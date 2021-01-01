« previous next »
PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89

jckliew

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #320 on: Today at 11:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:31 pm
Approaching 50% maybe. Newcastle are going to drop points and if we win our last 8 we'd be above Villa and Spurs. It's relying on them dropping 9 though which isn't that unrealistic from their 8 games.

It's a big ask for us to win all 8 though, we need a bit of margin for error. Those 2 points from 4 games either side of the internationals killed us. The schedule was always going to open for us after that Arsenal game. We fucked it at Bournemouth.


Too little, too late IMO.
Plus we have not shown we can win games on the trot this season.
Highly unlikely scenarios.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

McSquared

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #321 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Great performance tonight. Rolled back a couple of years there
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #322 on: Today at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:17:20 pm
What is our chances of getting top 4 if we win all remaining games
We'll get it 100% but easier said than done.
Kalito

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 6 Liv Gakpo 35 Mo 39 63 Sinisterra 47 Jota 52 73 Nuñez 89
« Reply #323 on: Today at 11:06:48 pm »
Libpool taking the piss, Libpool Libpool taking the piss......
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
