I've been mostly ignoring my type 2 for over a decade now.

This month I've done quite a bit of jogging (can't really call it running) and with it lost a bit of weight.

The news today is peppered with the 800cals a day to shed a lot of weight.



Has anyone been on this, any success stories?



It sounds like it works because the fat is lost from around the organs.

I suspect any diet that gets us down to a good weight is effective as long as we stay there. 800 cals every other day might take twice as long but sounds reasonable (as long as no pig out on alternate days!)



Listening to the story on the radio as I drove back from Greggs was 'interesting'.