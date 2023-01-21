« previous next »
Really wish we nicked the winner against Arsenal as it would have us in even better position.

Let's continue this and beat Forest this weekend.  Win a few on the bounce, and we can inch closer and closer.  Might be a bridge too far but who knows.

With Thiago and Diaz back and Jota scoring again...
With everyone fit next season, whats our front 3?

Diaz Nunez Salah

In front of

Barella Caicedo Bajcetic
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?

Ox and Naby wouldn't have got a single minute had we not had the injuries we've had,it's not like they were going to give us anything,OX was embarrassing the few times he did get minutes,too scared to get injured so just stood around like a spare prick at a wedding.
Ox and Naby wouldn't have got a single minute had we not had the injuries we've had,it's not like they were going to give us anything,OX was embarrassing the few times he did get minutes,too scared to get injured so just stood around like a spare prick at a wedding.

Embarrassing

Scared

Spare prick at a wedding
Just absurd, what a player.
What formation did we play today?  Who played right back?  Trent spent most of his time in midfield and so did the other usual midfielders.  Im really confused but it worked great.
Stuart Robson called Bellingham's performance a few months ago against lowly Augsburg as the best midfield performance across Europe all season, but when TAA does it against lowly Leeds it doesn't count for nought according to some pundits. 

What formation did we play today?  Who played right back?  Trent spent most of his time in midfield and so did the other usual midfielders.  Im really confused but it worked great.

Mind games, dude... name him at right-back, play him in midfield. I have no idea either, but the last 135 minutes of football suggest it could work!
I'm convinced Leeds, held back from launching it into the vacated right back area as soon as they realized Konate had it covered. Happened twice (I think) in that opening 20 odd minutes when someone looked up ready to ping it long but passed to a teammate instead when they saw the big lad.
Game was a 2am kick off where I am so just woke up to see the score and watch the highlights, lovely stuff all round.. but can anyone tell me why they spent so long titting around with VAR lines for Darwin's goal?! Stevie Wonder could see he was onside ffs
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
I feel even 69 for us could be enough.
Usually more than enough for me
What formation did we play today?  Who played right back?  Trent spent most of his time in midfield and so did the other usual midfielders.  Im really confused but it worked great.

We are playing with one more midfielder while Ibou is playing 2 positions.
What formation did we play today?  Who played right back?  Trent spent most of his time in midfield and so did the other usual midfielders.  Im really confused but it worked great.

3-2-5
Do we want Spurs to win or a draw on Sunday?

Spurs win is best result in my opinion. It would be a massive blow to Newcastle to lose two on the spin, and Spurs are shite and will continue to drop points, so don't think they'll be a problem for us if we keep winning.

A draw is fine though.

For all that some posters are talking about us having to pass four teams, all of them are irrelevant aside from Newcastle. We're only going to get top 4 if we win all our games (which, to be fair, is the part that's hardest to see happening), which would definitely see us pass the others. Can see Newcastle dropping the points required too, but as I say, the problem is us finding our way to nine wins in a row after a season of inconsistent shite.
Ox and Naby wouldn't have got a single minute had we not had the injuries we've had,it's not like they were going to give us anything,OX was embarrassing the few times he did get minutes,too scared to get injured so just stood around like a spare prick at a wedding.

And they got minutes last season when everyone was fit because?
Leeds in October vs. Leeds now.

Big difference between playing with nothing to lose, and playing under pressure.

Smash a few past Forest and erase the goal difference with Newcastle, and let's see how they deal with pressure.

Cody and Diogoal are pivotal. Although Cody talks funny.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:17:47 am
Leeds in October vs. Leeds now.

Big difference between playing with nothing to lose, and playing under pressure.

Smash a few past Forest and erase the goal difference with Newcastle, and let's see how they deal with pressure.

Cody and Diogoal are pivotal. Although Cody talks funny.

4th went ages ago. Its about qualifying for UEFA so we jump two places in the league.
4th went ages ago. Its about qualifying for UEFA so we jump two places in the league.

Not yet. Pressure does funny things. E.g. Arsenal.

Next weekend will be huge.
makes you wonder what a Curtis - Bellingham - Trent mid would be like (i know we not getting bellingham...
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:28:06 am
Not yet. Pressure does funny things. E.g. Arsenal.

Next weekend will be huge.

Correct.
Can see us winning a lot of the remaining games. Can see Newcastle fucking up a few times. Winning all the remaining eight is a tall order, even when the fixture list is looking kind, but stranger things have happened.
The pressing was great. Leeds are poor but thats not why Liverpools strategic press was effective. For the first time in ages we were swarming around them and winning the ball back. Encouraging.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:28:06 am
Not yet. Pressure does funny things. E.g. Arsenal.

Next weekend will be huge.

I think even winning the remaining fixtures doesnt get us fourth.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:41:52 am
Usually more than enough for me
I LOL'd
And they got minutes last season when everyone was fit because?
Because they still had over a year left on their contracts, still time to prove they deserved a new one. As soon as the decision's made to cut ties it's much easier to leave them out.
I LOL'd
:D

Glad someone was paying attention!
Usually more than enough for me



Same side against Forest then we have West Ham away.

Both games will give us an idea of where we are.
