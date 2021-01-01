Generally, these fad diets are all a sack of shit. There's no subsitute for hard work, dtermination, and healthy lifestyle changes.



People have made fortunes writing about this stuff. All you need is a book with about 2 sentences in it



There are no quick fixes.



Agreed . I think the surprise is that type 2 can essentially be reversed. IF you are prepared to put in the work.I guess the soup and shake (800 cal) diet is hitting the headlines as that's the study that's been done. It's 3 months of really hard work , presumably to undo years of bad diet. Then hard work staying on a healthy diet.The radio bits I've heard haven't said if the super fast weight loss helps with T2. I suspect it's just the loss of fat around the organs, regardless of how it's achieved. And those that have the willpower to do that for three months also have the lasting power to maintain their new weight. I imagine quite a few can't.I'm trying to get an answer as to whether vaping instead of snacking might be better for me.I need to find the will power to change my lifestyle. All the advice is common sense, actually doing it something else....Please note the 800cals thing seems to be done in careful consultation with a GP. I guess it's not for everyone.