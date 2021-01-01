« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89  (Read 10374 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,333
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 am »
Is it fair comment to say this season we're a very different team when we get pressed effectively vs when we don't get pressed?
There's obviously a microcosm of this difference within the Arsenal game but feels like its a theme of the season 
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:55:05 am
Is it fair comment to say this season we're a very different team when we get pressed effectively vs when we don't get pressed?
There's obviously a microcosm of this difference within the Arsenal game but feels like its a theme of the season 

We've been really poor on the back-foot in general, whether through being pressed or countered. Having Trent inverted does feel like it should help with that as we have a player in the middle with some athleticism then, instead of leaving huge gaps, while Konate can mop up that right back area all day.

It seems like we're playing to mitigate weaknesses right now and also taking opponents by surprise with it, so the current approach might only be temporary, but in theory it should help us to handle a lot of situations if the team can get their positioning and timing right.
Logged

Offline eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 am »
The game just made me sad, to be honest. It was the Liverpool of old, and showed that we still have it in us on our day.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 am »
Who knows maybe it's clicking again.

Great to see Jota back scoring and Diaz back. Also Jones having such an effect on another game
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:20:59 am
We've been really poor on the back-foot in general, whether through being pressed or countered. Having Trent inverted does feel like it should help with that as we have a player in the middle with some athleticism then, instead of leaving huge gaps, while Konate can mop up that right back area all day.

It seems like we're playing to mitigate weaknesses right now and also taking opponents by surprise with it, so the current approach might only be temporary, but in theory it should help us to handle a lot of situations if the team can get their positioning and timing right.

The last couple of games it has felt more like we have a system for the players we have rather than a system and hoping the players can do it. We'll see if it lasts I guess but it's the first time I've felt like we're trying to adapt to our circumstances.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:46:41 am
The last couple of games it has felt more like we have a system for the players we have rather than a system and hoping the players can do it. We'll see if it lasts I guess but it's the first time I've felt like we're trying to adapt to our circumstances.

Yeah pretty much, until now it felt like we were just banging our heads against a wall every game.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 am »
We were very good and Leeds were very poor. Not sure if it means much when projecting how the last 8 games will go.

What I thought has been interesting in the last 2 games is that we have tweaked the system so that it facilitates our better players. Too often this season that has not been the case. So there is no doubt, Trent is our most talented player and that system was about getting the best out of him, so he could help facilitate getting the best out of the front 3. Everyone else were playing the role as piano carrier
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:43:32 am
Who knows maybe it's clicking again.

Great to see Jota back scoring and Diaz back. Also Jones having such an effect on another game

Just so frustrating when we are capable of football of such high calibre. I know Leeds are shite now but that was pretty much what we did to the mancs - just for more of the game.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,564
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 am »
One game isn't fooling anyone, just like the United result didn't fool anyone. It's great too see us play like that but the fact remains we are not capable of doing it on a consistent basis with the personal we have at present. We are desperate for at least 2 midfield engines to replace Hendo and Fab next season and a right back. These are bare minimum signings 
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: Vortigen on Yesterday at 01:53:15 am
What formation did we play today?  Who played right back?  Trent spent most of his time in midfield and so did the other usual midfielders.  Im really confused but it worked great.

Think it's what they call a box midfield. TAA, especially when we have the ball moves forward and central to make 2 (Fabinho and TAA) behind another 2 (Henderson and Jones). Then Konate drifts right to make a back 3.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 am »
Leeds lost their previous game against Palace 1-5. We shouldn't get too carried away with this result because we're not playing Leeds every week.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,394
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:44:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:49 am
I think even winning the remaining fixtures doesnt get us fourth.
It would. We would have 71 points and since it would mean we won 9 in a row, with those above us dropping points, so our GD would also be better. This means 4th would need 72 points. The Saudis can get 80 at max; lose or draw to Spuds and it becomes 77 or 78 and I can see them dropping that many points. The next best possible max is Brighton with 76 but they would need to win their last 9. Spurs can only get 74 if they win their last 7. If we win all ours, it means they lost an Anfield, dropping them to 71 at the most.

The Saudis are the only team that will get 72 points outside the top 3. However, it is incredibly hard to see us winning 9 in a row; we've just managed 1 in a row against opposition with a defence as effective as wet tissue paper.

That said, I really enjoyed last night's match. It was heartwarming to see us play like that away from home.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:55 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,233
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:43:32 am
Who knows maybe it's clicking again.

Great to see Jota back scoring and Diaz back. Also Jones having such an effect on another game

I suspected watching it that Leeds were just that bad, like Bournemouth at home. Klopp said though they've trained really well all week after Arsenal and they took that 2nd half Arsenal performance forward.

I did expect us to beat Leeds and Forest comfortably but if we do it sets us up. We'd then have to win the next few and see where we are.

We could have done with Leeds and Forest after the internationals to get our eye back in rather than the 3 we had. That's cost us dropping those 7 points and then Bournemouth before it. We should have kicked on from United but felt sorry for ourselves after Bournemouth.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:12:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,771
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:39:46 am
Leeds lost their previous game against Palace 1-5. We shouldn't get too carried away with this result because we're not playing Leeds every week.

I think we should get carried away.

www.New-Rules-mean-Liverpool-will-play-Leeds-every-week-for-rest-of-season-Guardian.co.uk
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:16:25 pm »
They played very cautiously no doubt still licking their wounds from the Palace game. I was surprised to see them sit so deep as they usually play with a lot of energy and freedom. It worked until we scored and then they didn't do one thing or the other and got punished.

Looked like a training game for us most of the time, there's still only us and city who can elevate our performance to several levels above the opposition to the point of humiliation. 
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:29:06 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:44:07 am
It would. We would have 71 points and since it would mean we won 9 in a row, with those above us dropping points, so our GD would also be better. This means 4th would need 72 points. The Saudis can get 80 at max; lose or draw to Spuds and it becomes 77 or 78 and I can see them dropping that many points. The next best possible max is Brighton with 76 but they would need to win their last 9. Spurs can only get 74 if they win their last 7. If we win all ours, it means they lost an Anfield, dropping them to 71 at the most.

I can actually see us getting 71 points as completely bizarre as that feels to say, and if we're ever in a position where it is in our hands I think we'd manage it. The problem is I'm not sure Newcastle will drop enough, their harder fixtures are at home. I could certainly see a few draws in there but I think they'd still have enough to get to 72.

The only thing I'd add to that though is I don't think Howe would cope with the pressure well at all if we were breathing down their necks.

I dunno, it's extremely unlikely still I'd say but since the second half against arsenal it's felt like we at least look like a Jurgen team again, and with that comes that bit of belief.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:44:38 pm »
Another passionate vlog by Chloe.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8F41dtZ134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8F41dtZ134</a>
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm »
4th is extremely unlikely but why not aim for 8 more wins and see how we do. If we won 6 or 7 and fell short we'd still go into the summer on a high and raring to go again in August, and for me that's the main thing, finishing well and having some momentum and optimism to take into next season.

If we did win all 8 I'd take 71 pts to be enough, simply because I don't think Newcastle (they're the only realistic concern) would handle the run in if they were under pressure. Yes, their tougher games on paper at at home (Spurs, Arsenal, Brighton) but their home record isn't unbelievable, they've only won 8 from 14 and they do like a draw. I also think Everton and Chelsea away are the kind of games that can be tougher than they look on paper near the end of a season.

Just aim to win every game. At best we get 4th, realistically we win most and feel better about ourselves. At worst, well, we finish as we started and carried on, we've already experienced that.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 01:51:24 pm »
I dont expect us to get 4th but a nice run of wins would heal some of the mental scars from this season and set us up nicely to begin next season.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 01:59:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:44:38 pm
Another passionate vlog by Chloe.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8F41dtZ134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8F41dtZ134</a>

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,233
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:29:06 pm
I can actually see us getting 71 points as completely bizarre as that feels to say, and if we're ever in a position where it is in our hands I think we'd manage it. The problem is I'm not sure Newcastle will drop enough, their harder fixtures are at home. I could certainly see a few draws in there but I think they'd still have enough to get to 72.

The only thing I'd add to that though is I don't think Howe would cope with the pressure well at all if we were breathing down their necks.

I dunno, it's extremely unlikely still I'd say but since the second half against arsenal it's felt like we at least look like a Jurgen team again, and with that comes that bit of belief.

It's funny as 2-0 down against Arsenal we looked absolutely done as a football team and Chelsea should have turned us over that midweek. Hopefully Xakha and that lino have woke the team up again, at least to tge point of a top 6 finish.

4th relies on Newcastle doing a bit of a Leicester and no more slip ups.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm »
My God, Jota was absolutely appalling the first 30 minutes, one of the worst individual performances I've seen from a red (someone should put a touch compilation together for comedy purposes from that 30) and then he goes and grabs 2 cracking goals and an assist, made up for him, really hope he hits the groove again now.

Trent played an outstanding game, he was instrumental in helping us dominatehe with that support to Fabinho, also well done to the tactical implementation of Henderson and Konate from the right hand side to allow Trent to go infield.

Really pleased with Curtis Jones, you can see the difference the match fitness has added to him, he looks a yard quicker and is pressing the ball sharply when out of possession. So vital now he finally gets to go an injury free run.

Lastly, what a fucking bench that is to bring on in the last quarter of the game, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez, Thiago, Milner. In a season of so many negatives, the last 135 minutes of football has definitely given hope & belief that with the right transfer window we could be up there challenging again next year.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:59:22 am


That's just insane. De Bruyne or Modric levels of game control right there.

His performance was characteristic of our whole team this season - when we are on it, we run games, we smell blood and can destroy teams through turnovers, counter attacks, pressing, and pinning them back in their own half until they crack. We did it consistently in 2019/20 and in 2021/22. However, in 2020/21 and so far this season, a mixture of fatigue, injuries, a drop in focus, new players bedding in, an ageing midfield, and some very uncharacteristic errors have seen us put in some very average performances (and get the results we unfortunately deserved).

That moment in the 92nd minute where we had 4 players hunting for the ball, regaining possession and re-starting an attack was why Jurgen reacted the way he did on the bench. THAT is the template and the standards he set when he arrived, and which we have been so good at so often. We sense a weakened player or an opportunity, converge on the player, get the ball, and off we go again, repeat for 90 minutes, and then be clinical when we get chances. We did it against Bournemouth, Utd, and Leeds, and we also did it against City at home - even though the scoreline didn't reflect just how much we squeezed the life out of them. Unfortunately it's the consistency we've lacked, plus we've had an ever-changing starting 11, horrendous luck with injuries (again), and a collective drop off in energy (and possibly morale) after last season's efforts.

However, we still need major surgery this summer, and last night does not change that. We need lots of ins and outs, and the players we're keeping need to find some consistency and rediscover that 100% focus and attitude that we know they can bring to every game - especially when the chips are down.

Regardless of whether we get top 4, the next 8 games are all about confidence, form, and momentum for next season. Diaz is back, and Jota's goals (and his song being sung loud and proud) will give him a massive boost. Gakpo is settling in nicely and will only get better with a pre-season alongside Darwin, Mo, Diaz and Jota. We'll have at least 3 midfielders moving on, and hopefully at least 2 joining. Curtis showed he's still our level (and just needs to do it more often), and perhaps Fabinho might rediscover his consistency next season after what's been a disappointing campaign for him by his usual standards. Trent has again shown his talent and versatility and keeps answering his critics, Mo is quietly building another 30-goal season (and approaching Fowler and Gerrard's totals), and youngsters like Bajetic, Elliot and Carvalho will only get better.

We might not win 8 and draw 2 of our last 10 and finish 3rd as we did in 202/21, but a draw and a win is something to build on before Forest, and a nice run of games with no other cup distractions. We have 8 cup finals, and just need to give it 100%, see where we are in May, and then we go again next season. It was doom and gloom this time 2 years ago,  and then we almost won everything. Football's a funny game and stranger things could happen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:10:02 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on April 17, 2023, 10:43:08 pm
If we win our remaining 8 games, we will have 71, means Newcastle need 16 for 72.
They have Chelsea, Arsenal away, Everton and Leeds fighting for their lives away and Spurs at home.
Wont be easy, but can be done.

Lets win against Forest and then suddenly 6 points behind before Newcastle play Spurs.

I'd be just as concerned about Brighton. They are playing really good attractive football. Yes, they don't have experience in this kind of fight, but I really feel they are the smokie to finish top 4 instead of the Barcodes.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 05:20:55 pm »
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm
I'd be just as concerned about Brighton. They are playing really good attractive football. Yes, they don't have experience in this kind of fight, but I really feel they are the smokie to finish top 4 instead of the Barcodes.

Brighton are my bet for 4th too.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 06:05:26 pm »
In watching it back it really reminds me of the ManU game in that we were mediocre for the first half but Leeds were even worse and gifted us 2 goals and then the 2nd half we just rolled. Forest at home next who are an even worse team than Leeds. Is this just an aberration or are we finally going to see some consistency?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,279
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm »
Europa League is far from ideal but I'd be alright with it. After all, it's the only one Klopp hasn'y won and it's automatic entry into the CL. Just seriously hope we can avoid the Conference League, a competition which probably has less merit than the League Cup.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm »
I don't see us getting top 4. We've dropped too many points and we will drop further points IMO. I don't like the West Ham away game coming up and I think Spurs will hold us to a draw. Maybe Southampton on the final day if they need a win to be safe.

I'm glad that there are positives emerging now in an attacking sense. We all know we need 2 midfielders signed in the summer.

Defensively, our concentration is still very poor at times. Konate's error is an example of that. It doesn't happen last season or the seasons before that, we were just so focused at the back.

We need to improve personnel and mentality/coaching going into next season where the aim should be a comfortable top 4 finish.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm »
Were coming good at just the right time

or we can only thrash teams or stumble to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to absolute dross
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • Sound
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 07:37:10 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm
My God, Jota was absolutely appalling the first 30 minutes, one of the worst individual performances I've seen from a red (someone should put a touch compilation together for comedy purposes from that 30) and then he goes and grabs 2 cracking goals and an assist, made up for him, really hope he hits the groove again now.

Trent played an outstanding game, he was instrumental in helping us dominatehe with that support to Fabinho, also well done to the tactical implementation of Henderson and Konate from the right hand side to allow Trent to go infield.

Really pleased with Curtis Jones, you can see the difference the match fitness has added to him, he looks a yard quicker and is pressing the ball sharply when out of possession. So vital now he finally gets to go an injury free run.

Lastly, what a fucking bench that is to bring on in the last quarter of the game, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez, Thiago, Milner. In a season of so many negatives, the last 135 minutes of football has definitely given hope & belief that with the right transfer window we could be up there challenging again next year.

Yeah he was hilariously bad that first 30, but went on to improve massively so fair fucks to him, 2 great finishes
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:31:41 am
One game isn't fooling anyone, just like the United result didn't fool anyone. It's great too see us play like that but the fact remains we are not capable of doing it on a consistent basis with the personal we have at present. We are desperate for at least 2 midfield engines to replace Hendo and Fab next season and a right back. These are bare minimum signings

Isnt everyone agreed about that and have been for some time?
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm
Isnt everyone agreed about that and have been for some time?

How often had we had the squad all available consistently?
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
I don't see us getting top 4. We've dropped too many points and we will drop further points IMO. I don't like the West Ham away game coming up and I think Spurs will hold us to a draw. Maybe Southampton on the final day if they need a win to be safe.

I'm glad that there are positives emerging now in an attacking sense. We all know we need 2 midfielders signed in the summer.

Defensively, our concentration is still very poor at times. Konate's error is an example of that. It doesn't happen last season or the seasons before that, we were just so focused at the back.

We need to improve personnel and mentality/coaching going into next season where the aim should be a comfortable top 4 finish.

I actually see us winning out. We have too much fire power now.are playing with confidence. If we finish on 71 points, then Newcastle will likely need 72, as we will overtake their GD.
Newcastle have really tough games.they are playing Spurs, Arsenal, Brighton and then teams fighting for their lives.
For the first time in a while I fancy us for 4th.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #433 on: Today at 12:30:57 am »
I watched the first 30 minutes again and focused on Jota as a lot of people said he was awful in that period of the game. I expected him to be losing the ball and misplacing passes.

However he only had two poor passes which probably was similar to most of the other players. A lot of the time he was closely marked and I didnt see that much wrong with anything he did.

Im mystified as to why quite a few posters said that he had a poor first 30 minutes.watching him closely again, I just didnt see much wrong with what he did.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 