Which flavour of IF are you finding works for you? I reckon the midday to 8pm version is the one I stand most chance of making work.  Most dieticians I've spoken to seem to think diabetics should eat three regular meals. I think the reasoning is that if I eat 'more' during a window, my body won't cope with it.
Re: Type 2 diabetes
I think intermittent fasting is a good option. When I tried it the limit was 500 calories a day for women and 600 for men, but the latest I've seen say 800 calories a day for everyone. It didn't work for me unfortunately, but nothing has so far. I put on a lot of weight during cancer treatment and I simply haven't been able to lose most of it no matter what I've tried. But most people get good results with IF and I'd start with that. Restricting calories every day is probably counter-productive. My sister has gone on diets so many times, restricting intake to 600 calories a day for weeks. It's just not healthy, and it clearly doesn't work long term.
