





That's just insane. De Bruyne or Modric levels of game control right there.His performance was characteristic of our whole team this season - when we are on it, we run games, we smell blood and can destroy teams through turnovers, counter attacks, pressing, and pinning them back in their own half until they crack. We did it consistently in 2019/20 and in 2021/22. However, in 2020/21 and so far this season, a mixture of fatigue, injuries, a drop in focus, new players bedding in, an ageing midfield, and some very uncharacteristic errors have seen us put in some very average performances (and get the results we unfortunately deserved).That moment in the 92nd minute where we had 4 players hunting for the ball, regaining possession and re-starting an attack was why Jurgen reacted the way he did on the bench. THAT is the template and the standards he set when he arrived, and which we have been so good at so often. We sense a weakened player or an opportunity, converge on the player, get the ball, and off we go again, repeat for 90 minutes, and then be clinical when we get chances. We did it against Bournemouth, Utd, and Leeds, and we also did it against City at home - even though the scoreline didn't reflect just how much we squeezed the life out of them. Unfortunately it's the consistency we've lacked, plus we've had an ever-changing starting 11, horrendous luck with injuries (again), and a collective drop off in energy (and possibly morale) after last season's efforts.However, we still need major surgery this summer, and last night does not change that. We need lots of ins and outs, and the players we're keeping need to find some consistency and rediscover that 100% focus and attitude that we know they can bring to every game - especially when the chips are down.Regardless of whether we get top 4, the next 8 games are all about confidence, form, and momentum for next season. Diaz is back, and Jota's goals (and his song being sung loud and proud) will give him a massive boost. Gakpo is settling in nicely and will only get better with a pre-season alongside Darwin, Mo, Diaz and Jota. We'll have at least 3 midfielders moving on, and hopefully at least 2 joining. Curtis showed he's still our level (and just needs to do it more often), and perhaps Fabinho might rediscover his consistency next season after what's been a disappointing campaign for him by his usual standards. Trent has again shown his talent and versatility and keeps answering his critics, Mo is quietly building another 30-goal season (and approaching Fowler and Gerrard's totals), and youngsters like Bajetic, Elliot and Carvalho will only get better.We might not win 8 and draw 2 of our last 10 and finish 3rd as we did in 202/21, but a draw and a win is something to build on before Forest, and a nice run of games with no other cup distractions. We have 8 cup finals, and just need to give it 100%, see where we are in May, and then we go again next season. It was doom and gloom this time 2 years ago, and then we almost won everything. Football's a funny game and stranger things could happen.