With everyone fit next season, what’s our front 3?



I think it will vary and there will be quite a bit of rotation.If Salah is here (not saying he won’t be) then he starts. You’d expect Diaz to start but Jota could press him hard for the spot. Nunez or Gakpo…….I’d expect Nunez to start but Gakpo is a very strong contender. I’ve left out Elliott and Carvalho as I don’t think they will start many games if the 5 I mentioned remain fit.The key thing is that Klopp will be able to tweak the tactics based on who we play and also bring on 2 to 3 very good subs who will maintain a very similar level. Hence we will be able to play a very high intensity up front for the full 90 minutes and not see any drop in performance. Not many other teams, if any, will have a similar breadth and depth of attacking talent.If we strengthen midfield and possibly our defence then there’s no reason to not believe that next season will be a great one.