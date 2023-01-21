Do we want Spurs to win or a draw on Sunday?



Spurs win is best result in my opinion. It would be a massive blow to Newcastle to lose two on the spin, and Spurs are shite and will continue to drop points, so don't think they'll be a problem for us if we keep winning.A draw is fine though.For all that some posters are talking about us having to pass four teams, all of them are irrelevant aside from Newcastle. We're only going to get top 4 if we win all our games (which, to be fair, is the part that's hardest to see happening), which would definitely see us pass the others. Can see Newcastle dropping the points required too, but as I say, the problem is us finding our way to nine wins in a row after a season of inconsistent shite.